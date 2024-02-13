Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

While maintaining his positive long-term view on Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (CTC-A.T), Desjardins Securities analyst Chris Li warns investors “patience is required,” expecting the release of “weak” fourth-quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday before the bell.

“We expect 4Q and 2024 to be challenging, impacted by accelerating pressures on discretionary spending, ongoing shift toward more essential and value offerings, unfavourable weather, dealers destocking and being more cautious on forward purchases, heightened competition, higher write-off rate, etc,” he said.

Mr. Li is projecting adjusted earnings per share of $4.36 for the quarter, well below the consensus forecast on the Street of $4.84. Excluding a $3 per share negative impact from a margin-sharing agreement accounting change, he expects EPS to decline 23 per cent year-over-year.

In a note released Tuesday, the analyst also cut his full-year EPS estimates for 2024 to $12.85 from $13.80 and 2025 to $15.07 from $15.89. He attributed the changes to “ongoing macroeconomic pressures on consumer spending, partly mitigated by accelerated cost-reduction initiatives and the resiliency of the business model (Triangle Rewards, enhanced data analytics, stronger product assortment with ‘good, better and best’, owned brands, etc).”

Mr. Li reiterated a “buy” recommendation and $170 target for Canadian Tire shares. The average target on the Street is $161.10.

“While we believe the current valuation largely reflects the macro challenges, we expect further share price volatility until earnings visibility improves,” he said.

=====

Heading toward the start of first-quarter earnings season for Canadian banks, Desjardins Securities analyst Doug Young sees equity and debt underwriting, equity trading and M&A stats as “a potential positive” across the sector.

“Despite a challenging comparison against last year’s strong performance, year-over-year increases in equity and debt underwriting (Canada and the U.S.) and M&A activities are encouraging in our opinion,” he said.

For the Big 6, Mr. Young sees Canadian equity and debt underwriting increasing 174 per cent and 10 per cent year-over-year, respectively. In the U.S., he sees gains of 77 per cent and 36 per cent. Equity trading volumes slid 10 per cent in Canada but rose 3 per cent south of the border.

“Canadian banks’ participation in global M&A increased 39 per cent year-over-year,” he added.

Mr. Young’s ratings and target prices for the banks, in order of preference, are:

Bank of Montreal (BMO-T) with a “buy” rating and $135 target. The average target on the Street is $135.36. Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T) with a “buy” rating and $37 target. Average: $34.60. Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T) with a “buy” rating and $142 target. Average: $139.58. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T) with a “buy” rating and $94 target. Average: $89.69. National Bank of Canada (NA-T) with a “hold” rating and $105 target. Average: $103. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T) with a “hold” rating and $64 target. Average: $65.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T) with a “hold” rating and $64 target. Average: $63.73. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T) with a “hold” rating and $26 target. Average: $29.20.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* Jefferies’ Randy Konick raised his Street-low Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU-Q) target to US$300 from US$250 with an “underperform” rating. The average is US$510.28.

