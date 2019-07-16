 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

David Leeder
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Echelon Wealth Partners is projecting positive performance at Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA-T) on strong U.S. subscriber growth.

Analyst Rob Goff raised the Montreal-based company’s price target to $106 from $98 and maintained a “buy” rating. The median analyst estimate is C$98.50.

Story continues below advertisement

“American Broadband Services is Cogeco’s high growth segment where revenue in FQ319 increased by 5.4 per cent year-over-year in constant currency mainly due rate increases in August 2018, growth in internet and telephony services and acquisition of south Florida fibre network previously owned by FibreLight. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is up 4.4 per cent year-over-year in constant currency due primarily to organic growth with the FiberLight acquisition a small contributor,” Goff said in a note. “We highlight internet net adds increased by +14.1K where the growth was supported by organic customer adds and the south Florida fibre network acquired from FiberLight.”

He added that, “Revenue for Canadian Business Services decreased by 1.0 per cent as a result of decrease in video and telephony customer base in FQ418 and FQ119 following the transition to a new customer management system. The decrease was partly offset by rate increases and higher net pricing from consumer sales. We are encouraged by improvement in EBITDA which was up 3.6 per cent due to lower operating expenses with savings put at roughly $3.5-million from rationalization moves in Canada during the first half of the year. Canadian revenue/EBITDA reported at $325.8-million/$178.8-million versus our $324.0-million/$172.1-million versus consensus $329-million/$178-million. Improved subscriber momentum after a tough LTM would be a clear positive.”

“With $22.30 per share of EBITDA, CCA shares offer aggressive valuation leverage with a $2 per share move representing a modest 0.4x multiple change in a target F2019 enterprise-value/EBITDA valuation. Alternatively, a modest 2.0 per cent/$22.2-million reduction in EBITDA equates to a PT reduction of $3.50.

**

An international tribunal of arbitrators ruled in Cameco Corp.’s (CCO-T) favour, but RBC Capital Markets said that the amount of damages that Japanese utility company Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TKECF) must pay is lower than expected.

Analyst Gary Ho lowered the uranium producer’s price target to C$14.00 from C$15.00 and maintained his “buy” rating.

“We think the TEPCO arbitration decision was disappointing as the damages awarded to Cameco were well below our expectations. However, we think the TEPCO contract dispute had unique circumstances that are not applicable to Cameco's other contracts nor does the ruling indicate that contracts themselves are no longer viable,” Ho said.

Story continues below advertisement

The tribunal ruled that utility Tokyo Electric Power did not have the right to leave a supply agreement with the uranium producer, Cameco said on Monday. The adjudicators awarded Cameco US$40.3-million, less than the US$682-million in damages it had proposed.

“We do not believe that the TEPCO ruling should be viewed as a concern regarding the future of uranium contracting or Cameco's contract portfolio” because the Saskatoon-based company’s customers will likely need to continue purchasing uranium. He also said that “TEPCO's situation is unique as it is the owner/operator of the Fukushima reactors with significant financial liabilities related to the accident,” and the tribunal may have taken that into account.

“Cameco’s previous contract termination dispute that went to arbitration was also ruled in the company’s favour and the award was based on the implied value of the contract (as we had expected with the TEPCO contract). We think the prior ruling is just as, if not more, applicable to any future potential contract termination disputes as the TEPCO dispute was somewhat unique.”

**

More to come

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter