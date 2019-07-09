Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Canaccord Genuity updated its outlook for the oil and gas industry and changed its rating or target prices on several stocks, including Crew Energy Inc. (CR-T).
“Oil prices fluctuated greatly in the second quarter. We started the quarter around the US$60 WTI mark before retreating to near the $50 level on a U.S.-China trade standoff, and are now ending the quarter back near the $60 level due in part to geopolitical pressure. Closer to home, differentials (light and heavy) remained relatively unchanged despite some positive news on TMX. All this considered, we have left our oil price assumptions in both the near and long term relatively unchanged,” said analyst Anthony Petrucci.
“On the natural gas side, pricing continues to be under pressure, particularly in Alberta, although a recent slide in U.S. pricing shows they are not immune to the ramp in supply. At this time, we are leaving our long-term pricing assumptions unchanged, but have modestly lowered near-term pricing assumptions for both U.S. and Canadian natural gas prices,” he said.
“As multiples continue to contract in the space, we are reducing our target prices for several of our E&P’s [exploration and production] and service companies, with the greatest reductions coming amongst our small/mid-cap E&P natural gas producers, given the drop in our estimates for 2020.”
He downgraded Crew Energy to “speculative buy” from “buy” as he reduced his natural gas price assumptions. “Our cash flow estimates for Crew in 2020 are reduced by about 20 per cent. This has increased the relative debt level and as such the risk profile in the stock, in our view,” he said.
He also cut his target price to $1.75 from $2.50. The median price target is $2, according to Zack’s Investment Research.
- We are leaving our H2/2019 and long-term price for WTI and Brent oil unchanged at US$60/bbl and US$65/bbl, respectively.
- We are tightening our Ed Light-WTI differential estimate to US$8.00/bbl for the remainder of 2019 (from US$10.00/bbl) and maintaining our 2020 diff of US$8.00/bbl. Our long-term light oil differential remains at US$7.00/bbl.
- We are maintaining our WCS-WTI basis of US$16.87/bbl in 2019 and the long-term diff of US$22.00/bbl in 2020+.
- We have lowered our 2019 NYMEX gas price to US$2.50/mcf (from US$3.00/mcf), while maintained the long-term price of US$3.00/mcf.
- Our AECO gas price forecast for 2019 remains at C$1.64/mcf and we have lowered the 2020 price assumption to C$1.62/mcf (from C$1.75/mcf), with our long-term price unchanged at C$2.00/bbl. Lack of egress continues to hamper realized Canadian natural gas prices, and we see limited relief in the near term.
Here are some other price target changes on oil and gas exploration companies:
- Bonterra Energy (BNE-T): to $8 from $9. The median is $10.
- Bellatrix Exploration (BXE-T): to 75 cents from $3.60. The median is 22 cents.
- Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ-T): to $53 from $50. The median is $48.50.
- Crescent Point Energy (CPG-T): to $7.50 from $8. The median is $8.
- Encana (ECA-N): to US$10 from US$10.50. The median is US$11.
- Kelt Exploration (KEL-T): to $8 from $10. The median is $8.25.
- Leucrotta Exploration (LXE-X): to $1 from $1.25. The median is $2.
- Nuvista Energy (NVA-T): to $4 from $5.50. The median is $8.
- Obsidian Energy (OBE-T): to $1.50 from $2.80. The median is $3.85.
- Peyto Exploration (PEY-T): to $7 from $11. The median is $9.50.
- Painted Pony Exploration (PONY-T): to $1.75 from $2.50. The median is $2.25.
- Razor Energy (RZE-X): to $2.50 from $3.50. The median is $3.25.
- Surge Energy (SGY-T): to $2 from $2.25. The median is $2.25.
- Torc Oil and Gas (TOG-T): to $7.50 from $8. The median is $8.50.
- Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE-T): to $3.50 from $4. The median is $4.50.
- Whitecap Resources (WCP-T): to $7.50 from $8. The median is $8.88.
- Yangarra Resources (YGR-T): to $4 from $5.50. The median is $6.