Following a “mixed” fourth quarter of 2023 for Canadian media companies, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Drew McReynolds is expecting “accelerating” earnings growth this year, pointing to a “gradual improvement in the advertising and operating environments and easier year-over-year comps.”

In a research report released Tuesday, he argued valuations currently provide “attractive entry points assuming a hard landing scenario is avoided” and touted the potential for “significant” upside for most stocks in his coverage universe.

“On a TTM [trailing 12-month] basis, only two stocks in our media coverage are outperforming the 7-per-cent total return for the S&P/TSX Composite – Thomson Reuters (30 per cent) and Stingray (27 per cent),” said Mr. McReynolds. “While year-to-date performance for the group has improved, sustaining this improved performance will be largely dependent on the extent to which cyclical headwinds abate in 2024. In 2024, we expect a gradual improvement in the advertising and operating environments and the cycling through of easier comps to translate to accelerating earnings growth as the year progresses. Should a hard landing/economic recession be avoided setting the stage for such acceleration, at current valuations, we see significant upside in most stocks within our media coverage.

“Our best ideas are VerticalScope, Cineplex and Transcontinental.”

Through the approaching earnings season, the analyst expects investors to continue to seek of signs of a recovery in advertising “alongside the firing back up of the content cycle.”

“For 2024, MAGNA forecasts 5.1-per-cent year-over-year growth in total advertising spend in Canada, which represents a modest acceleration versus an estimated 4.4 per cent in 2023 and comprises 8-per-cent growth for digital ad sales offset by a 5-per-cent decline in television ad sales,” said Mr. McReynolds. “In our media coverage, we believe visibility around the strength of any ad recovery remains limited. Through Q4/23, management commentary pointed to a still-choppy Canadian advertising market as lingering macro uncertainty, supply chain disruption and shifts in consumer spending continue to impact a variety of advertising categories and overall advertising spend.

“On the content side, estimated global spending on content is expected to increase a relatively modest 1.6 per cent from US$243-billion in a strike-impacted 2023 (largely flat year-over-year) to US$247-billion in 2024 (source: Ampere Analysis). Following a lower number of scripted releases from SVODs and broadcasters in calendar 2023 (with broadcasters in particular impacted by the U.S. guild strikes), we expect a shortened 2023/2024 broadcast season to be followed by a regular 2024/2025 season with a full normalization of the content cycle not expected until 2025.”

Mr. McReynolds maintained his ratings for stocks in his coverage universe, however he added a “speculative risk” qualifier to his “outperform” recommendation for Toronto-based Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX-T) to “reflect limited visibility around the impact of ongoing management changes against the backdrop of a still challenged operating environment and limited liquidity.”

His target for Enthusiast shares slid to $1.50 from $2. The average on the Street is $1.08, according to Refinitiv data.

“We attribute the meaningful underperformance in the stock to the combination of ongoing management changes, the lack of profitability and limited liquidity in a more challenged operating environment characterized by a downturn in advertising and higher interest rates,” he said. “Despite what we believe is a much higher risk profile for the stock in the current environment, we continue to see a plausible path to turning EBITDA positive in 2024 driven by structural tailwinds within gaming, improved monetization of the audience network and gross margin expansion. With this potential inflection point on profitability and what appears to be adequate liquidity to deliver on near-term growth objectives, we continue to see value in the stock providing investors with unique exposure to an attractive global gaming ecosystem.”

Mr. McReynolds made two other target changes: Stingray Group Inc. (RAY.A-T, “outperform”) to $9 from $8 an WildBrain Ltd. (WILD-T, “sector perform”) to $2 from $2.50. The averages are $8.17 and $2.43, respectively.

Ahead of the Thursday release of its results, he also warned of “an eventful quarter” for Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI-N, TRI-T), keeping a “sector perform” rating and US$149 target. The average is US$139.31.

“Concurrent with Q4/23 results, we expect management to provide 2024 guidance and potentially a broader 2024-2026 outlook. Thematically, we believe 2024 will represent a transition year of reinvestment, GenAI deployment/monetization and M&A integration setting the stage for accelerating organic revenue growth in 2025 and 2026,” he said.

“At current valuation (FTM forward 12-month] EV/EBITDA of 24.9 times), we believe the bar to deliver consolidated organic revenue growth in excess of 6 per cent has quickly risen with the organic revenue growth trajectory over the 2024-2026 period now taking centre stage. While we remain patient for more timely and/or attractive accumulation points, we believe current valuation levels (i.e., FTM EV/EBITDA more than 20.0 times) are fundamentally justified provided: (i) management meets or exceeds a 7-8-per-cent organic revenue growth trajectory beginning in 2025 without meaningful changes to the company’s margin, capex and FCF conversion profile; (ii) solid execution on the GenAI playbook continues with little change to the current GenAI narrative including perceived opportunities and risks; and (iii) the valuation impact of lower interest rate expectations/bond yields at worst is neutral. Thomson Reuters remains a high-quality, core holding in our coverage capable of generating average annual total returns of 10-15 per cent over the long-term.”

Ahead of the start of fourth-quarter 2023 earnings season for Canadian precious metals companies, analysts at National Bank Financial expect 2024 guidance will remain a focus of investors, pointing to “higher year-over-year variability and cost increases across the sector.”

In a research report released Tuesday, the firm update estimates across their coverage universe, leading to a group of target price adjustments.

“Operating results have been pre-released for the majority of our coverage, except Allied Gold (AAUC.TO), Agnico Eagle (AEM.TO), Centerra (CG.TO), Coeur (CDE.N), Franco-Nevada (FNV.TO), Kinross (K.TO), Newmont (NGT.TO), OceanaGold (OGC.TO), and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) moderating the potential for material surprises on adj EPS or CFPS b.f. w.c.,” they said. “Consensus estimates remain fluid, thus modest differentials vs NBF may be explained, while larger gaps are a source for our conviction beats/misses. At the time of writing, we have conviction in Eldorado (ELD.TO) and Torex Gold (TXG.TO) beating consensus EPS and CFPS estimates, while we expect Centerra (CG.TO) and First Majestic (FR.TO) to miss. ... For concentrate producers, provisional pricing adjustments are expected to be a net positive for 4Q23 earnings.”

The analysts’ top picks are currently:

Seniors

* Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T) with an “outperform” rating and $10 target (unchanged). The average on the Street is $9.39.

Analyst Shane Nagle: “Kinross maintains significant opportunities for growth within its North American portfolio, which will help improve its geopolitical risk profile. This includes the Great Bear project (Ontario), Manh Choh (Alaska), Curlew Basin (Washington State) and the Round Mountain U/G project (Nevada).

“Kinross also exhibits above-average leverage in a supportive environment for the commodity, with our NAV showing about a 3.2:1 sensitivity to the gold price. This above-average sensitivity comes from a combination of a modestly levered balance sheet, being a pure-play precious metals producer and having an above-average cost structure.”

* Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS-T) with an “outperform” rating and $27.25 target, down from $27.50. Average: $20.45.

Analyst Don DeMarco: “Go-to name for silver exposure (approximately 21-per-cent 2024 production, 34-per-cent reserves) with robust liquidity ($75-million per day) and a material catalyst pending with the potential Escobal mine restart (NBF estimate 2024). PAAS’s extensive 11-mine, 8-country portfolio mitigates jurisdiction risk with opportunity for asset dispositions and La Arena II is among next candidates amidst favourable outlook for Cu supply/demand. Management is experienced and the balance sheet is intact with net debt of $462-million, of which $408-million are Senior notes with an attractive 2.63-per-cent coupon.”

Intermediates/Juniors

* Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (AYA-T) with an “outperform” rating and $14.50 target, up from $14. Average: $14.64.

Mr. DeMarco: “Only pure-play silver producer on the TSX, with sight lines for NAV expansion vis-a-vis Zgounder brownfield expansion to 2,700 tpd (from current 700 tpd), with first pour in H1/24, on budget with $98-million remaining (as at Q3/23) and fully-funded with an $18-million surplus (as at Q3/23). Drives peer-leading production CAGR [compound annual growth rate], peaking at 9.0 million ounces in 2028 per the Zgounder FS (Dec 2021) more than 4 times the FY23A of 2.0 million ounces Ag. Resource accretion compelling with visibility for 150 million ounces (NBF estimate from the current 103 million). Strong operations, with a FY23 guidance beat, while mining rates and throughput buoyant, lending de-risking and confidence ahead of expansion completion.”

* OceanaGold Corp. (OGC-T) with an “outperform” rating and $4 target (unchanged). Average: $4.06.

Mr. Nagle: “Despite some volatility in near-term ramp-up of the Haile underground mine, OceanaGold continues to exhibit strong operational performance and remains set to deliver significant growth in 2024.”

Royalty

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR-T) with an “outperform” rating and $25 target (unchanged). Average: $24.85.

Mr. Nagle: “Osisko Gold Royalties maintains an attractive near-term growth outlook with three- and five-year growth CAGR’s of 9 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively. With a new CEO and Chairman in place, the company will pursue additional growth via traditional royalty/streaming transactions with a continued focus on politically stable jurisdictions.”

Developers

* Artemis Gold Inc. (ARTG-X) with an “outperform” rating and $9.25 target (unchanged). Average: $11.19.

Mr. DeMarco: “FCF inflection on deck (NBF estimates first pour Oct 2024), with Blackwater development led by an experienced COO, fully-financed, on time and on budget, with potential development tailwinds from a mild winter in 2023/24. Attractive economics from LOM production of 339k oz/year over 22 years (DFS Sept 2021) from a sizable 8.0 million ounce reserve endowment and visibility for elevated F5Y production (500k oz/year) upon accelerating Phase 2. Tier One jurisdiction benefits accentuated as headwinds continue to increase in other jurisdictions and for non-permitted projects universally. Additionally, we flag high insider ownership (38 per cent) and M&A appeal as a single-asset producer.”

* G Mining Ventures Corp. (GMIN-T) with an “outperform” rating and $2.50 target. Average: $2.33.

Analyst Rabi Nizami: “GMIN is the only developer with a ‘Self-Perform’ mine building team in-house and a track-record for on time and on budget construction of world-class mines on behalf of Senior and Intermediate producers. Strategic backing from La Mancha, Franco-Nevada and others who envision G Mining as the platform of choice to ‘Buy and Build’ to become an Intermediate producer.

“Re-rating to producer status in 2024 as the Tocantinzinho project is now in its final six months of construction. Progress to date has been impressive, still tracking well on budget and on time for commercial production in H2/24. Expect to acquire a second construction project, likely (not necessarily) also in Latin America”

For senior producers, the analysts’ target changes were:

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T, “outperform”) to $84 from $85. Average: $90.27.

(AEM-T, “outperform”) to $84 from $85. Average: $90.27. Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T, “sector perform”) to $28 from $29. Average: $29.45.

(ABX-T, “sector perform”) to $28 from $29. Average: $29.45. Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV-T, “outperform”) to $37 from $39.50. Average: $38.64.

(EDV-T, “outperform”) to $37 from $39.50. Average: $38.64. Newmont Corp. (NGT-T, “outperform”) to $64 from $65. Average: $73.83.

With consumer spending remaining volatility, the 2024 outlook for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T) is likely to overshadow its results from the final quarter of the last fiscal year, according to National Bank Financial analyst Vishal Shreedhar.

“Our review of industry indicators (consumer confidence, mattress manufacturing sales, etc.) suggests that the operating environment remains soft,” he said. “Government data indicates that mattress manufacturing sales have, for the most part, been lower year-over-year since July 2022. That said, we note that peer commentary has suggested that the mattress industry is at or near a bottom, which could position mattress sales for a rebound as consumer confidence recovers. However, a key question for investors is the recovery momentum and timeline. At this point, we believe consensus expectations may be optimistic; consensus 2024 EPS is $2.44 versus NBF at $2.29.”

