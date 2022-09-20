Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Calling it a “best-in-class” apparel retailer, Stifel analyst Martin Landry initiated coverage of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T) with a “buy” recommendation on Tuesday, seeing the potential for earnings per share to double over the next four years.

“We see significant growth potential for Aritzia, which should come from: (1) Geographic expansion in the United-States, where ATZ sees a potential for 100-plus stores vs 42 stores currently, (2) Product depth expansion with additional sizes, lengths and colors, (3) Category expansion, including swimwear, intimates and men’s apparel, (4) Margin expansion with the in-sourcing of the Ontario DC and a larger proportion of sales coming from the U.S., which have the same price points as in Canada,” he said.

“Aritzia has top tier profitability, with EBIT margins 410 basis points higher than its peer average. In our view, this is explained by: (1) strong sales/sq. ft. that is 35 per cent higher than peers; and (2) limited promotions, with only 11 per cent of items discounted vs. 32 per cent on average for peers, according to our analysis. Aritzia’s marketing spending (less than 5 per cent of sales) is also much lower than peers, suggesting strong customer loyalty. Finally, over the last five years, Aritzia has generated, on average, comparable-sales growth of 15 per cent, the fastest pace of growth amongst peers, highlighting the brand momentum.”

In a research note titled Dress for success with Aritzia, Mr. Landry said the Vancouver-based company benefits from a loyal customer base and its diverse portfolio of 12 brands that “follow its customers across various life stages.”

“While being everything to everyone rarely works, Aritzia found a balance offering both formal and casual items for older and younger customers,” he said. “Aritzia is one of few Canadian retailers to be successful in the United States, and we believe there is much more room to grow with only 42 stores in 19 states.”

While warning that gross margins are likely to remain under pressure in fiscal 2023, the analyst thinks those issues are not permanent, noting: “Logistic challenges are abating, which should reduce the need to air freight textiles and benefit margins.” He projects EPS will rise to $3.57 in fiscal 2026 from $1.53 in 2022, calling its earnings power “impressive” over the long term.

“In addition, the U.S. expansion should be margin accretive as price points in the U.S. are the same as in Canada, providing an approximate 25-per-cent lift in Canadian dollars,” said Mr. Landry. “Larger U.S. revenues also reduce Aritzia’s FX exposure as the company buys the majority of its products in USD.

“Aritzia has one of the best balance sheets in the consumer sector in Canada, with $179 million of cash and no bank debt. Including lease liabilities, Aritzia’s debt/EBITDA ratio stood at 0.8 times as of May 29, 2022. Aritzia’s valuation multiple has contracted significantly year-to-date, going from 35-times forward earnings to 23 times, mostly in line with the five-year average. We see a potential for ATZ’s multiple to expand.”

While warning of near-term headwinds, he called Aritzia’s long-term outlook “bright,” setting a target of $57 per share and believing recent valuation contraction offers an “appealing” entry point for investors. The average target on the Street is $57.38.

“Aritzia’s shares have come off significantly from their all-time high of $60 reached in January,” said Mr. Landry. “The year-to-date decline of 22 per cent in Aritzia’s shares from peak is in line with the 20-per-cent decline from peak of the S&P 500 index. Aritzia’s valuation has also contracted significantly, trading at 23-times forward earnings (consensus), down from a peak of 35 times in January. Before the market decline this spring, Aritzia’s shares had significant momentum, and, in January 2022, the company reported a sizeable earnings beat (EPS of $0.61 vs consensus estimate of $0.41). At that time, the company also increased its guidance, sending its shares to all-time highs. The recent valuation decline offers an appealing entry point, in our view, with valuation multiple expansion potential.”

=====

Pointing to “macro/recessionary concerns,” National Bank Financial analyst Adam Shine thinks the Street’s expectations for VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (FORA-T) are too high and are “likely poised for more pruning” after Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B-T) warned of a “meaningful softness” in advertising earlier this month.

“We tend to skew above Street estimates based on our assumptions for M&A done by the company over the past year and related to future acquisitions as management works through its pipeline of targeted deals,” he said. “Heading into 3Q reporting which is nearly two months away, we had been expecting revenues of $21.3-million and Adj. EBITDA of $10.0-million, including respective M&A contributions of $6.1-million and $3.1-million. Consensus currently sits at $20.7-million for revenues and $8.7-million for Adj. EBITDA.

