Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
The recently concluded first-quarter earnings season for Canada’s Big 6 banks was a “good start to the year,” according to Desjardins Securities analyst Doug Young.
The group’s cash earnings per share rose 7 per cent year-over-year on average, exceeding the analyst’s 3-per-cent expectations.
“Capital markets results blew through the roof, 36 per cent year-over-year on average (excluding TD), while Canadian P&C banking was in line and US/international P&C banking missed,” he said in a research note released Tuesday."Credit trends were relatively benign, and last quarter’s increase in Canadian consumer insolvency trends did not appear to have a meaningful impact. The NIM outlook on both sides of the border remains challenging, particularly if we see any BoC or Fed rate cuts in the near term. Lastly, the all-bank average NIX ratio was essentially in line with our estimates. CM recorded a restructuring charge this quarter; recall that BMO and TD did so last quarter. So the question remains whether BNS or NA will follow suit."
Despite that positive start, Mr. Young cautioned that he stills feels they will fall below their medium-term EPS growth targets for fiscal 2020.
“The peer group has reaped the benefit of several tailwinds in recent years (rising rate environment on both sides of the border, U.S. tax reforms and a benign credit environment), but now face several headwinds,” he said. '"NIMs are expected to come under pressure in the near term (particularly as the rate outlook is challenged) and PCLs are expected to increase (normalize) as forward-looking (macro) indicators are updated. There have also been a few one-time idiosyncratic commercial bumps each quarter that we expect to continue. Following a weaker FY19, there were questions whether the banks could achieve their medium-term EPS targets in FY20. While the banks are off to a good start to the year, this remains the question. But stronger-than-expected 1Q FY20 results should temper further negative estimate revisions (for now)."
With that forward view, Mr. Young trimmed his target price for stocks in his coverage universe. His changes were:
Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T, “hold”) to $110 from $112. The average on the Street is $112.53, according to Bloomberg data.
“In our view, RY had the best quarter. Earnings from capital markets (up 35 per cent year-over-year) and investor & treasury services beat our estimates, while Canadian P&C, wealth management, insurance and corporate were essentially in line,” he said.
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T, “buy”) to $77 from $78. Average: $77.21.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T, “buy”) to $77 from $79. Average: $77.14.
“On the flip side, TD had the weakest quarter of the Big 6 banks, in our opinion, and the focus was on weaker Canadian P&C banking earnings driven by higher NIX," he said. "The segment’s NIX ratio is expected to remain elevated in 2Q FY20 but should moderate in 2H FY20, and management still expects to record positive operating leverage in 2H FY20.”
Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T, “hold”) to $34 from $35. Average: $33.17.
Bank of Montreal (BMO-T, “hold”) to $103 from $105. Average: $102.69.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T, “hold”) to $112 from $114. Average: $113.38.
He maintained a $38 target, which is the current consensus, for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T, “hold”).
“During 1Q FY20 (November 1–January 31), the Big 6 Canadian bank stocks increased 0.8 per cent on average but underperformed the S&P/TSX (5.1 per cent),” said Mr. Young. “CWB, RY and CM traded up on the day of their release while the other banks traded down. During the reporting period, BNS outperformed the group (down 5.9 per cent) while LB had the weakest performance (down 13.5 per cent). However, we note the meaningful decline has more to do with macro factors (ie COVID-19) than quarterly results, which in our view, were positive.”
=====
The recent market pullback has provided an “attractive” entry point for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI-X), according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Brendon Abrams, who expects the Toronto-based company to log sector-leading cash flow growth in 2020.
In the wake of last week’s release of better-than-anticipated fourth-quarter financial results, Mr. Abrams raised his rating for StorageVault shares to “buy” from “hold,” citing increased upside to his target price.
“StorageVault reported another solid quarter highlighted by a 7 per cent year-over-year increases in both same property revenue and same property net operating income,” he said. "Internal growth, combined with contributions from accretive acquisitions, were the primary drivers of the company’s 10 per cent year-over-year increase in AFFO per share in Q4/19.
“Looking forward, we are forecasting AFFO per share growth of 20 per cent in 2020, which is among the highest in our coverage universe, and largely driven by our expectation of continued robust SPNOI growth (forecasting 6 per cent for 2020) and a full year of contributions from properties acquired in 2019.”
Mr. Abrams maintained a $4 target for StorageVault shares. The average on the Street is $4.13.
“As Canada’s largest self-storage owner/operator, StorageVault is well positioned to benefit from healthy sector fundamentals and capitalize on the consolidation opportunity in what is a highly fragmented ownership base,” he said. “The company’s size, operating platform, and access to capital should allow for its ability to grow cash flow both organically and through acquisitions. Our target price is set at 29 times our 2021 AFFO estimate and remains $4.00. We believe StorageVault should trade at a premium multiple to its US peers given its superior organic growth outlook, sector-leading forecast for cash flow per share growth, and its significant consolidation opportunities.”
