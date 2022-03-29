Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Vermilion Energy Inc.’s (VET-T) expansion into British Columbia’s Montney Formation through its $477-million acquisition of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE-X) should be seen as a positive move, according to ATB Capital Markets analyst Patrick O’Rourke.

Though he noted some investors who are focused on Vermilion’s diversified European commodity price exposure may be “hesitant” on the deal, he said it “adds significant high-quality inventory ... and a development plan that can be self funded within cash flow.”

“Further, throughout [Monday’s] management Call, VET reiterated that it will look to maintain/grow its European production weighting and strongly suggested the Company is looking at further acquisitions in Europe,” said Mr. O’Rourke. “We see this as a high-quality and opportunistic acquisition, while VET remains solidly focused on continuing to offer differentiated European commodity price exposure.”

Shares of Calgary-based Vermilion slid 6.9 per cent on Monday following the premarket announcement of the deal, which sees it also acquire a 12.5-per-cent equity stake of newly created ExploreCo for $14-million. It estimates the Leucrotta assets will produce approximately 13,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023, with anticipated capacity growing to 28,000 boe/d.

After increasing his revenue and cash flow projections for 2023, Mr. O’Rourke raised his target for Vermilion shares to $31 from $24, reiterating a “sector perform” rating. The average on the Street is $29.46.

“Commodity diversification, low declines and free cash flow generation are central to our thesis in Vermilion,” he said. “Investors are exposed to a bundle of commodities that are generally not otherwise available to the Canadian large cap producer investor, with a demonstrated track record of about half the volatility (and risk) in the revenue line per boe relative to its Canadian peers.”

Concurrently, Mr. O’Rourke moved his recommendation for Leucrotta to “tender” from “sector perform” with a $2 target, up from $1.40 and above the $1.90 average.

“The market clearly viewed these announcements positively and appears to have largely priced in a successful closing of the acquisition, with LXE closing up 50.0 per cent in the following trading session at $1.92 per share,” he said. “Further, in our view, the proposed sale provides an acceleration of value for LXE shareholders, while the newly created ExploreCo will provide the opportunity for LXE shareholders to participate in further exploration upside on the prior LXE land base.”

=====

While “remaining positive” on its long-term growth potential, Desjardins Securities analyst Chris Li cut his forecast for Saputo Inc. (SAP-T) to reflect current market challenges.

“We have lowered our 4Q FY22 and FY23 estimates to reflect the following: (1) rising milk costs in Australia following recent milk price increases (3‒4 per cent) by competitor Fonterra (FSF, NZX, not rated); 2) rising cost inflation (energy, commodities, etc) due to the Russia/Ukraine conflict; (3) unfavourable U.S. market factors (mainly negative milkcheese spread); and (4) Omicron-related labour challenges in the US. Russia accounts for less than 1 per cent of total tonnage for SAP and the impact is expected to be immaterial,” he said. “SAP is working to implement additional price increases to cover the higher costs.”

With that view, Mr. Li lowered his fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) estimate to $274-million from $307-million and below the consensus of $319-million. His earnings per share projection slid to 23 cents from 29 cents, also under the Street’s estimate of 31 cents.

“While management continues to expect FY23 (CY22) EBITDA to recover to the FY21 level, we are more conservative and have trimmed our FY23 EBITDA by 5 per cent to $1.410-billion (vs $1.471-billion in FY21),” he added. “The pressure point continues to be from the U.S., where we expect EBITDA to be 15 per cent below the FY21 level, mainly due to rising cost pressures (energy, commodities, etc), ongoing labour challenges and unfavourable market factors.”

Maintaining a “buy” recommendation but acknowledging “patience is required,” Mr. Li cut his target for Saputo shares to $35 from $37. The average is $36.31.

“While it is disappointing that the recovery is delayed once again due to factors that are largely out of the company’s control, we remain positive on the longer-term growth potential supported by benefits from the strategic plan that are largely within the company’s control and are skewed toward the final two years,” he said. “This implies attractive mid-teens EBITDA growth in FY24 and FY25.”

=====

Following its release of in-line fourth-quarter results after the bell on Monday, Scotia Capital analyst Jeff Fan thinks the outlook Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX-T) in fiscal 2022 remains “robust.”

“We expect revenue growth momentum to remain strong in 2022 at 30-per-cent year-over-year growth (22-per-cent organic),” he said. “Excluding acquisition in Q4/21 and the impact of foreign currency, revenue grew by 25 per cent. Management expects this momentum will continue in 2022. Adding $14-million from acquisitions, we estimate total revenue growth of 30 per cent. The key organic media and content revenue drivers are higher direct sales, higher revenue/impressions (RPM) at Omnia, more partner sites and higher web RPM. The higher subscription revenue is higher paid subscribers and M&A. We estimate direct sales will increase from $22-million to $42-million in 2022.

