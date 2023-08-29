Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Stifel analyst Martin Landry sees Gildan Activewear Inc.’s (GIL-N, GIL-T) “strong” environmental, social and governance initiatives as a “competitive advantage,” emphasizing its targets are “more aggressive and with shorter time-frames” than its peers.

“Gildan launched its Next Generation ESG Strategy 18 months ago, which represents the company’s third set of targets since the beginning of the company’s ESG journey 20 years ago,” he said. “Starting in 2023, Gildan’s ESG targets will be taking into account when assessing the annual short-term incentive plan for all senior executives, sending a strong message to Gildan’s stakeholders. We believe that Gildan does not get the credit it deserves for being an ESG leader. With its vertical integration and strong ESG practices, Gildan provides its B2B customers with peace of mind. This competitive advantage should enable Gildan to gain new business, get better pricing and ultimately drive shareholder value.”

On Aug. 16, the Montreal-based clothing manufacturer released its 19th ESG report, a 120-page document outlining its achievements and initiatives. That includes a target of reducing waste sent to landfills to zero by 2027, sourcing 100 per cent of its cotton from growers with sustainable practices by 2025 and attaining ISO 45001 certification in all its facilities by 2028.

“Gildan started its ESG journey more than 20 years ago when it built its first Biotop wastewater treatment system,” said Mr. Landry. “In the following years, management continued to invest in infrastructures to reduce the company’s carbon emission footprint and in 2022, ESG became one of three pillars of the company’s strategy.”

“Gildan’s B2B customers, such as mass retailers and national brands also have high ESG commitments and goals to attain. The seek business partners which will help them meet their own ESG objectives. Strong ESG practices can be at times the deciding factor for Gildan’s clients to award a new retail or wholesale program. B2B customers are also concerned about their reputational risk, especially given that apparel is a labor-intensive industry which operates in developing countries, prone to violations of workers’ rights.”

Alongside its ESG practices, the analyst sees two additional advantages, noting: “Gildan’s vertical integration facilitates ESG audits as Gildan is involved from start to finish as opposed to competitors who may have several outsourcing partners, complicating the audit process. Gildan’s other advantage is the location of its facilities, in Central America, sourcing U.S. grown cotton and meeting the nearshoring needs of clients.”

Also touting its “strong” return on invested capital, “healthy” balance sheet and the expectation for double-digit earnings per share compound annual growth, Mr. Landry raised his target for Gildan shares to US$37 from US$35, keeping a “buy” recommendation. The average target on the Street is US$36.92, according to Refinitiv data.

“Valuation provides a good margin of safety,” he said. “Gildan’s valuation is 25 per cent lower than its 10-year historical average and near a 10-year low. This depressed valuation provides investors with a margin of safety under a scenario in which consensus estimates are too high. Gildan’s end markets are cyclical and sales could decline by 10-20 per cent if economic conditions worsen. However, we do not model such a scenario at this point.

Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen sees Decisive Dividend Corp. (DE-X) “well-positioned to deliver outsized growth,” citing its “unique competitive position, advanced M&A pipeline, and key secular tailwind.”

“While still early innings, we believe Decisive is in the midst of a long-term strategic growth plan that will benefit from robust acquisitive & organic growth over the next 5+ years,” he said. “We also see the opportunity for significant revenue and cost synergies, particularly as Decisive builds clear clusters of expertise over time.”

In a research report released Tuesday titled Buy, Build & Prosper: Accumulating Niche Enterprises to Power Sustainable Divvy, Mr. Hansen initiated coverage of the Kelowna, B.C.-based acquisition-oriented company with an “outperform” rating.

“Decisive is developing a solid track record for its ability to grow the businesses it acquires ... The company has posted almost 30-per-cnet consolidated organic growth across its platform over the past two years (post COVID),” he said. “While the source of growth varies by subsidiary, key strategies have included: 1) strategic investment into new production capacity; 2) R&D investment into new product development; 3) cross-selling across common customers/channels; and 4) installing new professional management (C-Suite, sales).

“While DE’s current subsidiaries are broadly diversified across multiple end-markets, we expect the company to develop core platforms of expertise over time that should allow for improved synergy extraction (revenue & cost). To this end, we already point to an evolving platform in the hearth sector (Blaze King & ACR) and industrial wear parts (Unicast/Micon/Procore).”

Mr. Hansen thinks Decisive’s management appears “laser focused” on creating shareholder value through “disciplined accretive growth.”

“In other words, they eschew growth-for-the-sake-of-growth and instead focus on KPIs such as earnings/share, EBITDA/share, and FCF/share—all measures that help measure/protect shareholder interests, in our view. Strong competitive positions, high returns on invested capital, and low capital intensity are all complementary factors that also underpin this strategy,” he added.

