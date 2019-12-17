Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley believes that safe consumer staples stocks will outperform more economically sensitive consumer discretionary stocks in 2020
“Consumer Staples stocks are likely to benefit from an increasingly defensive stance among investors, which historically has led to an increase in staples valuation multiples. Additionally, with food price inflation returning midway through 2019, and likely to remain prevalent throughout 2020, we believe staples companies will be able to pass along price increases over the next 12 months, leading to margin expansion,” Mr. Dley said in a note.
Discretionary stocks, though, are going to be struggling with a couple of big issues: Household debt is elevated and rising food prices will put constraints on consumer’ ability to purchase discretionary items.
“With the exception of a select few discretionary names which appear to be gaining market share or accelerating growth in new markets such as the U.S. or internationally, we believe 2020 could be a challenging year for Consumer Discretionary stocks,” he said.
That said, his three top picks for 2020 provide some range for consumer palettes.
He has a “buy” recommendation on Maple Leaf Foods Inc., along with a 12-month price target of $36. The food company is making a big bet on plant-based protein to tap into the growing popularity of meatless burgers and other vegetarian offerings. Mr. Dley noted that the company believes that the new division can tap into a $3-billion revenue opportunity over the next 10 years. And as the company builds scale, profit from the meatless division should more than offset the considerable expenses related to it right now.
Mr. Dley also likes Parkland Fuel Corp., the largest Canadian fuel retailer and second-largest convenience store operator. He has a “buy” recommendation on the stock and a 12-month price target of $60, underpinned by the company’s recent expansion following the acquisitions of CST Brands and Chevron’s downstream Canadian fuel assets.
“Given Parkland’s increased scale and vertical integration, we believe the ability to drive synergies from future tuck-in acquisitions has improved. We remain confident in Parkland’s ability to effectively integrate acquisitions, as the company recently enhanced its synergy guidance related to the acquisition of CST and Chevron by a substantial margin,” he said.
The third top pick, is more of a consumer discretionary stock – but one that has been showing impressive growth. He has a “buy” recommendation on Aritzia Inc. and a 12-month price target of $24. The clothing retailer, he noted, has delivered 21 consecutive quarters of same store sales growth (or growth at stores open for at least 12 months).
“With continued growth in e-commerce penetration, and growing brand awareness in the U.S., we expect the company to continue to drive robust same-store sales growth in the near term,” Mr. Dley said.
Aritzia has added 19 stores since its initial public offering three years ago, and is eyeing five new stores in fiscal 2020. What’s more, the company has been exceeding growth metrics. At its IPO, Aritzia expected that it could increase its revenue at a compounded annual growth rate of 15 to 17 per cent, with EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) rising by 18 to 21 per cent. The results so far: Revenue has been rising at a 17 per cent clip over the past three years and EBITDA has been rising by 24 per cent.
“Looking ahead to 2020, we believe the company will provide its next 3- to 5-year growth targets, and believe this will be a positive catalyst for the share price,” Mr. Dley said.
Doug Young, an analyst at Desjardins Securities, has raised his target price on Power Corp. of Canada to $36, up from $34, following the company’s announcement last Friday that it will simplify its corporate structure and streamline the top executive tier. However, the analyst is maintaining a “hold” recommendation on the stock.
“Given the run in PowCo’s share price last Friday (+7.9 per cent) and the 9.5 per cent potential total one-year return to our target price, we think it makes sense to let the dust settle here,” he said in a note.
A big part of the attraction to the stock, he argues, is that the new structure will focus on financial services and eliminate Power Financial Corp. – a second holding company – thereby saving costs and improving liquidity.
“However, while we applaud the move, PowCo has some work to do to win back investor support, and management will need to execute on the various initiatives that it outlined as part of this proposal (cost savings, financing savings, etc),” Mr. Young said.
Raymond James analyst Michael Glen is initiating coverage of CCL Industries Inc., the Toronto-based label-maker, with an “outperform” recommendation and a 12-month price target of $65.
Much of his bullishness springs from the company’s successful expansion: It has spent $1.4-billion on internal growth initiatives and $2.5-billion on acquisitions – driving big increases in sales and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). Rather than raising money by issuing additional shares, and diluting existing shareholders, the company has used recurring free cash and moderate amounts of debt.
“While internal growth initiatives represent an important component of CCL’s overall growth, the company has also earned itself the distinction of a strong acquirer and integrator of businesses. In particular, CCL has an extensive history of M&A transactions and management has frequently demonstrated their ability to integrate and extract benefits from deals. Additionally, despite the overall size of the organization, CCL remains quite active with smaller tuck-in transactions, which typically offer some unique characteristic, such as a new geography, technology, or capability that CCL does not currently have in the portfolio,” Mr. Glen said.
In terms of valuation, Mr. Glen uses an 11-times estimated EBITDA multiple, which is in line with peers in the diversified packaging sector and a slight discount to Avery Dennison.
“We also believe there is an opportunity for multiple expansion towards 12-times EBITDA, and continue to have a high degree of conviction surrounding management’s ability to invest and grow the business,” Mr. Glen said.
