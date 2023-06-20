Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions\

With Canadian office fundamentals having “weakened further in 2023, with a near-term recovery unlikely,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild lowered his recommendation for Dream Office REIT (D.UN-T) to “hold” from “buy” following Monday’s close of its $193.8-million substantial issuer bid

“Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 and continuing into 2023, office vacancy rates across Dream Office’s markets have risen, driven by a slower pace of leasing activity as many companies implemented hybrid work policies, combined with a large volume of new supply,” he said. “More recently, concerns about weaker economic growth has weighed on the pace of leasing, even with greater emphasis on employees returning to the office.”

“The Canadian national office vacancy rate has climbed from 10.4 per cent in Q1/20 to 17.7 per cent currently, the highest level in over 30 years and comparable to the previous peak vacancy of 17.3 per cent in 1992. In downtown Toronto, where Dream Office REIT derives 75 per cent of same-property NOI, vacancy has jumped 1,350 bps from 1.8 per cent in Q1/20 to 15.3 per cent currently. For Dream Office’s portfolio, the vacancy rate jumped from 10.9 per cent in Q1/20 to 19.8 per cent currently.”

Mr. Rothschild said the recent performance of REITs, including Toronto-based Dream, has reflected this “difficult” operating environment.

“After returning negative 23.1 per cent in 2022, unit prices for office REITs have dropped further in 2023 as fundamentals and the economic outlook remains soft,” he said. “While all office REITs have posted negative returns, REITs which have a strong balance sheet and have not reduced distributions have meaningfully outperformed those which have cut distributions.

“Year-to-date, Dream Office and Allied Properties, which have not cut distributions so far in 2023, have returned 3.1 per cent and negative 9.1 per cent, respectively. Year-to-date, True North Commercial REIT and Slate Office REIT, which have cut distributions in 2023, have returned negative 56.3 per cent and negative 49.9 per cent, respectively.”

Mr. Rothschild lowered his target for Dream units to $14 from $15.50. The average target on the Street is $16.33, according to Refinitiv data.

“In our view, Dream Office owns a well located portfolio concentrated in downtown Toronto, which would have significant value, particularly for redevelopment, over the long term,” he said. “As well, the REIT is led by an experienced and aligned management team which has proven it will take steps to surface value, as evidenced by the $193.8-million SIB which expires on June 19, 2023. In the near-term however, we expect investors to continue to focus on property types with stronger near-term cash flow growth, and it is difficult to see a catalyst for the unit price to recover. Further, it is unclear what an appropriate cap rate is at a time when transactions are few.

“Reflecting our current view on office values and recognizing the lack of transaction activity to confidently ascribe cap rates, we are reducing our NAV estimate from $16.97 to $15.31, and utilize a cap rate of 7.00 per cent (previously 6.75 per cent).”

Elsewhere, TD’s Sam Damiani reduced his target by $1 to $17 with a “buy” rating.

Touting its “strong” asset quality and “undervalued, high-quality, premier jurisdiction,” Desjardins Securities analyst Jonathan Egilo initiated coverage of Magna Mining Inc. (NICU-X) with a “buy” recommendation on Tuesday, believing it does not deserve to trade at “the bottom of the peer group.”

“Magna Mining owns the Crean Hill and Shakespeare projects,” he said. “Crean Hill in particular stands out on grade as it contains more than 32Mt of global resources, split between open pit material grading 1.1-per-cent Nieq [nickel equivalent] and underground grades above 2.0 per cent. In our view, Crean Hill provides a low-capex opportunity to fasttrack production through the use of local processing facilities with excess capacity, while Shakespeare provides the company with longer-term optionality to build its own central facility and implement a hub-and-spoke model.”

In a research report titled Sudbury’s next high-grade nickel producer, Mr. Egilo said he’s projected Magna needs a “modest” US$35-million in upfront capital expenditure spending to advance a decline into the past-producing Crean Hill project, which it purchased a 100-per-cent stake in late summer.

“We believe Magna Mining has a clear path forward to low-capex production through the initial development of a relatively shallow underground mine at Crean Hill (we model initial capex of US$35-million), processed via toll milling at a facility such as Vale’s Clarabelle mill. We model first underground production in late 2024,” he said. “Due to the strong initial grades, we model this underground production self-funding the development of the open pit mine at Crean Hill, with first production in 2H26. Further, we model development of the Shakespeare open pit and processing facility from ongoing operating cash flows, with first production in 2H28; this should enable Magna Mining to cease toll milling and feed all ore to its owned and operated mill. Given the staging of multiple projects over several years and the minor upfront initial capex, we view Magna Mining as having a highly compelling and largely organically funded growth pipeline up to 45Mtpa Nieq on a long-term basis when fully ramped up.”

