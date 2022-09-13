Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Market fundamentals are “looking supportive” for Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T), according to ATB Capital Markes analyst Nate Heywood.

“While Alberta power pool prices and generation at core facilities were strong in Q2/22, we have seen a significant increase to Alberta power pool prices and the associated spark spread for natural gas generators,” he said. “While we remain cognizant of power pricing hedges from large power generators such as CPX, we expect favourable natural gas hedge positions could be partially offsetting. Overall, we would expect the higher Alberta pool pricing and widening spark spreads to be favourable for generators such as CPX with significant natural gas generation capacity. Given this positive outlook, we have revised our Q3/22 estimates higher for the Alberta Commercial segment, which is comprised of significant merchant natural gas generation capacity.”

In a research report released Tuesday, he raised his full-year earnings expectations following Capital Power’s $350-million hybrid note offering and “supportive” Alberta power pricing thus far in the quarter.

“In the near term, we expect Capital Power to continue investing heavily in growth initiatives, with a significant focus on the Genesee 1 & 2 repowering accompanied by recent efforts on carbon capture and renewable projects in both Canada and the U.S.,” said Mr. Heywood. “Additionally, management has demonstrated its appetite for natural gas generation M&A with the recent Midland Cogen acquisition, an example of acquiring mid-life assets with attractive contracting profiles. The Company continues to improve its contracted cash flows through PPAs, which we expect to be a consideration on any potential development and M&A activity.

“The Company boasts an attractive dividend yield of 4.5 per cent, supported by a modest 2022 estimated payout ratio of 35 per cent. With a 2023 estimated EV/EBITDA of 8.2 times, we note that Capital Power is trading at a discount to the peer average of 11 times, although we attribute the discount to its exposure to thermal generation – a business line that may continue to see future investment.”

Maintaining a “sector perform” rating for Capital Power shares, Mr. Heywood raised his target to $51 from $49. The current average is $51.35.

A group of equity analysts on the Street raised their target prices for shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZ-T) following Monday’s announcement of its $265.3-million acquisition of a newly created 5-per-cent gross overriding royalty on current and future oil production from Deltastream Energy Corp.’s holdings.

“The acquisition significantly expands TPZ’s exposure to Clearwater, which is considered among the most economically competitive, fastest-growing oil plays in western Canada, and the Company anticipates strong production growth from the asset to2024,” said iA Capital Markets’ Matthew Weekes.

The assets generated almost 19,000 barrels of oil per day in July, which Mr. Weekes said represents 80.0-per-cent growth over Topaz’s existing heavy oil production and 5.5-per-cent growth over total Q2/22 production.

See also: Calgary’s Tamarack Valley signs deal to buy Deltastream Energy for $1.425-billion

“TPZ anticipates that the undeveloped acreage will continue to attract development capital driven by strong economics, well-established area infrastructure, and upside for enhanced recovery techniques, enabling growth to 24,000-25,000 bbls/d (1,200-1,250 net to TPZ) by 2024,” he said.

He now projects Topaz will generate $80-million in excess free cash flow after dividends in the second half of 2022 and $160-million in 2023, “leaving flexibility for additional M&A opportunities.”

The company also announced a 7-per-cent increase to its quarterly dividend (to 30 cents per share), which provides a current yield of 6 per cent.

Maintaining a “buy” rating for Topaz shares, Mr. Weekes bumped his target to $26 from $25.50. The average on the Street is $29.73.

“We view the acquisition as providing mild accretive based on our go-forward heavy oil pricing assumptions and we are raising our target price,” he said.

Others making target changes include:

* Desjardins Securities’ Chris MacCulloch to $30.50 from $29.50 with a “buy” rating.

“The transaction came on the heels of Tamarack Valley’s acquisition of Deltastream and provides TPZ with a significantly expanded position in the fastest-growing oil play in western Canada,” he said.

* CIBC World Markets’ Jamie Kubik to $29 from $28 with an “outperformer” rating.

Scotia Capital analyst Ovais Habib said he sees the expansion scenarios for K92 Mining Inc.’s (KNT-T) Kainantu Gold Mine as “mixed.”

On Monday after the bell, the Vancouver-based company announced the results of its Integrated Development Plan for the project in Papua New Guinea. It involves a pair of scenarios: Kainantu Stage 3 Expansion Definitive Feasibility Study Case and Kainantu Stage 4 Expansion Preliminary Economic Assessment Case.

“While AISC was in line with expectations and expansion capex was lower than expected, there was a slight decrease in forecasted grades which impacted our estimates. We now see the focus of the company shifting towards executing the expansion(s),” said Mr. Habib.

Maintaining a “sector outperform” rating, he trimmed his target to $10 from $10.50. The average is $11.43.

In other analyst actions:

* RBC Dominion Securities analyst Paul Quinn upgraded Cascades Inc. (CAS-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” with a $12 target, up from $11 and above the $11.64 average.

* TD Securities’ Vince Valentini lowered Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B-T) to “buy” from “action list buy” with a $5 target, down from $6.50 but exceeding the $4.07 average.

* BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Ryan Thompson raised his Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (AYA-T) target by $1 to $11, maintaining an “outperform” rating. The average is $11.50.

* RBC initiated coverage of a trio of stocks with “outperform” recommendations: Calian Group Ltd. (CGY-T) with a $75 target; Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (CPLF-T) with a $10 target and D2L Inc. (DTOL-T) with a $9 target. The averages on the Street are $82.13, $10.86 and $10.81, respectively.

* In response to its $35-million deal for a royalty interest in the global net sales of Zeju from AnaptysBio, Canaccord Genuity’s Tania Armstrong-Whitworth raised her target for DRI Healthcare Trust (DHT.UN-T) to $14.75 from $14.50 with a “buy” rating. The average is $15.43.

* CIBC World Markets’ Scott Fromson lowered his target for Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) to $36 from $40, keeping an “outperform” rating. The average is $41.44.

* RBC Dominion Securities’ Keith Mackey raised his Shawcor Ltd. (SCL-T) target to $12 from $8 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $12.36.

* Scotia Capital’s Michael Doumet bumped his target for Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) to $44 from $43 with a “sector perform” rating following its recent repurchase and cancellation of 5.15 million shares. Conversely, Stifel’s Ian Gillies raised his target to $41 from $40 with a “hold” rating. The average is $51.65.

“We expect investors’ interest to remain on potential uses of cash on hand (22E: $1.6-billion),” said Mr. Gillies. “With that said, we remain focused on earnings momentum as believe that will be the sustainable driver for the share price. We are not yet confident earnings momentum is emerging.”