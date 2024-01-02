Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Atb Capital Markets has released a start of the year outlook for the Canadian Upstream and Integrated Oil and Gas sector, which includes lower price assumptions for crude and a warning to investors that making profitable trades is going to become more difficult.

“We expect continued strong medium- and long-term investment appeal for the Canadian upstream and integrated oil and gas sector, with markets continuing to navigate near term volatility and the impacts of macroeconomic challenges,” a summary of the report said. “These near-term challenges generally see our 2024 forecasts for industry profit margins and returns on capital modestly lower than 2023 (with some commodity price drive downward revisions with this update, primarily to gassier producers). As a result, profitability metrics remain above the long-term industry averages, but trail the 2022-2023 timeframe, and in our view, oil and gas stock picking in 2024 has become inherently more difficult as a result.”

For the first quarter, Atb cut its crude oil price forecast by US$5 a barrel to $75, representing little progress from the current oil price near $73. Atb is keeping its 2025 forecast unchanged at $70, and its long-term view remains at $60.

“We look at the oil macro for 2024 tenuously, with slight upside potential if the U.S. and Chinese economies stick soft landings and don’t see considerable slowdowns/recessions. More likely, we see downside potential for crude markets in 2024, with anticipated y/y growth of US and Russian supply, marked by 2023 US oil production YTD as of September up ~1.0 mmbbl/d y/y without a material change in global oil demand and with little sign of slowing down,” Atb said.

“In our view, we see the Q1/24 OPEC+ supply cut of 2.2 mmbbl/d as unsustainable, with OPEC+’s spare capacity estimated at 4.6 mmbbl/d (or ~4% of global demand), US oil production growing y/y, and without a material rise in global oil demand. OPEC+’s supply cut was not received well by the market for several reasons: the confusing message as each country separately announced its cuts rather than OPEC+ releasing one cohesive cut announcement, and with a level of disbelief that member countries will be compliant with the voluntary cuts,” the report said.

Alongside the somewhat downbeat outlook for oil fundamentals came several price target cuts. They were:

Birchcliff Energy Ltd (BIR-T): to C$8 from C$10

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU-T): to C$85 from C$92

ARC Resources Ltd (ARX-T): to C$26 from C$27

Crew Energy Inc (CR-T) to C$7.25 from C$8

Enerplus Corp (ERF-T) cuts target price to C$26.5 from C$27

Freehold Royalties Ltd (FRU-T) to C$19 from C$19.5

Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL-T): to C$9 from C$9.25

Paramount Resources Ltd (POU-T): to C$37 from C$38

Spartan Delta Corp (SDE-T): to C$4.5 from C$5

Topaz Energy Corp (TPZ-T); to C$30 from C$32

Whitecap Resources Inc (WCP-T): to C$15.5 from C$16

***

Scotiabank analyst Konark Gupta raised his price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII-T) after the transportation company announced the $1.1-billion acquisition of Dasek Inc. (DSKE-Q), which will nearly double the truckload business of TFI.

Management is now evaluating potential benefits of spinning off its TL segment in the wake of the acquisition, which is not expected to be accretive before 2025.

“We believe a potential separation would unlock value for shareholders based on our sum-of-the-parts (SoTP) analysis, which suggests a fair valuation of C$190 based on current fundamentals and peer valuations. A split could also potentially coincide with an eventual CEO transition, in our view,” Mr. Gupta said in a note to clients.

Scotiabank raised its target to C$180 from C$170, which reflected an expansion of its estimated earnings multiples amid increased probability of strategic outcomes. “However, we maintain our estimates at this time as we plan to revisit our model in the coming weeks, while it is becoming more likely that the prolonged weakness in organic fundamentals could partially offset DSKE accretion. We are keeping our Sector Perform rating intact based on relatively limited upside potential from current levels.”

***

In other analyst actions:

Apple Inc. (AAPL-Q): Barclays cuts target price to US$160 from US$161 and downgrades rating to “underweight” from “equal-weight”

Bank of America (BAC-N): Barclays raises target price to US$43 from US$39

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY-N): D.A. Davidson raises target price to US$90 from US$85

BP (BP-N): Bernstein cuts target price to US$55 from US$62

Capital One Financial (COF-N): Barclays raises target price to US$154 from US$114

Carvana Co (CVNA-N): D.A. Davidson raises target price to US$55 from US$35

Citigroup Inc. (C-N): Barclays raises target price to $63 from $59

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG-N): Barclays cuts to equal-weight from overweight but raises target price to US$40 from US$38

Electronic Arts Inc (EA-Q): Ascendiant Capital Markets raises price target to US$158 from US$146

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS-N): Barclays raises target price to US$493 from US$437

Home Depot Inc (HD-N): D.A. Davidson raises target price to US$344 from US$320

JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM-N): Barclays raises target price to US$212 from US$186

Keycorp (KEY-N): Barclays raises target price to US$17 from US$13

Lowe’s Companies Inc (LOW-N): D.A. Davidson raises target price to US$258 from US$236

Lyft Inc (LYFT-Q): Nomura cuts to reduce from neutral but raises target price to $13 from $11.7

Morgan Stanley (MSRFX-Q): Barclays raises target price to US$116 from US$102

Regions Financial (RF-N): Barclays cuts to underweight from equal-weight and raises target price to US$22 from US$20

U.S. Bancorp (USB-N): Barclays raises target price to US$56 from US$48

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER-N): Nomura cuts to neutral from buy but raises target price to US$62 from US$59

Wells Fargo (WFC-N): Barclays raises target price to US$66 from US$54

More to come