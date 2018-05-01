Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

In reaction to a 12-month run that has seen its stock jumped almost 225 per cent in price, Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley downgraded Cronos Group Inc. (CRON-X) to “sell” from “hold,” noting its current market capitalization is almost $1.8-billion.

“Cronos currently trades at 22.7 times its two-year forward enterprise value-to-EBITDA compared to its peers at 12.2 times,” the analyst said “Although we believe a premium valuation to the peer average is justified, Cronos also trades above the top four Canadian Licensed Producers by market cap (with greater invested capital, production capacity, and international reach) at 18.1 times and is in line with the largest player in the space (Canopy Growth Corp., “hold” rating, $26.50 target price), which trades at 23.9 times.

Story continues below advertisement

“Although we are lowering our recommendation, we believe Cronos will still be a meaningful player in the space and has implemented a differentiated strategy versus many of its peers, including various strategic initiatives and international expansion plans; however, at current trading levels, we would not be buyers of CRON, and we would look for lower buying opportunities in the future.”

The downgrade came following Monday’s release of fourth-quarter 2017 financial results that fell short of expectations.

Toronto-based Cronos reported revenue coming of $1.6-million, missing Mr. Bottomley’s forecast of $3.2-million for the quarter. Production costs of $3.0-million “far exceeded” his projection of $0.9-million, which was driven by an overall increase in the volume of plants being harvested in the quarter and a higher than anticipated cash cost of $2.14 per gram.

“Although Q4/17 was behind our estimates, we do not believe quarterly earnings will be materially meaningful until the implementation of Canada’s rec market later this year,” said Mr. Bottomley, who expects the expansion of the company’s Peace Naturals project to drive “significant” growth.

He raised his target for its shares to $6.50 from $6. The average on the Street is currently $6.77, according to Bloomberg data.

“With a number of positive updates provided by the company (including the receipt of Dealer’s License that allows for the development of products not yet available for sale in Canada and the ability to export extracts, the launch of a JV in Australia, and a partnership with MedMen (Private) that will provide insights on rec consumer trends and a potential retail presence in Western Canada), we have lowered our rec discount rate by 100 basis points (to 13 per cent),” he said. “As a result, we are increasing our TP TP … which represents a forecast loss of 25.9 per cent, and we are lowering our rating.”

=====

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Though he believes its quarterly results provided assurances that it has a better handle on the issues affecting its network over the past several months, CIBC World Markets analyst Kevin Chiang sees greater near-term risk for Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T, CNI-N).

Accordingly, Mr. Chiang downgraded its stock to “neutral” from “outperform” based on its current relative return

“While we do have greater comfort in CN’s investment plans, the rail does still face greater near-term risk versus its peer group,” he said. “CN is scheduled to spend $3.4-billion in 2018 of which only $425-million was spent in Q1. This reflects the significant amount of work to be done to improve the resiliency of CN’s network. The company has already pushed out when it expects operating metrics to post year-over-year improvement from September 2018 to mid-Q4/18. As we get through the next 6-7 months, CN will be hoping for favourable weather conditions. We believe that this also will cap the ability for CN to see further multiple expansion.”

Mr. Chiang maintained his $105 target. The average on the Street is $103.15.

“CN is trading at 17.1 times our 2019 estimated EPS versus CP trading at 15.8 times and the U.S. Class 1s trading at 15.6 times,” the analyst said. “We see less near-term upside to CN’s multiple as it currently trades at a healthy premium to its Class 1 peers. We believe current expectations already assume a high probability of success around CN’s capital investment program, with expectations that the rail returns to double-digit % EPS growth in 2019.”

“When we upgraded CN in November 2017, the company at that time was trading at 1 standard deviation below its historical 10-year spread to the S&P 500 on a forward P/E basis, which had proven to be a good floor valuation. This spread has narrowed to trading in line with its average.”

Story continues below advertisement

=====

In a research note previewing earnings season for the Canadian forest products sector, Raymond James analyst Andrew Kuske downgraded Norbord Inc. (OSB-T, OSB-N) to “neutral” from “outperform” in the wake of a 15-per-cent increase in share price over the past 6 months.

“We continue to like NBD’s U.S. housing market exposure and the sensitivity to oriented strand board prices,” he said. “Given the stock’s run and the rather elevated pricing, we believe the risk-reward is not as attractive, but we do anticipate significant cash flow generation and the potential for increased dividends on the quarter. These elements may help with some additional upside, but we questions the duration of the cycle.”

Ahead of the release of its earnings on May 3, Mr. Kuske is projecting earnings per share for the quarter of US$1.47 and EBITDA of US$206-million. Both exceed the average on the Street (US$1.20 and US$173-million, respectively).

