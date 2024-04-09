Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Seeing improving fundamentals, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Greg Pardy thinks investors should not expect any surprises from the first-quarter financial results for integrated oil and senior exploration and production companies.

“First-quarter results in energy land follow the recent release of year-end performance which wrapped up in March and should contain little in the way of drama from where we sit,” he said. “That’s a good thing in our minds. Indeed, on balance, first-quarter conference calls should be happy experiences for investors in Canada energy given a favorable oil landscape punctuated by progress towards net debt targets for many producers, rising shareholder returns and the approaching debut of the 590,000 bbl/d Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion.

“We estimate that Canada’s oil sands weighted majors—Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Cenovus Energy and Imperial Oil — generated free cash flow (before dividends and working capital movements) of $5.6 billion in the first-quarter, reduced net debt by $1.8 billion, repurchased $1.1 billion of their common shares and paid/accrued cash taxes (to all jurisdictions) of about $1.8 billion. On average, the share prices of our oil sands weighted majors rose about 21 per cent in the first-quarter, and possess further upside in our books.”

In a research report released Tuesday, Mr. Pardy upgraded his projections to reflect first-quarter actual commodity prices, disclosed share buybacks and “other various fine-tuning adjustments, in part due to weather impacts.”

“Our favorite senior producer remains Canadian Natural Resources (Global Top 30 and Global Energy Best Ideas lists), with Suncor Energy (Global Energy Best Ideas list) remaining our favorite integrated,” he said. “MEG Energy (Global Energy Best Ideas list) is our favorite intermediate producer. Cenovus Energy also sits on our Outperform roster.”

With those changes, he boosted his one-year target prices across the board “reflective of target multiple expansion driven by improving fundamentals.” His changes are:

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T, “outperform”) to $120 from $100. The average on the Street is US$104.57.

* Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T, “outperform”) to $32 from $28. Average: $30.57.

* Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO-T, “sector perform”) to $100 from $85. Average: $90.61.

* MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T, “outperform”) to $39 from $32. Average: $32.15.

* Ovintiv Inc. (OVV-N/OVV-T, “sector perform”) to US$61 from US$49. Average: US$57.44.

* Strathcona Resources Ltd. (SCR-T, “sector perform”) to $38 from $31. Average: $32.50.

* Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T, “outperform”) to $58 from $52. Average: $52.11.

* Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET-T, “sector perform”) to $21 from $20. Average: $20.58.

=====

While he raised his first-quarter earnings expectation for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV-N/OVV-T) after accounting for commodity prices, realizations and hedges, Citi analyst Scott Gruber warned investors should be cautious about their near-term expectations for the Denver-based exploration and production (E&P) company.

“We trim 1Q production to 568mboe/d [thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day] based on a slightly lighter TIL [turned-in-line] schedule and sit in-line with consensus,” he said in a note. “We estimate 1Q CFPS of $3.68, also in-line with consensus. TILs should pick up in 2Q, but pick up further in 3Q; thus we see risk to 2Q volumes (we’re 7mboe/d below consensus on total volumes). We’re also $50-million higher on 2Q capital at $620-million, as OVV will bring on a 6th Permian rig.

“Thus, we think investor expectations for 2Q FCF need to be tempered down. A 2H-weighted TIL cadence should support production in the back half of 2024. 2024 production guidance already accounts for the impact of Permian design changes/enhanced well performance, so the FY production guide of ~205mbo/d of oil/condensate has been maintained, as has FY capital guidance ($2.3-billion).”

Mr. Gruber is now projecting first-quarter earnings per share of US$1.37, rising 3 US cents from his previous expectation. His estimates for the second, third and fourth quarters fell to US$1.11, 99 US cents and US$1.08 from US$1.20, US$1.05 and US$1.14, respectively. Accordingly, his full-year forecast is now US$4.55, down from US$4.73 and below the Street’s consensus of US$6.34.

