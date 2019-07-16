Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Echelon Wealth Partners is projecting positive performance at Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA-T) on strong U.S. subscriber growth.
Analyst Rob Goff raised the Montreal-based company’s price target to $106 from $98 and maintained a “buy” rating. The median analyst estimate is C$98.50.
“American Broadband Services is Cogeco’s high growth segment where revenue in FQ319 increased by 5.4 per cent year-over-year in constant currency mainly due rate increases in August 2018, growth in internet and telephony services and acquisition of south Florida fibre network previously owned by FibreLight. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is up 4.4 per cent year-over-year in constant currency due primarily to organic growth with the FiberLight acquisition a small contributor,” Goff said in a note. “We highlight internet net adds increased by +14.1K where the growth was supported by organic customer adds and the south Florida fibre network acquired from FiberLight.”
He added that, “Revenue for Canadian Business Services decreased by 1.0 per cent as a result of decrease in video and telephony customer base in FQ418 and FQ119 following the transition to a new customer management system. The decrease was partly offset by rate increases and higher net pricing from consumer sales. We are encouraged by improvement in EBITDA which was up 3.6 per cent due to lower operating expenses with savings put at roughly $3.5-million from rationalization moves in Canada during the first half of the year. Canadian revenue/EBITDA reported at $325.8-million/$178.8-million versus our $324.0-million/$172.1-million versus consensus $329-million/$178-million. Improved subscriber momentum after a tough LTM would be a clear positive.”
“With $22.30 per share of EBITDA, CCA shares offer aggressive valuation leverage with a $2 per share move representing a modest 0.4x multiple change in a target F2019 enterprise-value/EBITDA valuation. Alternatively, a modest 2.0 per cent/$22.2-million reduction in EBITDA equates to a PT reduction of $3.50.
**
An international tribunal of arbitrators ruled in Cameco Corp.’s (CCO-T) favour, but RBC Capital Markets said that the amount of damages that Japanese utility company Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TKECF) must pay is lower than expected.
Analyst Gary Ho lowered the uranium producer’s price target to C$14.00 from C$15.00 and maintained his “buy” rating.
“We think the TEPCO arbitration decision was disappointing as the damages awarded to Cameco were well below our expectations. However, we think the TEPCO contract dispute had unique circumstances that are not applicable to Cameco's other contracts nor does the ruling indicate that contracts themselves are no longer viable,” Ho said.
The tribunal ruled that utility Tokyo Electric Power did not have the right to leave a supply agreement with the uranium producer, Cameco said on Monday. The adjudicators awarded Cameco US$40.3-million, less than the US$682-million in damages it had proposed.
“We do not believe that the TEPCO ruling should be viewed as a concern regarding the future of uranium contracting or Cameco's contract portfolio” because the Saskatoon-based company’s customers will likely need to continue purchasing uranium. He also said that “TEPCO's situation is unique as it is the owner/operator of the Fukushima reactors with significant financial liabilities related to the accident,” and the tribunal may have taken that into account.
“Cameco’s previous contract termination dispute that went to arbitration was also ruled in the company’s favour and the award was based on the implied value of the contract (as we had expected with the TEPCO contract). We think the prior ruling is just as, if not more, applicable to any future potential contract termination disputes as the TEPCO dispute was somewhat unique.”
**
More to come