“We do not place significant emphasis on short-term results as we focus on longer-term underlying value,” said Mr. Kuske.

He maintained a $54 (Canadian) target. The average is $51.17.

“With the stock’s recent run, we believe the risk-reward is not as attractive, but anticipate significant cash flow generation and the potential for increased dividends, but retain our C$54 target as we question sustainability,” he said.

=====

Finding it difficult to find a catalyst that will drive further outperformance over the next 12 months, Desjardins Securities analyst Michael Markidis initiated coverage of Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN-T) with a “hold” rating based on its current valuation.

“The stock has enjoyed a strong run over the past year, pushing its trading multiples to the upper end of the peer group range,” he said. “We believe a premium valuation is justified given the composition of the asset base.”

“SMU has been a strong performer: its trailing one-year total return of 36 per cent exceeds the average of the industrial peer group (20 per cent) and the return on the S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index (6 per cent). Although the differential is smaller, SMU has also outperformed the industrial peers on a trailing two-year basis (60 per cent versus 54 per cent). Its performance over the past five years (90 per cent) is in line with the peer group average.”

Mr. Markidis said Brampton-based Summit should be a potential beneficiary of the lack of industrial availability in the Greater Toronto Area, adding he expects market rents to increase based on what he perceives to be a “persistent supply/demand imbalance.”

Emphasizing its “favourable” fundamentals and “a deep and experienced management team [that] position SMU for long-term success,” he set a target of $8.75. The average is $8.61.

====

Citing the potential for upside surprise in the first half of 2018, Raymond James’ Frederic Bastien added Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T) to the firm’s “Canadian Analyst Current Favourites” list.

“Metals service center activity is continuing the cyclical upswing we have been projecting for the U.S. industrial sector, though we have reason to believe Russel is faring even better due to its above-average exposure to plate products and the success it is having processing more steel for its customers,” he said. “This is happening as a resurgent energy sector south of the border is gobbling up the firm’s pipes, valves and fittings. We also see the company benefiting from President Trump’s steel tariffs even if Canada ultimately obtains long-term relief from them. Higher prices are poised to stick around—implying a larger gross profit per ton moving through Russel’s facilities and, for a brief period, higher spreads on inventory purchased in cheaper times. We feel this upward momentum is inadequately reflected in the current stock price, spelling opportunity for investors.”

Mr. Bastien removed Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) from the list as he sees better near-term upside for Russel.

He currently has an “outperform” rating and $33 target for Russel shares. The average is $35.67.

He continues to view Bird Construction as an “outperform” with a target of $11.50, which is higher than the average of $10.88.

=====

Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s (MPC-N) US$23-billion acquisition of rival Andeavor (ADNV-N) gives it “significant” diversification as it creates the largest U.S. refiner, said RBC Dominion Securities analyst Brad Heffern.

“However, it comes at a cost, with MPC using its chronically undervalued currency to take out ANDV shares at a price that we think is above intrinsic value,” said Mr. Heffern.” Therefore, we see delivery of the $1-billion-plus in annual synergies as critical, and with little near-term visibility we are downgrading MPC.

Shares of Marathon dropped just over 8 per cent on Monday following the announcement of the deal, which values Andeavor, formerly known as Tesoro Corp., at about US$152 per share, or almost 24 per cent more than Friday’s closing price of US$122.38.

“We anticipate that MPC’s share count will increase by around 54 per cent when the deal closes,” said Mr. Heffern. “The transaction combines two geographically diverse companies into the largest US refiner with 16 total refineries and 3.0-plu million barrels of oil per day of throughput capacity.

“MPC expects the deal to be immediately accretive to EPS and CFPS, with $1.0-plus billion in tangible cost and operating synergies on a run-rate basis within three years. Some of the synergies (i.e., cost elimination/procurement of $405mm) look easier to achieve than others, but both MPC and ANDV have good track records on delivering synergies.”

Based on the increased share count stemming from the deal, Mr. Heffern lowered his 2018 and 2019 earnings per share projections for Marathon to US$5.30 and US$7.75, respectively, from US$5.65 and US$8.29.

Moving the stock to “outperform” from “top pick,” his target fell to US$85 from US$88. The average is currently US$86.29

“Based on the current implied deal price, MPC is valuing ANDV at 8.7 times/7.1 times 2018/2019 estimated EBITDA,” he said. “With full credit for synergies, these figures decline to a more reasonable 6.6 times/5.6 times. However, we note that both ANDV and the peer group have historical trading ranges of 4–6 times EBITDA, so even the synergy figure looks somewhat elevated. We think IMO 2020 benefits will need to be substantial in order for the deal to ultimately look cheap.”