Also touting the potential for “substantially” improved resource from Crean Hill, he set a target of $1.45 per share. The average on the Street is $1.68.

“We value Magna Mining trading at US$0.06/lb Nieq, near the bottom of global nickel developer peers,” he said. “We highlight the valuation disconnect between Magna Mining and Talon Metals, which trades at US$0.26/lb Nieq. Talon’s resource is, in our view, comparable with Crean Hill’s UG resource—both are just above 15Mt, with Talon grading 1.8-per-cent Nieq and Crean Hill grading 2.0 per cent. However, even when valuing Magna Mining based solely on the Crean Hill UG resource and ascribing no value to the open pit or Shakespeare, Magna Mining would continue to trade at US$0.12/lb, a 55-per-cent discount to Talon.”

Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier thinks Airbus’s “impressive” 500-plane deal with IndiGo is “a positive readthrough” for Canada’s CAE Inc. (CAE-T), which currently trains about half of the Indian airline’s pilots through its IndiGo Cadet Pilot Programme.

“CAE’s in-place partnership with the airline carrier is good news for the company; an order from the largest Indian carrier by market share is an indication of the positive growth outlook for the Indian market,” he said. “The region benefits from strong macro tailwinds due to its large population, and high and increasing demand for travel (especially since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic). In its latest market forecast, Airbus also stated that global growth in air traffic is expected to be strongest in India. This reiterates our view that the Indian market could potentially be bigger and more profitable for CAE than China since it will be providing both on-premise training and simulators (vs simulators only with China). Consequently, we believe CAE’s positioning with current and potential customers in the region gives it a unique edge vs competitors.”

Mr. Poirier said the multibillion-dollar deal for single-aisle planes, which is expected to be the largest single purchase agreement in commercial aviation history, is “bullish for CAE,” adding: “The general rule of thumb in the commercial landscape is that one simulator is required for every 30 narrowbody aircraft, meaning 16–17 full-flight simulators (FFS) would be required for IndiGo. With every FFS being sold for $10–12-million (if IndiGo operates them), this could represent potential revenue of $200-million for CAE if it supplies the full order. Additionally, if the FFS were to be part of CAE’s network, each outsourced FFS could generate $4–5-million of incremental training revenue per year. Based on our calculation, it takes approximately 24–36 months to generate 20–30 per cent of pretax return on an ROIC basis.”

He reaffirmed his “buy” rating and $36 target for the company’s shares. The average on the Street is $35.75.

“Overall, we view this announcement as positive, as it supports our outlook for positive cash flow generation, as well as continued and growing demand for CAE’s products and services amid the strong air travel demand environment,” he said.

Citi analyst Stephen Trent thinks U.S. airlines are now approaching pre-pandemic levels of profitability, but investors remain cautious.

“‘Listen to me now, believe me later.’ While we shamelessly quote a Hans and Franz SNL skit, it seems that many investors are not confident about the evolution of the new normal for the airlines,” he said. “This might help explain why Americas airline operational cash flow and earnings have mostly recovered to 2019 levels, but valuations have not. Although the jury is out on how post-pandemic demand - and seat mile cost trends, should translate into profitability, the post-summer period should bring greater insights into 2024′s landscape. Buy-rated Delta, United and Frontier, screen as attractive investment opportunities over that period.”

In a research note titled Are We There Yet? Migrating To A New Normal, Mr. Trent thinks the sector is poised to benefit from the work-from-home trend, which has caused a shift in travel patterns.

“In todays’ world, U.S. consumers take more blended trips, most people do not go to the office five days a week and business trips booked directly by corporations are probably not what they used to be,” he said. “With that in mind, it stands to reason that ticket purchasing patterns, travel intentions and even some seasonality trends seem unlikely to simply boomerang back to where they were in 2019. There seems to be an evolution, in terms of how and when consumers purchase tickets, why they travel and even what equipment the airlines could use to service this demand. Citi sees a new normal for commercial airlines, including one in which the evolution of these trends could translate into higher airline profits, especially for the network carriers.

“Looking at relative valuations, the U.S. airlines’ pre-tax earnings per unit of capacity appear to be a mixed bag (airlines measure capacity in available seat miles or ASMs). For example, ... The network airlines’ 2H’22 pre-tax earnings per ASM are at, or very close to pre-pandemic levels. Among other factors, a rebound in international, long-haul markets, network carriers’ solid ability to respond to fuel spikes via pricing and growth in alliances/loyalty programs/co-branded card revenues are some of the factors that appear to have contributed to this support.”

Heading into the summer travel season, the analyst thinks both long haul and domestic trends appear to be “solid.”

" s revenge travel already seems to be tilting onto long-haul corridors, Citi’s recent work has shown Asian consumers with the most bullish travel intentions,” he said. “This, along with continued Trans-Atlantic strength, likely means that aviation investors would still be optimistic about long-haul, a year from now.”