“Our analysis of historical downturns of Canadian mattress manufacturer sales suggests that we may be nearing an inflection. Specifically, the duration of current market weakness exceeds that of other periods except 2007-2009. We note that industry trends partially rebounded partway into 2007-2009 before declining again and reaching a bottom in July 2009. Our review of peer commentary suggests the following themes: (i) Industry demand remains soft; (ii) Consumer demand remains pressured at the low-end; and (iii) Cautious optimism that demand weakness is at or near a bottom.”

Ahead of the March 6 release of its quarterly report, Mr. Shreedhar is projecting earnings per share of 56 cents, down 12 cents from the same period a year ago and 2 cents lower than the consensus on the Street. He attributes the 15.7-per-cent year-over-year decline to negative same store sales growth and a higher SG&A expenditure.

“We view ZZZ’s balance sheet to be solid,” said the analyst. “We model Q4/23 net debt to EBITDA of 2.2 times, which provides flexibility for ZZZ to further execute on share repurchases and/or strategic imperatives.”

After making modest adjustments to his full-year 2023 and 2025 projections, he raised his target for Sleep Country shares by $1 to $28, reiterating a “sector perform” recommendation. The average target on the Street is $27.33.

“We value Sleep Country at 11.0 times (from 10.0 times) our 2025 EPS,” he said. “The higher price target reflects a higher multiple and a roll-forward of our valuation period. The higher multiple reflects our expectation that the industry trends may be bottoming, possibly suggesting a potential for upward estimate revisions over the next 12 months. That said, we acknowledge that the current backdrop remains challenged, and management commentary on the outlook is key. Sleep Country currently trades at 11.5 times our NTM [next 12-month] EPS versus the five-year average of 12.0 times.”

Following recent marketing meetings, Eight Capital analyst Christian Sgro raised his target for shares of Vitalhub Corp. (VHI-T) to a new high on the Street, expecting the Toronto-based healthcare company to continue to grow through M&A activity.

“We see the recent leg-up in the share price as an overdue catch-up and believe 1) there is little risk to the stable fundamental outlook and 2) the valuation still remains attractive compared to peers,” he said.

On Monday, Vitalhub announced the $2.5-million acquisition of U.K.-based BookWise Solutions Ltd., which provides specialist scheduling software for healthcare and corporate organizations

“We like the BookWise acquisition, which we would frame as bite-sized and exactly in-line with management’s consolidation strategy. With ample balance sheet capacity, we think more accretive and synergistic M&A will likely come,” the analyst said.

“We are updating our model to include the acquisition of BookWise. We have maintained 25-per-cent adjusted EBITDA margins or higher given management’s recent commentary that these levels are sustainable. We calculate pro forma net cash of $27.3-million, and total available liquidity of $60-million.”

Mr. Sgro increased his target for Vitalhub shares to $6.25 from $5, keeping a “buy” recommendation. The average is $5.71.

“Vitalhub currently trades at 10.4 times 2025 estimated EV/adj. EBITDA,” he said. “We think the Canadian software equities ... serve as a strong reference for comparable valuation analysis, with small-to-mid cap peers trading at 14.1 times and large cap peers trading at 21.8 times. We think Vitalhub deserves a premium compared to peers, given the company’s defensive attributes, recurring software profile, and stable cash flow generation.”

In other analyst actions:

* RBC’s Douglas Miehm initiated coverage of Well Health Technologies Corp. (WELL-T) with an “outperform” rating and $5.50 target. The average on the Street is $7.44.

* RBC’s Paul Treiber increased his Coveo Solutions Inc. (CVO-T) target by $1 to $15, exceeding the $13.45 average, with an “outperform” rating.

* CIBC’s Scott Fletcher raised his target for Information Services Corp. (ISV-T) shares to $31 from $30, keeping an “outperformer” recommendation. The average is $28.95.

* TD Securities’ Michael Van Aelst bumped his Parkland Corp. (PKI-T) target to $53 from $52 with a “buy” rating, while JP Morgan’s John Royall moved his target to $51 from $47 with an “overweight” rating. The average is $53.33.