“We had lowered our rating for StorageVault from Buy to HOLD along with publishing our 2020 Outlook Report at the end of 2019 as the company’s share price had risen to $3.71 and, as a result, our one-year forecast total return had declined to 8.1 per cent. Based on our $4.00 target price and StorageVault’s current 0.3-per-cent dividend yield, our forecast total return over the next 12 months is now 14.6 per cent. Given the increased upside to our target price, we are upgrading our rating.”
======
Though he lowered his 2020 and 2021 earnings per share projections for Magna International Inc. (MGA-N, MG-T) in order to “reflect a somewhat more conservative macro” as well as its latest guidance, Citi analyst Itay Michaeli thinks there’s reasons for optimism.
“We think Magna’s 2020-22 outlook stands out favorably across the peer group on a combination of revenue growth-over-market, margin expansion and FCF,” he said.
“We thought the recent Investor Day conveyed a constructive tone, though we still think Magna’s segment disclosure could be improved to better contextualize various sector themes. We also think Magna’s ADAS business is becoming better-positioned in emerging areas like LiDAR and imaging radars. Lastly, Magna’s very strong balance sheet becomes a key strength during periods of macro volatility—recall that Magna was able to gain considerable North America market share in 2008-09.”
Maintaining a “buy” rating for Magna shares, Mr. Michaeli raised his target to US$70 from US$65. The average is currently US$60.98.
“We see two paths for further multiple expansion,” he said. “The first is simply delivery of Magna’s 2018-20 FCF growth/conversion plan. The second, in our view, is to reposition the segments/story (including for a possible future spin) towards the increasingly important & unique role that Magna can play in AV/EV mobility scaling. This ‘two-entity’ thesis is a way to perceive Magna in the context of Car of the Future investing.”
=====
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Nelson Ng thinks Methanex Corp.'s (MEOH-Q, MX-T) latest posted methanol prices “look promising,” however he’s remaining “cautious” on the company’s prospects due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19.
Mr. Ng emphasized that China accounts for approximately 53 per cent of the global methanol production capacity.
“With the outbreak of COVID-19, methanol production and utilization in China has declined significantly due to logistics restrictions and weakness in market sentiment,” he said. "IHS noted that China’s supply/demand recovered slightly and the supply/demand activity in SE Asia is recovering. Some methanol-to-olefin (MTO) producers are taking maintenance shutdowns or dropping their operating rates as they face weak economics and rising inventories. MTO facilities in China are currently operating at 66 per cent, down from 84 per cent prior to the Lunar New Year
“Overall, the impacts from the outbreak of the virus have reduced methanol production in China, reduced consumption, and increased inventories. The recovery time of the methanol industry in China is uncertain; however, IHS expects that transportation and logistics activities should return to normal levels as more people return to work. We also note that Q2 is the peak season for methanol demand in China, which should help support a rebound in demand.”
Despite that concern, he raised his 2020 and 2021 adjusted EBITDA projections to US$522-million and US$539-million, respectively, from US$462-million and US$475-million to reflect Methanex’s most recent posted reference prices for March.
He did, however, lowered his target for the company’s shares to US$45 from US$50 to “to reflect a more cautious view on when economic activity in Asia and other regions will return to normal.” The average target is US$40.08.
Mr. Ng kept an “outperform” rating.
=====
Citing its inability to file its annual report with the SEC and the investigation around its revenue recognition practices, Stifel analyst lowered Cronos Inc. (CRON-T, CRON-Q) to “neutral” from “buy.”
He said the involvement of “outside counsel and forensic accountants” underscores the potential gravity of the situation, and feels the outlook for its shares is now difficult to analyze.
Mr. Carter cut his target to $8 from $12. The average is $12.66.
=====
Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN-T) is currently trading at a “large discount with an attractive yield for patient, value investors,” said Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Brad Sturges.
On Monday before the bell, Slate reported fourth-quarter results that fell short of Mr. Sturges’s projections. Core fully diluted funds from operations of 18 cents per unit was both a penny below his estimate and the result from the same period a year ago, which he attributed to lower-than-anticipated straight-line rent and hotel net operating income as well as higher interest costs.
“SOT’s Q4/19 same-property rental income (SP-NOI) was relatively unchanged year-over-year [YoY],” he said. “In 2020, we are forecasting SOT to generate organic growth YoY of between 1 per cent and 2 per cent, reflecting higher contractual rents YoY, positive rent spreads achieved upon executed lease agreements, and relatively stable average occupancy YoY.”
Mr. Struges expects the REIT to return to new acquisition portfolio growth in 2020 after “acting as net sellers” in 2019. He noted it’s targeting $100-million to $150-million in North American office property purchases..
He also emphasized Slate is reviewing its active acquisition pipeline of $3-billion.
Maintaining a “strong buy” rating, Mr. Sturges reduced his target to $6.50 per unit from $7. The average on the Street is $6.18.
“SOT’s attractive yield and deep discount valuation could be compelling for longterm, value investors, while further operating balance sheet improvements in the REIT’s SP-NOI growth year-over-year, and financial leverage metrics could act as a positive catalyst in supporting a recovery in SOT’s P/AFFO [price to adjusted funds from operations] multiple valuation,” he said. “In our opinion, SOT’s strategic sponsor, Slate Asset Management (SLAM), should strongly consider increasing its ownership position to highlight SOT’s value proposition at current levels, and to provide another positive signal to investors.”
