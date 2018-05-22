Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Enbridge Inc.’s $11.4-billion restructuring will simplify the company’s structure, addressing what was a common investor complaint regarding the stock.

“Simplification addresses a major headwind to market sentiment and should make Enbridge shares easier to own,” CIBC World Markets analyst Robert Catellier said.

On Thursday, Enbridge announced that it would be buying out its four subsidiaries for $11.4-billion in stock, removing a complex corporate structure that was blamed for weighing on the company’s shares.

First-quarter financial performance was also relatively strong, with Enbridge’s consolidated results beating consensus estimates for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, as well as cash flow.

Additionally, Enbridge recently accelerated the timeline for selling off assets, as part of a plan for strengthening its finances. “The company is making demonstrable progress against its 2018-2020 strategic objectives,” Mr. Catellier said.

However, dilution from the proposed roll-up transaction, combined with a higher risk-free rate, resulted in Mr. Catellier reducing his price target on Enbridge’s stock to $57 from $60, while reiterating an “outperformer” rating.

The analyst also cautioned that until the proposed transactions close, the stock could see a “period of dislocation.”

“There may be index implications, and we expect flow-back from U.S.-based MLP funds. Action by the rating agencies affirming management’s view that the cleaner structure is credit positive may act as a catalyst for the market.”

Investors might want to take the opportunity to get reacquainted with Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd., CIBC World Markets analyst Dave Popowich said.

“There’s a good argument to be made that Tamarack Valley is the most improved company in our coverage universe over the past four quarters,” Mr. Popowich said. He credits the company’s acquisition of Spur Resources Ltd. for $407.5-million, which closed nearly a year and a half ago.

“Although the acquisition has taken time to resonate with investors, we believe Tamarack’s increased Viking footprint represents a sustainable competitive advantage in comparison to the company’s oil-weighted peers, which should eventually lift the stock from its current bottom-decile valuation,” Mr. Popowich said.

When it was first announced in November 2016, the deal appeared dilutive to earnings estimates, while a staggered lock-up schedule with Spur shareholders weighed on the stock for the next six months.

“Throw in overwhelmingly negative sentiment toward Canadian oil and gas stocks, and it’s easy to see how Tamarack Valley might have fallen off investors’ radar screens in 2017,” the analyst said.

“However, with four quarters of pro forma operational results under its belt, we believe the combined entity is starting to show off the benefits of the transaction.”

Over that time, Tamarack Valley has seen tremendous improvement to its netback margins, while debt-adjusted production growth has moved into the top quartile of its peer group, Mr. Popowich said.

The analyst raised his cash flow projections for Tamarack, which results in an increase to his price target on the stock to $6 from $5. He maintained an “outperformer” rating.

With earnings season for the Canadian energy sector mostly finished, Raymond James analyst Chris Cox has reevaluated his targets on several oil and gas stocks.

One major theme to emerge from the first quarter’s financial disclosure was the oil price differential, which saw Canadian crude discounted at the steepest level since 2014.

“Since the end of the quarter, heavy oil differentials have narrowed considerably – primarily a function of improvements in the nomination process on key long-haul pipelines, voluntary production curtailments, and more recently, heightened turnaround activity in the oil sands,” Mr. Cox said.

“While we believe heavy oil differentials have likely over-corrected, we also believe the worst has been seen and expect Western Canadian Select to normalize in a US$17 to US$20 per barrel range versus West Texas Intermediate for the next few years.”

The other big energy earnings season takeaway was strong downstream results.

“In addition to the boost in refining margins provided by wider heavy oil differentials, product pricing also saw considerable strength in the Ontario and Western Canada markets – a trend that we expect to persist for at least the balance of 2018.”

As a result, Mr. Cox adjusted his target prices on a number of stocks listed below:

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-TSX; CNQ-NYSE) To: $59 From: $60 Rating: Outperform

Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO-TSX; IMO-NYSE) $39 from $38. Rating: Underperform

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-TSX; SU-NYSE) $61 from $60 Rating: Outperform

Athabasca Oil Corp. (ATH-TSX) $2.50 from $2 Rating: Market Perform

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-TSX; BTE-NYSE) $5 from $4.50 Rating: Underperform

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-TSX) $11 from $9 Rating: Outperform

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-TSX) $23 from $25 Rating: Underperform

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-TSX; PBA-NYSE) $48 from $47.50 Rating: Outperform

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has seen its operations expand considerably of late, with additional increases to production capacity expected soon.

With the first two phases of the company’s cannabis cultivation and production facility in Moncton, N.B., complete, OrganiGram’s existing operating capacity is about 22,000 kilograms per year. Phase 3 is expected to raise that output to 36,000 kilograms.

“Although the industry is beginning to become saturated with an increasing number of large expansion plans, we believe having capacity up and running today is of particular importance in order to secure large purchase orders from many of the provincial authorities that will be responsible for rolling out retail distribution,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley said.

The company also recently unveiled its slate of cannabis brands in anticipation of the legalization of the recreational market expected later this year.

“After the introduction of its recreational brand platform and observing the substantial progress made by the company during our tour of its facilities,” OrganiGram’s stock outlook is improved as a result of “modestly lower execution risk,” Mr. Bottomley said.

As a result, he raised his target price on the stock to $6 from $5.50 while maintaining a “speculative buy” rating.

Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien said he is increasingly confident in the outlook for Russel Metals Inc. following meetings with the company’s management.

“The day-long meetings cemented our view there is enough pricing and demand momentum across the firm’s operations to sustain elevated earnings for our analyst current favourite right through 2019,” Mr. Bastien said.

The company’s metals service centres should continue to benefit from a healthy manufacturing base and infrastructure investments in Quebec and Ontario, while Russel’s most profitable market – Alberta – continues to improve economically. “On the demand side there are no longer pockets of weakness to point to,” Mr. Bastien said.

Meanwhile, the threat from steep steel tariffs contemplated by U.S. President Donald Trump has faded, the analyst said. “It is becoming increasingly clear to us that President Trump’s tariff threats were a tactic to get foreign countries to agree to quotas. We find this encouraging since quotas are the best way to limit imports and support improved domestic production without attracting the ire of trading partners.”

As a result, Mr. Bastien raised his target trading multiple on Russel’s stock, resulting in a target price increase to $35 from $33, at an unchanged rating of “outperform.”

