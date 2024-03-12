Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Even though SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL-T) reported a significant adjusted earnings beat on Monday that sent its shares surging, Desjardins Securities analyst John Sclodnick downgraded the precious metals producer on valuation concerns.

“We still view SIL as a lower-risk name in the precious metals space but are downgrading to Hold on valuation after it jumped as much as 20% during trading [Monday],” Mr. Sclodnick said in a note to clients. “We also see SIL lacking a meaningful near-term catalyst and expect cash generation to subside in the first half of the year on higher tax payments before free cash flow generation resumes in the second half of the year.”

According to the analyst’s calculations, adjusted EPS was 26 US cents a share, well ahead of the 11 US cents consensus and his estimate of 17 cents. “The beat was largely due to a tax recovery, which accounted for 9 cents of the beat vs our estimate,” Mr. Sclodnick said.

But some of the other reported results didn’t fare as well relative to the Street consensus. Cash flow per share of 21 US cents was 2 cents below consensus, with cash costs running above Mr. Sclodnick’s estimates. Cash costs for the year as a whole were in line with company guidance.

After updating his model with Monday’s results 2024 guidance, which was released in February, Mr. Sclodnick’s price target went to C$9.50, down from C$10.25.

National Bank Financial is reaffirming Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH-T) as a “top pick” after reviewing the company’s full fourth quarter financial statements, released on March 8th, and CEO Prem Watsa’s letter to shareholders.

The bank’s “outperform” rating and C$2,000 price target on Fairfax remain unchanged.

“Fairfax is our 2024 Top Pick given i) solid operating income outlook, ii) valuation upside, and iii) potential index inclusion catalysts,” said National Bank analyst Jaeme Gloyn in a note to clients.

Fairfax is not part of the S&P/TSX 60 index. But it is close to being added to it by S&P Dow Jones Indices, which reviews the index’s stock holdings on a quarterly basis, based on a proprietary calculation of market capitalization that excludes insiders.

“Overall, we view the [quarterly] results favorably given the combination of 1) 7% q/q increase in book value per share on a 25% return on equity quarter; 2) significant operating income from the P&C insurance beat on a strong combined ratio of ~90%; and, 3) run-rate interest and dividend income of $2.0 billion,” Mr. Gloyn said.

The analyst also said Fairfax management provided “ample commentary” in response to allegations made in Muddy Water’s report in early February against the company. Muddy Waters, which shorted Fairfax stock, claimed the company manipulated asset values. Fairfax denies the allegations.

Mr. Gloyn also provided several takeaways from this year’s CEO letter: “1) Overall, CEO Prem Watsa struck an upbeat tone in his annual letter to shareholders. Notably, the number exclamation points - a sign of excitement - totaled 57 this year (!) which compares to 34 last year and 27 in 2021. 2) Fairfax reiterated they expect sustainable $4 bln in annual operating income (up from $3 bln), consisting of $2 bln from interest and dividend income, $1.2 bln of underwriting profit and $750 mln from associates and non-insurance. We agree with management’s additional commentary on the Q4-23 conference call suggesting this expectation is conservative. 3) We found additional colour on investments in Poseidon (expected to generate $400 mln in net earnings in 2024 and $500 mln in 2025) and Eurobank (~$1.2 bln recurring earnings in 2023 and intiating a dividend in 2024) as confidence inspiring for non-insurance income. 4) Market values of associates and consolidated investments exceed carrying values by ~$1.0 bln (or ~$43 per share), reflecting several businesses carried at single digit multiples of FCF and/or below book value.”

ATB Capital Markets has bolstered its price target on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD-T) ahead of the company’s fourth quarter results on March 20. Its target went to C$350 from C$300, which reflected updated estimates, primarily for foreign exchange fluctuations, with unchanged assumptions for same-store revenue growth and margins.

“Shares have moved higher with the market, but valuations have also begun to normalize back toward pre-COVID levels, with expectations firming for consistent margin performance driven by cost catch-up with insurance partners, leverage on scale, and internalization of new scanning and calibration services,” said analyst Chris Murray.

“We continue to see significant growth ahead for Boyd shares and would continue accumulating into the quarter,” he added. ATB continues to rate Boyd “outperform”.

ATB Capital Markets analyst Martin Toner raised his price target on Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (GLXY-T) to C$17 from C$13 to reflect a stronger-than-expected rally in cryptocurrency prices. He continues to rate the stock “outperform.”

“Over the past two months, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a significant appreciation, rising nearly 64% YTD. GLXY benefits from the increase in BTC price through numerous levers, such as increased trading volume, lending activity, assets under management, and mining revenue. Another source of value creation is appreciation in GLXY’s book value, of which a significant portion is made up of digital assets held by the company on its balance sheet,” Mr. Toner said in a note.

The company reports earnings on March 26.

In other analyst actions:

Carvana Co (CVNA-N): Jefferies raises target price to US$85 from US$30 and upgrades rating to “hold” from “underperform”