The analyst set a target of $10.50 per share, representing a 35-per-cent total return from its Monday closing price. The average on the Street is $10.63.

While viewing its second-quarter results as “largely neutral,” ATB Capital Markets analyst Tim Monachello thinks Questor Technology Inc.’s (QST-X) pending replacement of longstanding president and CEO Audrey Mascarenhas could “signal a much more meaningful shift in the long-term trajectory of the company.”

On Aug. 23, the Calgary-based environmental technology company announced the departure of Ms. Mascarenhas, who also resigned from the Board of Director and owns roughly 17 per cent of outstanding shares.

“After relatively stagnant earnings for roughly three years, QST’s Board of Directors announced it would replace its CEO,” Mr. Monachello said. “We understand the Board is in advanced talks with various external candidates, each with extensive leadership backgrounds in the energy sector, and could have a replacement announced as early as October. We believe the Board is ultimately looking to refocus the company on its core North American rental fleet markets where fleet utilization has fallen from 50-60 per cent in 2018/2019 to the 15-20-per-cent range currently (ATB estimate), drive better uptake of its waste-heat-to-power technology, and increase accountability throughout the organization.

“In our view, upside for investors requires a tangible and actionable long-term strategy that is rooted in deliverable emissions and cost savings for its customers, an adherence to that strategy, and execution throughout the organization to meet long-term targets. Still, we also believe QST’s relatively lack luster performance has been partly attributable to structural challenges as E&Ps have yet to widely accept high-efficiency incinerators as a primary tool in reducing emissions.”

Mr. Monachello thinks Questor has “struggled to regain lost ground” since it hit its “high-water mark” in 2019, when it generated $30-million in revenue and approximately $19-million in adjusted EBITDA.

“Nevertheless, this ambition remains to be actualized, and we believe upside for investors is limited until there is evidence of a significant and sustainable improvement in growth rates and profitability,” he said.

After narrow reductions to his financial forecast to reflect a “slightly weaker” outlook for the second half, Mr. Monachello trimmed his target for Questor shares by 5 cents to $1.10, maintaining a “sector perform” recommendation. The average target on the Street is $1.07.

Stifel analyst Stephen Soock sees Orla Mining Ltd.’s (OLA-T) Camino Rojo mine in Zacatecas, Mexico as “a very simple, well run operation at steady state with excellent exploration upside.”

“The open pit mining is going very well with short haul cycle times,” he said after a recent site visit. “Crushing is on track to sustain above nameplate capacity for the foreseeable future. Leaching has presented no surprises and the Merrill-Crowe plant is running smoothly. Focus is on increasing secondary crusher availability, leach pad oxygen injection, reagent optimization and improving dore bar quality under their business improvement program. Oxide definition just beyond the resource pit boundary is having success with exploration drilling at the Guanamero oxide target continuing to show promise. Resource drilling to bring the sulphides to an Indicated underground resource for 1H 2024 is ongoing, with the Sulphide Expansion target continuing to emerge as high value rock. Orla is also an active social partner with the communities.”

Calling Orla a “production growth story,” Mr. Soock maintained his “buy” recommendation and target of $7.50 for the Vancouver-based company’s shares. The average is currently $7.29.

“We believe the company executed the Camino Rojo oxide project construction very well and will continue to build mines, building on its established track record,” he said. “he company plans to use the cash generated by Camino Rojo to fund construction of the Cerro Quema oxide project and the South Railroad oxide project. This will give Orla a diversified production asset base minting more than 250koz/yr. We see this followed by construction of the polymetallic Camino Rojo Sulphides scoped as an underground scenario targeting the highest-grade portions of the deposit. We think this asset alone can produce more than 250koz AuEq/yr for almost two decades. We see the high-margin, low-capex oxide mines providing a non-dilutive cash source to fund organic production growth.”

In other analyst actions:

* RBC Dominion Securities initiated coverage of Flagship Communities REIT (MHC.U-T) with an “outperform” rating and US$21 target. The average target on the Street is US$21.29.

* CIBC World Markets’ John Zamparo reduced his target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) to 85 cents, below the 97-cent average, from $1 with a “neutral” rating.

* CIBC World Markets’ Dennis Fong raised his targets for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T, “outperformer”) to $93 from $90 and Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO-T, “neutral”) to $76 from $75. The averages are $91.25 and $79.18, respectively.

* In reponse to a “soft” second quarter, Raymond James’ Steven Li cut his Emerge Commerce Ltd. (ECOM-X) target to 15 cents from 20 cents with an “outperform” rating.

* Cormark Securities’ Gavin Fairweather hiked his Lightspeed Commerce Ltd. (LSPD-N, LSPD-T) target to $37 from $31 with a “buy” rating. The average is US$21.08.

* Credit Suisse’s Andrew Kuske cut his Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM-T) target to $1.20 from $1.30 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $1.28.