However, reiterating his “buy” recommendation, Mr. Gruber increased his target to US$64 from US$58 to reflect changes to the firm’s commodity price deck. The average target on the Street is US$57.44.

“While the equity has performed well recently (up 25 per cent year-to-date), we believe improving capital efficiency and solid operational performance (recent history of production and capital beats) supports our ongoing Buy rating. OVV continues to be a good option for investors looking for value within the energy sector.”

“We see better performance in early FY2024 given upside to production estimates, as we sit 2 per cent plus above consensus on oil and condensate production,” he said. “We believe its portfolio is under-appreciated (particularly the Montney), and see continued outperformance on the anticipation that gas markets tighten in FY2025. This not only would improve cash flow, but could spur better appreciation for OVV’s Montney position. Further, we find OVV trading attractively relative to its inventory life in part due to a heavier discount on their Canadian gas position.”

=====

Scotia Capital analyst Orest Wowkodaw predicts most miners will see first-quarter 2024 financial results “meaningfully deteriorate” on both a quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year basis, expecting a weaker seasonal operating performance to more than offset the benefit of slightly improved commodity prices.

“Overall, our estimates appear below current consensus expectations for most companies,” he added. “Despite the challenging operating environment, we do not anticipate any material guidance changes this quarter. We expect only a few company-specific catalysts with no improvements to shareholder returns. With the large and mid-cap producers currently trading at an elevated estimated average implied Cu [copper] price of $5.55 per pound (34 per cent above spot and a new record premium), it remains unclear if significantly improved investor sentiment will look through a potentially disappointing Q1 reporting season.”

Mr. Wowkodaw now sees his EBITDA estimates for large and mid-cap producers sitting on average 25 per cent below the consensus projections on the Street.

“Among the mid- to large-cap producers, we forecast CCO-T, CIA-T, CS-T, ERO-T, FM-T, HBM-T, IVN-T, LUN-T, NEXA-N, and TECK.B-T to meaningfully miss consensus EBITDA expectations, with only FCX-N expected to post a modest beat,” he said. “On an EPS basis, we forecast below-consensus results for all companies except for IVN-T; TECK.B-T is likely to post materially weaker than expected EPS due to QB2 accounting nuances (finance expense and minority interest). We profile our quarterly EPS, EBITDA, and guidance performance vs. consensus tracker ... and note that FCX-N has the best track record of meeting EBITDA expectations over the past four and eight quarters; ERO-T has the weakest.”

While he sees “elevated” valuations, Mr. Wowkodaw increased his target multiples for stocks in his coverage universe, pointing to a “markedly improved investor sentiment for commodity equities.

“As a result, our 12-month targets have increased by an average of 15 per cent for the large/mid-cap producers and by an average of 10 per cent for our coverage universe,” he said.

The analyst’s changes include:

Altius Minerals Corp. (ALS-T, “sector perform”) to $21 from $19.50. The average is $23.91.

(ALS-T, “sector perform”) to $21 from $19.50. The average is $23.91. Cameco Corp. (CCO-T, “sector outperform”) to $75 from $71. Average: $73.58.

(CCO-T, “sector outperform”) to $75 from $71. Average: $73.58. Capstone Copper Corp. (CS-T, “sector outperform”) to $10 from $8.50. Average: $9.11.

(CS-T, “sector outperform”) to $10 from $8.50. Average: $9.11. Champion Iron Ltd. (CIA-T, “sector perform”) to $7 from $7.50. Average: $8.35.

(CIA-T, “sector perform”) to $7 from $7.50. Average: $8.35. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO-T, “sector perform”) to $30 from $26. Average: $27.20.

(ERO-T, “sector perform”) to $30 from $26. Average: $27.20. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T, “sector perform”) to $15 from $13. Average: $16.84.

(FM-T, “sector perform”) to $15 from $13. Average: $16.84. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX-N, “sector outperform”) to US$55 from US$48. Average: US$49.96.

