Credit Suisse analyst John Roberts initiated coverage of Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW-N) with an “underperform” rating, concerned that a rising interest rate environment could negatively impact residential and commercial paint demand. He set a price target of US$245.

Sherwin-Williams’ paint products are the most used in the North American pre-applied residential and commercial paint market. It’s also a major provider of do-it-yourself house paint and industrial paint.

“During the pandemic, the drop in pro-applied residential paint was offset by a surge in DIY paint, which is now reversing. The recovery in pro-applied painting may now be at risk,” Mr. Roberts said in a research note to clients.

“While SHW’s balance between pro-applied and DIY residential paint has provided defensiveness during the pandemic, that may not repeat during a non-pandemic period of rising interest rates,” the analyst said. “During most recessions, pro-applied paint (expensive labour) has declined, and DIY (free labor) has remained stable. Residential/commercial building markets are interest-rate sensitive, so earnings could be at risk.”

Mr. Roberts noted that while the stock is already down about 25% from its 52-week high, it’s still up about 35% from its high prior to the pandemic.

***

Raymond James analyst Andrew Bradford believes Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES-T) will beat earnings expectations again when it reports second quarter results, driving the stock price even higher.

Secure’s shares are up 40% so far this quarter, outpacing the 24% gain for the TSX Capped Energy Index. That rally came in the wake of the company beating first-quarter consensus expectations by 9%.

For the second quarter, Mr. Bradford expects Secure to report $105 million in EBITDA, above the average Street estimate of $97 million.

“We think this continued ‘beat and raise’ pattern from Secure combined with strong free cash generation will continue to draw investors,” he said in note.

The analyst maintained a “strong buy” rating and increased his price target to $8.75 from $8.50.

***

Goldman Sachs analyst Emily Chieng downgraded Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD-Q) to “neutral” from a “buy” rating given the company’s recent strong performance in the stock market.

Goldman initiated coverage on the stock on April 9th of last year. Since then, Steel Dynamics has risen 72% versus 35% for its U.S. steel peers.

“While we remain constructive on the fundamentals of the business, we see this better reflected in current valuation,” Ms. Chieng said in a note to clients. “In our view, the outperformance can be attributed to balance sheet strength, near-term production and normalized free cash flow growth following the start up of the Sinton mill, and importantly, additional capital returns announced earlier this year.”

Goldman analysts led by Ms. Chieng commented that the steel industry remains in a strong position, even though concerns have been growing about an economic downturn that would dent demand.

“Despite these fears around a potential slowdown and perhaps reflecting limited visibility into the remainder of the year, we have not yet seen any indication of impending weakness,” she said.

Ms. Chieng added that steel producers and service centers are likely better positioned today than they have been in the past - including during the Great Recession - thanks to consolidation in the sector which has led to better supply discipline.

She lowered her price target on Steel Dynamics to US$92 from US$114, a reflection of changes made to her earnings estimates owing to the latest trends in commodity prices and lower shipments at the company’s steel mills and fabrication segment.

***

In other analyst actions:

Airbnb Inc (ABNB-Q): Jefferies cuts target price to US$170 from $225

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN-Q): Jefferies cuts target price to US$3250 from $3700

Etsy Inc (ETSY-Q): Jefferies cuts target price to US$115 from $150

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE-Q): Jefferies cuts target price to US$135 from $200

Conocophillips (COP-N): Mizuho raises target price to US$157 from $150

Devon Energy Corp (DVN-N): Mizuho raises target price to US$92 from $89

Lyft Inc (LYFT-Q): Jefferies cuts target price to US$20 from $34

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER-N): Jefferies cuts target price to US$50 from $65

Yelp Inc (YELP-N): Jefferies cuts target price to US$30 from $35

Snap Inc (SNAP-N): Credit Suisse cuts target price to US$59 from $77

BlackRock Silver (BRC-X): PI Financial initiates with buy rating; target price C$1.2

Converge Technology Solutions (CTS-T): Berenberg cuts target price to C$14 from C$18.25

Eguana Technologies Inc (EGT-X): Stifel GMP raises target price to C$0.7 from C$0.65

Sigma Lithium Corp (SGML-X): Cormark Securities raises target price to C$27.50 from C$24

With files from Reuters

