Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

TD Securities analyst Daniel Earle became the second analyst this week to upgrade First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T) following its $320-million acquisition of Primero Mining Corp.

Moving the Vancouver-based company to “buy” from “hold,” Mr. Earle called the acquisition “transformative” for the company, seeing it to be accretive on several metrics and expecting it to add immediate production growth while lowering costs.

Story continues below advertisement

With the completion of the deal on May 10, First Majestic also announced a new precious metal purchase agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. and FM Metal Trading (Barbados) Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, relating to the San Dimas silver-gold mine in Mexico, acquired in the Primero deal.

Mr. Earle sees the potential to significantly enhance the acquisition’s returns through optimization, growth and investment in San Dimas.

He increased his target for First Majestic to $14 from $11. The average target on the Street is $11.33, according to Bloomberg data.

On Monday, BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Ryan Thompson moved the company to “market perform” from “underperform” with a $9 target, rising from $7.50, after coming off restriction.

“The acquisition of San Dimas has augmented our thesis on the stock as the acquisition appears to be accretive on cash flow and NPV metrics,” said Mr. Thompson.

“We rate shares Market Perform as valuation appears full at current levels. We would recommend FR to investors looking for above-average leverage to a rising silver price.”

=====

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Following Monday’s release of in-line first-quarter financial results, Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Dylan Steuart raised his rating for Street Capital Group Inc. (SCB-T), citing improved revenue visibility and a discounted valuation.

The Toronto-based company reported adjusted earnings per share of a 1-cent loss, matching Mr. Steuart’s projection. Revenues of $24-million came in higher than expected ($21.9-million), while net gain on sale margins of 72 basis points fell short of his estimate (76 basis points).

“We are decreasing our 2018 EPS estimate to 10 cents (previously 13 cents) reflecting reduced margins on mortgages sold in the coming year and higher operating costs,” said Mr. Steuart. “We expect a 10-per-cent reduction in new prime originations from 2017 levels and renewals and non-prime originations to be near the lower end of management’s guidance. A stronger-than-expected flow of new prime, uninsured mortgages at reasonable margins could provide upside to our estimates. We are also forecasting higher operating costs expectations, leading to a reduction in our 2019 EPS estimate to 18 cents (from 21 cents).”

Moving the stock to “speculative buy” from “hold,” Mr. Steuart raised his target for the stock by a nickel to $1.25, noting it trades at 7.5 times 2018 price-to-book and 4.1 times 2019 expectations, which he said is well below mortgage peers medians of 9.1 times and 8.4 times, respectively. The average is $1.02.

“While we recognize the elevated risk related to the housing industry in the short term, we believe the SCB’s discount valuation combined with a clearer picture on revenue development should provide downside protection while presenting risk tolerant investors with an attractive entry point,” he said.

=====

Story continues below advertisement

Taking a more bullish stance amid its turnaround, Mizuho analyst Irina Koffler upgraded Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (VRX-N, VRX-T) to “buy” from “neutral.”

“Valeant is growing its key brands and has stabilized losses from older products. There is even potential pipeline upside,” said Ms. Koffler, who sees the company’s portfolio as “Mylan-like” with an increasing majority of its revenue stemming from stable consumer-focused products.

Ms. Koffler, who previously upgraded the stock from “underperform” on April 6, raised her target to US$27 from US$15. The average is US19.94.

=====

Colliers International Group Inc.’s (CIGI-Q, CIGI-T) US$550-million acquisition of a 75-per-cent stake in Harrison Street Real Estate Capital LLC is a “landmark” deal as it establishes it as a “major global player” in investment management, according to Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien.

He believes the deal, announced Monday, is Collier’s “biggest deal yet” and provides it with a “hugely profitable, stable and recurring revenue source.”

“Harrison Street targets highly attractive asset classes,” said Mr. Bastien. “The investment firm oversees nearly $15-billion in real estate assets from its Chicago headquarters and a second office in London. Its innovative, yet disciplined investment products focus on the education, healthcare and storage sectors—making it one of the largest firms dedicated to demographic-based real estate investing. Since launching its first vehicle in 2006, Harrison Street has invested in 822 properties and sold 345 of them for enviable returns. This helps explain why many of the world’s most respected sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, endowments, foundations and insurance companies flock to the firm’s open and closed-end real estate investment funds.

“CIGI will pay $450-million for its majority investment in Harrison Street, with an additional $100-million to be disbursed in 2022 if performance targets are achieved. On a top-line of $100–$115-million and what we assume to be mid-40-per-cent margins, this equates to roughly 11x EBITDA. Colliers will draw on its recently upsized $1-billion credit facility to fully fund the deal, which it expects to seal early in 3Q18 (we are erring on the side of caution and assuming an August close). This will push the firm’s leverage to about 2.5 times EBITDA on a pro-forma basis, but we are comfortable this can be brought back down to roughly 2.0 times by year-end. As for our 2019 EBITDA and EPS estimates, Colliers’ biggest deal yet pushes them to the tune of 16 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.”

Believing the deal will “pay off handsomely down the road,” Mr. Bastien increased his target for Collier shares to US$82 from US$80, maintaining an “outperform” rating. The average target on the Street is currently US$79.75.

“While on surface the deal looks pricey, it finally gives CIGI the investment management platform it has long sought (and which could simply not be achieved through tuck-ins),” he said. “Just as importantly, Harrison Street brings an exceptional group of like-minded leaders who retain significant ownership interest. This alignment is one of the most powerful drivers underpinning Colliers’ business model, we argue, and one that will continue feeding on itself.”

=====

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN-T) is the “hottest REIT in the hottest asset class,” said Raymond James analyst Ken Avalos.

On Monday before market open, Ottawa-based InterRent reported first-quarter funds from operations of 11 cents per unit, up 16 per cent. Same property net operating income jumped a “massive” 16 per cent, which Mr. Avalos noted was its biggest jump since the second quarter of 2011 and “at the top” of North American apartment REITs.

“Stabilized property rents grew 5 per cent (a record high), occupancy was up 180 basis points and margin jumped 240 basis points year over year,” he said. “Management will push rents more aggressively in 2Q18, and will see vacancy spike, but overall NOI should still be higher. Rent growth on turnover is as high as 20 per cent in some instances. We’d expect SPNOI should continue to lead North-American apartment REITs, at least through 2018.”

Keeping a “strong buy” rating, he raised his target by a loonie to $12. The average is $11.50.

“For all of 2018, InterRent is in a virtuous cycle of being able to push rents significantly due to invested capex while also working at redeveloping the 35 per cent of the portfolio that is still in re-positioning,” said Mr. Avalos. “With portfolio rents 25 per cent below market, according to management, we expect the REIT to generate sector-leading SPNOI, FFO, and NAV growth through at least the balance of the year.”

Elsewhere, Desjardins Securities’ Michael Markidis increased his target to $11.75 from $11 with a “buy” rating.

Mr. Markidis said: “Our outlook provides a two-year FFO/unit CAGR [compound annual growth rate] of 8 per cent through 2019. The anticipated growth profile is impressive, especially when considered in the context of our leverage assumption (which is notably lower than what IIP ran at throughout most of 2017).”

=====

In other analyst actions:

J.P. Morgan analyst Nishant Mani upgraded Air Canada (AC-T) to “overweight” from “neutral” with a target of $30. The average on the Street is currently $32.75.

Eight Capital analyst Craig Stanley downgraded Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK-T) to “neutral” from “buy” with a target of $2.65, down from $5.80. The average is $5.32

MORE TO COME