(FCX-N, “sector outperform”) to US$55 from US$48. Average: US$49.96. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T, “sector outperform”) to $13.50 from $11. Average: $11.18.

(HBM-T, “sector outperform”) to $13.50 from $11. Average: $11.18. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN-T, “sector outperform”) to $18 from $15. Average: $17.08.

(IVN-T, “sector outperform”) to $18 from $15. Average: $17.08. Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T, “sector perform”) to $14 from $11.50. Average: $14.10.

(LUN-T, “sector perform”) to $14 from $11.50. Average: $14.10. Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-T, “sector outperform”) to $75 from $68. Average: $65.83.

“In our view, only FCX appears relatively well positioned heading into the Q1/24 reporting season,” he said. “Despite our Q1 concerns, TECK.B-T, CS-T, and CCO-T remain our Top Picks. We believe investors are likely to look through any potential near-term results disappointment for these three companies, particularly given the focus on new project ramp-up for CS-T and TECK.B-T, and the broader uranium/nuclear thematic for CCO-T.”

=====

While he reduced his earnings expectation for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T) due to “mixed” weather, National Bank Financial analyst Rupert Merer thinks its first-quarter results “should not disappoint” the Street.

“With a warm winter across North America, hydro production in Q1E looks strong, but wind production was a little weaker,” he said. “The month of March appears to have been a bit softer, and with that, we are now modeling EBITDA at $167-million (was $177-million, cons. $163-million). With production at 93 per cent of the LTA, the run rate for the company should be higher and consensus forecasts for Q1E seem conservative. Although the snow pack is low for this time of year, we believe it is too early to predict Q2E (but we model 85 per cent of LTA for B.C.) and that INE is on track for its guidance of $725-775-million (NBF $767 mln) for ‘24.”

In a research note released Tuesday, Mr. Merer noted shares of the Longueuil, Que.-based company have not yet rebounded from the announcement of a dividend cut in late February with changes to its capital allocation strategy.

“Prior to baking in a dividend cut, INE was trading between $9.00-9.50 per share,” he said. “Since announcing a 50-per-cent dividend cut to $0.36 per share (payout target of 30-50 per cent of FCF), INE has not rebounded. We believe the company should have $75-million per year additional capital for organic growth and share buybacks and an ability to grow by more than 200 MW/year (net interest).

“We believe investors in this sector prefer growth to yield and could ultimately reward the company when results return to growth (with normalized production and near-term organic developments). INE should find ample organic growth opportunities at home in Canada as multiple RFPs are being issued across the country in response to growing power demand. Canadian companies with strong community and First Nations relationships and operating leverage at home face less competition.”

Seeing it “cheaper than peers with growth coming,” he reaffirmed his “outperform” rating and Street-high $15 target for Innergex shares despite his lowering his forecast. The average target is $11.06.

“We believe INE should add more than $150-moillion in EBITDA by ‘25 vs ‘23 (more than 20-per-cent growth) with organic growth that is already financed (including the 330 MW Boswell Springs project) and better weather,” said Mr. Merer. “The company trades at a cash flow yield of 10.2 per cent on 2023E, a discount to peers. The company is budgeting up to $40-million for development activities ($27-million in ‘23), where it should grow its 10 GW pipeline and advance existing pipeline projects (more than 450 MW in the development pipeline).”

“We maintain our Outperform rating, viewing INE as the best value pick in our coverage universe trading at an implied discount rate of more than 13 per cent.”

=====

Desjardins Securities analyst John Sclodnick likes Karora Resources Inc.’s (KRR-T) planned merger with Australia’s Westgold Resources Ltd., seeing it providing shareholders with “an immediate premium, plus continued material exposure with half of the combined company for continued participation in the resource growth and exploration potential on the properties.”

