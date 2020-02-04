 Skip to main content

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

David BermanInvestment Reporter
Darcy Keith
Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Canadian utilities have enjoyed a strong start to the year, supported by low interest rates and concerns about a slowing global economy. While it could be tempting to take some profits given high valuations in the economically defensive sector, David Quezada, an analyst at Raymond James, recommends staying put.

He raised his 12-month target prices on a number of stocks in the sector.

“While we believe valuations in some cases have ventured into fair-value territory, we acknowledge the expectation of a low interest rate environment has, and will likely continue to, provide a lift to the IPPs and utilities. Accordingly, we have increased our target prices across the board,” Mr. Quezada said in a note.

Among his changes: He raised his target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. to US$17 from US$16.50.

He said in a report: “We continue to highlight Algonquin as our top pick, and the only buy-rated name among the regulated utilities we cover. While the stock is up 7 per cent so far this year (vs. the TSX up 2 per cent) and an impressive 43 per cent since the beginning of 2019 (vs. the TSX up 21 per cent) shares of AQN now trade at 20.7-times 2020 estimated earnings which remains a discount to the U.S. mid-cap utility peer group at an average of 23-times (and some higher growth peers at up to 25-times). From a broader perspective, we continue to highlight AQN’s sector-leading rate base growth (14 per cent CAGR out to 2023E including recently announced M&A), earnings per share (9-11 per cent CAGR) and dividend growth (+10 per cent out to 2021E) as setting AQN apart from peers.”

Other highlights: He raised his 12-month target on AltaGas Ltd. to $21 from $19; Capital Power Corp. to $39 from $36; Emera Inc. to $60 from $56; Fortis Inc. to $58 from $55; Hydro One Ltd. to $27 from $25; TransAlta Renewables Inc. to $16.50 from $14.40.

He also reiterated a “strong buy” recommendation on Xebec Absorption Inc. and raised his target price to $4 from $3.

“We consider Xebec to be our best money making idea. A unique play on the emergence of renewable natural gas, we believe Xebec represents a rare opportunity as a company with a superior product in the early stages of a high growth industry. Not only has the company recently hit an inflection point in revenues and EBITDA, XBC has also been awarded large reference orders in key regions as its order and quote book have expanded,” Mr. Quezada said.

As for his reasoning behind staying bullish on a sector that has already posted strong gains and has seen valuations rise toward record territory, the analyst provides four key reasons.

“While the natural tendency would be to adopt a more neutral stance on the sector, we see several reasons for these names to reach new highs in terms of valuation -- namely: 1) increasing traction in ESG-related stocks resulting in fund flows into the sector (data from Morningstar shows ESG fund inflows at $20.6-billion in 2019, close to 4-times the level seen in 2018); 2) another leg down in expectations for bond rates which are now poised to move lower for 2020; 3) ongoing demand from pension and infrastructure investors for contracted power assets; and 4) some encouraging developments in wind power that we believe could support improved returns and project economics.”

More to come