“Roughly 10 days ago, Corus [Sector Perform, Target $3.25] warned about its 4Q22 (August FYE) performance and highlighted material reductions in its TV ad sales in the near term. This being early reactions by marketers to the prospect of consumers cutting back spending as well as a focus on their bottom lines to close out 2022. Taking a cue from this and evolving macro headlines that are increasingly turning more somber, we further trimmed our annual estimates, with our 3Q revenues moving down to $19.4M and Adj. EBITDA to $7.2-million. Besides reducing growth rates for digital advertising and e-commerce, we also reset margins lower 2022-2024 and scaled back M&A spending in 3Q and 4Q this year to $1-million and $8-million, respectively, from $10-million and $12-million.”

Mr. Shine also thinks several of Verticalscope’s ongoing initiatives, including its Fora mobile application and efforts to improve user experience & engagement. “appear more poised for traction next year.”

After reducing his financial forecast, he reduced his target for the Toronto-based company’s shares to a Street-low $19 from $22, keeping an “outperform” recommendation. The average is $24.17.

“The stock appeared to find a 2022 bottom just below $7.50 ahead of 2Q reporting in August with a brief doubling thereafter, but renewed pressure across capital markets is now likely to be exacerbated by a resetting of estimates,” said Mr. Shine. “As such, FORA’s summer lows could possibly get retested over coming months before a more sustainable recovery might ensue in 2023, subject to the severity and length of the anticipated recession next year.”

=====

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Paul Treiber expects Shopify Inc. (SHOP-N, SHOP-T) will continue to see a decline in merchants in the third quarter.

Analyzing July and August data from BuiltWith, an Australia-based internet analytics firm, he expects a 3-per-cent decline from the second quarter to 1.75 million.

“This is similar to Q2, where BuiltWith showed that Shopify’s merchants fell 2 per cent quarter-over-quarter,” said Mr. Treiber. “The implied Q3 net churn of 60k is slightly above the 4-quarter trailing average of 23k.”

Shopify to launch ‘Flex Comp’ software, giving employees choice in mix of cash and equity paid

However, the analyst thinks the company’s Shopify Plus, Payments and POS systems are “showing continued momentum,” which will help to lift monthly recurring revenue and take rates.

“Despite total merchants declining slightly this year, Shopify has achieved MRR growth through the uptake of higher priced plans (e.g., Q2 MRR up 13 per cent year-over-year),” he said. “Data suggests Shopify Plus merchants are tracking to increase 11 per cent quarter-over-quarter in Q3, which is similar to 12 per cent quarter-over-quarter Q2. Similarly, Shop Pay penetration according to BuiltWith data is now 62 per cent, up from 58 per cent Q2. Higher Shop Pay penetration is driving faster GPV growth relative to GMV growth and helps lift Shopify’s take rate.”

Mr. Treiber thinks macro “uncertainty” is creating volatility for Shopify shares, however he continues to see the Ottawa-based company as “one of the most compelling growth stories in our coverage universe.”

He maintained a US$60 target and “outperform” recommendation, citing its large total addressable market and “attractive long-term opportunity.” The average on the Street is currently US$42.06.

Elsewhere, Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss cut his target for Shopify shares to US$40 from US$44, reiterating an “equal-weight” rating.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* Scotia Capital’s Phil Hardie raised his Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH-T) target to $950, exceeding the $936.38 average on the Street, from $860 with a “sector outperform” recommendation.

* BMO’s Jackie Przybylowski raised her Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC-N, K-T) target to US$6 from US$5.50, exceeding the $5.83 average, with an “outperform” rating.

* H.C. Wainwright’s Robert Burns his target for Toronto-based Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG-Q) to US$22 from US$32 with a “buy” rating. The average is US$24.67.

“Last week, Portage Biotech provided an update with regard to its R&D programs. In summary, the company is prioritizing the following: (1) initiation of the company-sponsored Phase 2 IMPORT-201 trial, which has the same design as the PORT-2 trial and shall parallel PORT-2 in the E.U. and U.S.,” he said. “Notably, management has decided to drop the 1L melanoma arms from the study, given the evolving treatment paradigm and since the standard-of-care in that setting is different between the U.S. and U.K., in favor of recruiting additional patients into the 1L non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cohort; and (2) launch of the company-sponsored ADPORT trial, which shall evaluate the company’s adenosine pathway-targeted agents PORT-6 and PORT-7 in the U.S.”

* Scotia’s Ovais Habib cut his target for Skeena Resources Ltd. (SKE-T) to $16.50, matching the average, from $17 with a “sector outperform” rating.