“In the USA, 2022′s domestic enplanements per capita were only slightly below 2019′s levels. However, even if confidence in the country’s economic outlook deteriorates, domestic carriers’ opportunities to realign capacity deployment and marketing strategies with post-pandemic consumer patterns, should provide important operational upside for the group. A realignment/optimization could occur, even after enplanements normalize.”

Mr. Trent opened a 30-day positive catalyst watch for Delta Airlines Inc. (DAL-N), seeing it “poised for strong share price performance.”

“Upcoming events, which could include 2Q guide, along with 2Q results and 3Q guide, could show that Delta’s demand patterns remain strong,” he said. “Across the sector, advanced purchase strength and close in weakness seem much more likely to be an evolution of demand trends, not demand weakness. Delta already seems to have made this point, when management reinstated its cash dividend on Thursday.”

The analyst maintained a “buy” rating and US$61 target for Delta shares. The average target on the Street is US$50.27.

There’s “a lot to like with the new Canadian Pacific Kansas City” (CP-T, CP-N), said RBC Dominion Securities’ Walter Spracklin.

“An important consideration of the value of any network is its origination / destination pairings (OD pairs) – defined as being the amount of business where a railroad originates the haul and carries it full through to the end destination,” he said. “CP has always been ‘origination rich’ and has now become ‘destination rich’, with connection to six of the seven largest metro regions in North America. In addition, particularly favourable is the improvement in diversification that comes on both a business line basis and a geographic basis. We expect the improved network to complement what we see as a best in class management team to drive significant outperformance versus peers in the near, medium and long-term.”

The analyst predicts its Investor Day event on June 27-28 to shift attention investors’ attention away from its previous three-year integration targets toward longer-term growth opportunities.

“Current targets for the KCS integration call for US$1-billion in synergies over a 3-year time-frame; however, we expect CP at its upcoming Investor Day to increase its synergy target and extend the target over a longer time frame,” said Mr. Spracklin. “The key messaging here is that the benefit from the merger does not end after 3-years; and that CP will be able to achieve out-sized growth over a longer time frame on the back of its improved network reach. We believe this translates into EPS CAGR [earnings per share compound annual growth rate] somewhere in the high-teen to low-20-per-cent range 2024-26; and expect management to provide targets in this range at the upcoming Investor Day (RBC: 2024-26 EPS CAGR of 23.5 per cent; consensus up 18.1 per cent).”

“While CP’s EPS target will no doubt be front and center, we also expect mgmt to emphasize FCF. Key is that we do not believe the combined railroad will require a big step-up in capex to realize the synergy targets. Given the meaningful revenue synergies, we expect capex as a percentage of revenue to trend under 15 per cent in our out-year forecasts. Furthermore, we also expect FCF conversion to improve each year, and in addition to a significant ramp in net income, to drive a meaningful increase in FCF. We are modelling for a FCF yield more than 5 per cent on 2025 representing a significant investment opportunity in our view.”

Maintaining his estimates for 2022 through 2025, Mr. Spracklin introduced 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates of $7.62 and $8.57, which represents growth of 15 per cent and 12 per cent. He said that represents his “view of the company’s extended synergy capture time frame.”

“Key is that we view this earnings outperformance as sustainable versus peers over the next decade given the strategic reach of CP’s network through Canada, the U.S. and Mexico,” said Mr. Spracklin.

He reiterated an “outperform” recommendation and $122 target, exceeding the average on the Street of $118.34.

“Our positive view on CP centers on a best-in-class railroad ahead of a transformative acquisition, which we believe will set the stage for significant growth and a material upward valuation re-rate,” he said.

In other analyst actions:

* Ahead of Wednesday’s release of its quarterly results, Scotia’s Phil Hardie lowered his AGF Management Ltd. (AGF.B-T) to $8.75 from $9.25 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $9.07.

“Market conditions remain challenging in first half of 2023 given the macro uncertainties and market volatility. AGF’s Q2/23 AUM came in lower than expected largely from the market depreciation, however, we anticipate modest net sales for the quarter. SG&A will also likely be a focus given the earnings miss last quarter that was driven by higher-than-expected opex,” said Mr. Hardie.

* TD Securities’ Graham Ryding reduced his Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF-T) to $10 from $11 with a “buy” rating. The average is $9.83.

* Jefferies’ Christopher Howerton downgraded Montreal-based Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST-Q) to “hold” from “buy” with a US$4 target, down from US$8 and below the US$14.20 average.

* Oppenheim’s Ken Wong raised his Shopify Inc. (SHOP-N, SHOP-T) target to US$80 from US$70 with an “outperform” rating. The average is US$61.47.