=====

Diamond Estates Wine & Spirits Inc. (DWS-X) possess the potential for “strong” growth both organically and from acquisitions over the next 3-5 years, said Acumen Capital analyst Brian Pow.

He initiated coverage of the Niagara on the Lake, Ont.-based winemaker, which produces several well-known brands, including 20 Bees, from its two wineries, with a “buy” rating.

“We see the majority of the growth in that period from the winery division, as DWS has completed the first phase of a multi-phase expansion project,” said Mr. Pow. “Strong Ontario grape harvests in 2016 and 2017 are expected to provide the raw inputs for a significant increase in production volumes. Combined with operational leverage, we model EBITDA margins expanding from 8.4 per cent in fiscal 2018E to 12.9 per cent in fiscal 2019.

“Catalysts for DWS going forward include news on additional Ontario licenses to sell wine in grocery stores (expected in 2019) and potential acquisitions in either the winery or agency business. We remind investors that DWS’s Q4 results for the three months ended March 31 (expected to be released in mid-June) are typically a seasonally weak quarter for the Company.”

Mr. Pow set a price target of 40 cents per share, which is also the consensus

“While DWS is a small player in the national alcoholic beverage space, we highlight the Company’s scalable business model and operational leverage,” he said.

=====

Though he believes “’specialty pharmaceuticals’ has become a dirty phrase in Canada,” Raymond James analyst David Nowak initiated coverage of BioSyent Inc. (RX-X) with an “outperform” rating.

“Any investor that has followed the Canadian specialty pharmaceutical industry over the past 5-10 years has likely picked up on a consistent theme,” he said. “Specifically, Canadian specialty pharmaceuticals went through a period where the majority of companies subscribed to the ‘multiple accretion/financial arbitrage’ model of acquiring legacy assets and performing life cycle management. It is our view that this model in reality, very frequently, fails to result in sustainability. While this model can be lucrative in a pharmaceutical bull market, it is a strategy that rapidly comes under pressure when the cycle turns, cost of capital rises, transaction cadence slows and company valuations compress. When the cycle turns, investors are exposed to significant downside risk. In our view, the successful specialty pharmaceutical model is one where the large majority of prescribing physicians can be called upon by a small specialized sales force who detail products at the beginning of their life cycle. In this model, companies benefit from organic volume driven growth and further benefit from significant operating leverage as they continue to build out their product portfolio. We believe BioSyent is successfully applying a variant of this model.”

Mr. Nowak said the Toronto-based company’s business model is “low risk, scalable and focused on earnings,” emphasizing it has posted “a historical growth rate without damaging its balance sheet.”

“Boasting an impressive 3-year revenue CAGR [compound annual growth rate] of 19 per cent, a 3-year EBITDA CAGR of 16 per cent and a 3-year EPS CAGR of 18 per cent, BioSyent has demonstrated its ability to establish well-respected brands and to rapidly capture market share,” he said. “With approximately $19.4-million in cash and no debt, we believe BioSyent is well positioned to continue to build upon one of the most well-established pharmaceutical foundations we have seen in the Canadian pharmaceutical space, drawing striking similarity to Paladin Labs.

He set a target price of $12.50, exceeding the consensus of $11.75.

“Sustainable success in the specialty pharmaceutical sector requires: i) the ability to generate volume-driven growth, ii) minimal dependence on leverage, iii) strong management, and iv) disciplined use of capital. Paladin Labs proved to be a perfect case study of a pharmaceutical company that adhered to these guidelines in Canada,” he said. “In our view, BioSyent is a company that has come exceptionally close to replicating key aspects of the Paladin Labs model. We note that while establishing brands and capturing market share may not result in the same hyper growth in equity value that rapid acquisition does, it is our firm belief that this is ultimately the strategy that succeeds in generating sustainable growth and profitability.”

=====

Prior to Tuesday’s release of its quarterly results, DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte initiated coverage of Apple Inc. (AAPL-Q) with a “buy” rating.

“With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” said Mr. Forte. “While the company faces a number of significant challenges, including the continued rise of Amazon and Google, its high margin and large sales figures enable the company to generate significant free cash flow.”

He set a target price of US$220, which exceeds the average on the Street of US$192.67.

=====

In other analyst actions:

National Bank Financial analyst Jaeme Gloyn upgraded First National Financial Corp. (FN-T) to “sector perform” from “underperform” with a target of $26.50, rising from $26. The average is $27.10.

MORE TO COME