Elsewhere, Canaccord Genuity’s Brendon Abrams sliced his target to $5.75 from $6 with a “hold” rating (unchanged).
Mr. Abrams said: “While we acknowledge Slate Office continues to trade at one of the largest discounts to NAV in our coverage universe at 23 per cent, and represents a long-term opportunity for deep value investors, we expect the market to remain cautious on the units until the REIT can demonstrate sustained strong operating results and improved financial results, specifically in the form of FFO per unit growth. Combined with a 7.5-per-cent distribution yield, our target price implies a one-year total return of 14.7 per cent.”
=====
The recent sell-off in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc. (YETI-N) “seems overdone,” said Citi analyst Wendy Nicholson, prompting her to raise her rating for the Texas-based manufacturer of outdoor and recreation products to “buy” from “neutral.”
“YETI has had a rough go of it in 2020, but interestingly, not really as a result of concerns over coronavirus,” she said. “Indeed, given that 96 per cent of YETI’s sales are in the U.S., we do not expect any material pressure on the company’s growth outlook for the year as a result of the virus. And, with the company having told us at the time of their 4Q19 earnings call that they had sufficient inventory in place given their plans for tariff mitigation, we do not expect the company to face meaningful supply chain issues from the virus.”
She did suggest a slowdown in the U.S. economy could weigh, noting: “YETI sells products that are expensive and largely discretionary. So, to the extent the U.S. consumer is pressured by the coronavirus outbreak (unemployment rises, wages come down, people stop shopping), we could see how sales of YETI products could suffer. However, given the huge international opportunity for YETI, we think any slowdown in the U.S. could be offset by higher sales overseas.”
Ms. Nicholson’s target slid to US$37 from US$39. The average on the Street is currently US$40.58.
“Since we last revised our target price (on February 13, when YETI reported its 4Q results), the market multiple has dropped from 17.5 times to 16 times,” she said. “Based on this move, we are lowering our target price on YETI from $39 to $37. Indeed, our 2021 EPS estimate of $1.64 is unchanged, and our target valuation for YETI (of a 40-per-cent premium to the market) is also unchanged. Given that our new target price of $37 represents 25-per-cent upside from [Monday’s] close, we believe a Buy rating is the right place to be today.”
=====
In other analyst actions:
* Citing a “more conservative” outlook, CIBC World Markets analyst Scott Fromson downgraded Alaris Royalty Corp. (AD-T ) to “neutral” from “outperformer” and lowered his target to $21.50 from $25. The average is $22.12.
Mr. Fromson said: “We have had a bit more time to digest Alaris’ mandatory redemption of its Sandbox investment, and the associated write-off. We understand that such events occur from time to time – the timing of this one is difficult. We aren’t changing our view that Alaris can continue to deploy capital, taking advantage of ample available liquidity. But our bigger concern over the next 12-18 months is that economic pressures will dampen portfolio organic growth, thus limiting dividend growth; we have lowered our revenue, CFPS and dividend estimates accordingly.”
* Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Matthew Pallotta initiated coverage of Toronto-based cannabis retailer Meta Growth Corp. (META-X) with a “speculative buy” rating and 30-cent target.
“With almost every province capping the number of locations owned by any one retailer, the regulations prevent a “winner-take-all” scenario, and appear to be conducive to a handful of successful operators who are able to achieve scale and effectively manage capital investment, carving out a share of the market,” he said. "With the second-largest operational footprint in Canada and significant liquidity available for investment in growth relative to most of its publicly-traded retail peers, Meta is amongst the early candidates who are well-positioned to take advantage of the opening of the Ontario licensing system in 2020, which represents the most significant opportunity to date for cannabis retailers in Canada.
“The Company’s current valuation looks to be discounting the potential upside of the Ontario retail opportunity, and appears to reflect sentiment more focused on the risks and uncertainty in the licensing process and its potential impact on cash burn, as well as the potential for further deterioration of store economics due to competition in Alberta. Certainly, these are legitimate risks that we must remain cognizant of, some of which are admittedly out of the Company’s control. However, for those investors with a constructive view of the prospects for cannabis retailers, Meta is positioned to be amongst a handful of the top candidates to establish a successful national presence over the long term.”
* Eight Capital analyst Graeme Kreindler cut Tilray Inc. (TLRY-Q) to “neutral” from “buy” with a US$17 target, down from US$26. The average is US$19.18.
* TD Securities analyst John Mould lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW-T) to “hold” from “buy” and raised his target by a loonie to $17.50. The average is currently $16.61.
* Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) was upgraded to “market outperform” from “market perform" by JMP Securities, which sees sustainable growth for the next 4-5 years.
“The recent market-driven pullback provides investors with a good opportunity to enter the stock in our opinion, and a perusal of offerings from competitors suggests that Tesla’s market position should continue to be dominant,” said analyst Joseph Osha, who set a target of US$1,060, exceeding the US$502 average.