“When rumours of a transaction were confirmed, we had thought there was room for a potential premium of 30 per cent but were concerned that a merger of equals might not offer a premium; we are thus very pleased to see both a premium of 25 per cent to the companies’ 20-day VWAP[volume-weighted average price], along with continued exposure to Beta Hunt and Higginsville,” he said. “We were surprised to see the shares trade below the deal price, and think this may be at least partly due to a misunderstanding of the value of the spinco, arbitrage funds not playing the spread due to the listings on the ASX and TSX, or perhaps some investors simply buying on the confirmed rumours and then selling on the news. That said, we expect the gap to narrow heading into the closing of the transaction.”

Mr. Sclodnick moved his recommendation for shares of Toronto-based Karora to “tender” from “buy” previously in response to Sunday night’s deal announcement, which will see Westgold acquire all of the company’s shares. Current Karora shareholders will receive 2.5241 WGX shares (approximately $5.14 per share), 61 cents in cash and 0.30 shares of a new spinco.

“Upon completion of the deal, existing Karora shareholders will own 49.9 per cent of the merged company, which is expected to have a combined market cap of $1.9-billion, making it one of the five largest ASXlisted Australian gold producers,” the analyst said. “The transaction is estimated to yield $187-million in operating synergies and $251-million in corporate savings, largely from procurement and supply chain savings through increased scale, and the elimination of duplicate corporate, operational and administrative functions. Additionally, Westgold has equipment at its operations that can be sent to some of Karora’s underexplored and underdeveloped assets that Karora has not been able to prioritize given its focus currently on the Beta Hunt expansion. An example of an opportunity in Karora’s portfolio is its Mount Henry deposit, which has 1moz at 1.3g/t and significant potential to be a value driver at current gold prices if cash, equipment and personnel can be allocated to advancing the project. We are also excited for the merged company to test exploration targets, including the Lake Cowan target on the Higginsville property and the Gamma gap zone at Beta Hunt. The combined company will be listed on the ASX, TSX and OTCQX and should see increased share demand from its expected inclusion in the ASX 200 and GDX indices.”

He cut his target for Karora shares to $5.90 to reflect the offer from $6.40. The average on the Street is currently

“With Karora shares closing at $5.42, we would continue to hold and tender into the offer as we expect the value gap between our estimated value of the offer and the current share price to close,” he said. “Moreover, we see a strong likelihood of further share price appreciation on both potential index inclusion in the ASX 200 and GDX, and the realization of operational and corporate-level synergies — which is not factored into our estimated value.”

=====

In other analyst actions:

* In response to the close of its US$350-million funding, Stifel’s Ian Gillies trimmed his Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL-T) target by $1 to $15 with a “buy” rating. The average is $14.50.

“We view the debt issuance positively given it bolsters ASTL’s balance sheet to support EAF [Electric Arc Steelmaking] completion and transition, which was one of the four key catalysts we highlighted two months ago,” he said. “With the company’s successful re-start of the steel plant, we are now left with two catalysts for the next 12-months that are going to significantly impact the company’s stock performance, aside from commodity price changes. This includes: 1) delivering the EAF project in the prescribed cost range of $825-875-million, which we believe is on track; and 2) depicting reasonable profitability during the EAF transition period beginning in 2025.”

* Barclays’ Kannan Venkateshwar cut his targets for BCE Inc. (BCE-T, “equalweight”) to $48 from $52 and Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B-T, “overweight”) to $63 from $70. The average targets on the Street are $53.40 and $74.07, respectively.

* Piper Sandler’s Abbie Zvejnieks cut her Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU-Q) target to US$470 from US$525, keeping an “overweight” recommendation. The average is US$474.14.

* Stephens’ Daniel Imbro resumed coverage of TFI International Inc. (TFII-N, TFII-T) with an “overweight” rating and US$190 target, while JP Morgan’s Brian Ossenbeck added the stock to the firm’s “U.S. analyst focus list.” The average target on the Street is US$165.27.