“We expect higher gross margin in 2022 driven by growth from higher-margin revenue. In 2021, proforma revenue grew $40-million, of which 54 per cent was from higher-margin revenue streams such as direct sales ($18-million) and subscription revenue ($3-million). This led to gross profit flow-through of 38 per cent (incremental gross profit relative to incremental revenue year-over-year), which was well above EGLX’s total gross margin of 23 per cent. We estimate 50 per cent of the revenue growth in 2022 will come from these two revenue sources and result in gross margin of greater than 25 per cent. Over the long-term, we forecast gross margin of 50 per cent and EBITDA margin of 20 per cent.”

Mr. Fan now thinks next important milestone for the integrated gaming entertainment company is to achieve operating leverage at the EBITDA level. He does not expect it to reach the breakeven level in 2022, but now sees the potential to reach that milestone in 2023, noting: “Management has demonstrated a good track record at the gross margin level.”

Maintaining a “sector outperform” rating, he reduced his target to $8 from $8.25. The average is $8.48.

=====

Acknowledging Taiga Motors Corp. (TAIG-T) is almost one year behind the original business plan it revealed when preparing to go public a year ago, National Bank Financial analyst Cameron Doerksen thinks there’s still value in the stock at its current price.

The Montreal-based electric off-road vehicle manufacturer dropped 7.6 per cent on Monday following the premarket release of its fourth-quarter results.

However, Mr. Doerksen emphasized its results are not “overly relevant” given it is an early stage company.

“We note that the company ended Q4 with cash of $87-million, which was slightly lower than our forecast for $93-million,” he said. “Taiga also has a $50-million commitment from governments to help fund the company’s mass production facility, so we believe the company has sufficient financial resources to ramp production.”

Mr. Doerksen thinks consumer interest “still looks good,” though he noted production ramp has been “severely impacted” by supply chain issues, particularly semi-conductors.

“Taiga made its first customer snowmobile delivery on March 18th, which is a key milestone for the company,” he said. “However, due to limited chip supply and other supply chain challenges, as well as internal manufacturing processes, the production ramp in 2022 will be slow. Taiga has also pushed out the commissioning of its mass production facility by about a year to early 2024. In light of the slower than previously forecasted production ramp, we have lowered our unit delivery forecasts.”

After reducing his financial estimates, the analyst cut his target for Taiga shares to $12 from $16 with an “outperform” rating. The average on the Street is $10.50.

“We keep our Outperform rating noting that the current enterprise value of Taiga is only $109 million, which we believe does not reflect the fact that the company has two EV powersports products in or near production (snowmobile and PWC),” Mr. Doerksen said.

“We now assume that production of a future off-road EV side-by-side as well as third-party drivetrains will only begin in 2024 once the company’s mass production plant is fully operational.”

Elsewhere, Canaccord Genuity’s Derek Dley dropped his target to $9 from $22 with a “buy” rating.

“While the semiconductor shortage has led to a challenging operational backdrop for Taiga, leading to a more muted outlook for near-term growth, we remain optimistic on the company’s long-term competitive positioning in the electric powersports space,” said Mr. Dley.

“We believe Taiga offers exposure to a unique area of the electrification market and believe the powersports industry will exhibit healthy growth over the coming years. Taiga currently trades at an inexpensive valuation of 1.6 times our 2023 revenue estimate, versus internal combustion engine (ICE) powersports peers at 1.2 times and electric vehicle producers at 4.1 times their respective 2023 revenue estimates. With a healthy balance sheet, first-mover advantage, and a management team well aligned with shareholders, we believe Taiga is undervalued at current levels.”

=====

In other analyst actions.

* RBC Dominion Securities initiated coverage of Greenfirst Forest Products Inc. (GFP-X) with an “outperform” recommendation and $3 target.

* RBC also initiated coverage of Petroshale Inc. (PSH-X) with a “sector perform” rating and $1 target, below the $1.28 average.

* Scotia Capital’s Cameron Bean increased his Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAV-T) target to $13 from $12.50 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $10.29.

“We view the Entropy Inc. (Entropy) / Brookfield Renewable Partners LP financing as a positive for AAV,” he said. “The deal provides both a clear line of sight for Entropy’s near-term financing needs and a valuation marker for AAV’s ownership interest in Entropy. Looking ahead, we see 1) results from the Glacier Phase 1 project and 2) further firm project agreements as key catalysts for Entropy.”

* TD Securities’ Aaron MacNeil cut Anaergia Inc. (ANRG-T) target to $35 from $40 with a “speculative buy” rating, while BMO’s John Gibson lowered his target to $25 from $35 with an “outperform” recommendation. The average is $27.33.

* JP Morgan’s Tien-Tsin Huang raised his target for Nuvei Corp. (NVEI-Q, NVEI-T) to US$83 from US$65 with an “overweight” rating. The average is US$106.13.

* Scotia’s Himanshu Gupta raised his Pro Real Estate Investment Trust (PRV.UN-T) target to $7.75 from $7.25, below the $7.96 average, with a “sector perform” rating.