When Empire Co. Ltd. (EMP.A-T) reports its fourth-quarter 2023 results on June 22, National Bank Financial analyst Vishal Shreedhar will be looking for updates on the grocer’s growth, which he said has lagged peers recently, “in part due to underexposure to the discount segment.”

“With easier year-over-year comparisons ahead, Empire’s performance could accelerate,” he said in a research note. “Last quarter, management expressed expectations for positive sssg [same-store sales growth] in Q4/F23 (and better results as inflation abates). We understand that Empire intends to review improvement opportunities after the completion of Project Horizon. We are looking for updates on growth initiatives, including: Scene+, productivity programs, store conversions, etc.”

Mr. Shreedhar is projected consolidated earnings per share for the quarter of 69 cents, a penny ahead of both the Street’s forecast and last year’s results, which benefited from an extra week. He attributes the 2.4-per-cent year-over-year gain to “slightly positive” sssg and share repurchaes.

“We consider Food Retailing (FR) segment results to be more meaningful than total company results for the purposes of evaluating recurring earnings power (total company results include contribution from the Investments/Other income segment),” he said. “For reference, we model FR EPS of $0.63, flattish year-over-year.

“We forecast core FR sssg, excluding fuel, of 2.0 per cent versus a decline of 2.5 per cent last year. This is below recent peer reporting with Loblaw delivering sssg at 3.1 per cent and Metro delivering sssg at 5.8 per cent (in our view, this is due to a lower mix in the better performing discount grocery segment).”

The analyst also see Empire having achieved many of the targets laid out into its Project Horizon initiative, including reaching $500-million in annualized EBIYDA, and is now focused on potential gains brought by its Voila e-commerce business.

“Empire indicated Longo’s e-commerce business, Grocery Gateway, will be merged into Voilà over a six-week period beginning July 2023, and increase Voilà's product count by 2,000,” he said. “The integration will accelerate breakeven profitability, addressing a key concern that Voilà may not reach sufficient scale to become profitable over the long term. Recall that Empire expects Voila’s F2023 net earnings dilution to be approximately the same as F2022 (approximately $0.28 to EPS). Our review of peer commentary suggests grocery e-commerce will be an important strategic pillar for future growth. While performance at Voila has fallen short of expectations, we continue to believe in the longer-term outlook.”

While he made narrow increases to his projections for 2024, including EPS of $2.75 (up from $2.79), Mr. Shreedhar maintained an “outperform” recommendation and $38 target for Empire shares. The average on the Street is $40.63.

Despite believing its full-year revenue expectations may be unreachable, Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige thinks Telus International Inc. (TIXT-N, TIXT-T) remain “deeply undervalued.”

In a research note, he said the central driver of its peers “very much revolves around making or missing 2023 guidances” with “significant” estimate revisions leading to “sharp swings” in share prices. That included 21.7-per-cent drop in Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM-N) on Monday following a reduction to its full-year guidance.

“As we noted in our initiation report, TI has put forward robust revenue growth expectations for F2023 of 20.3-22.8 per cent (10-12-per-cent organic),” he said. “This, in the backdrop of recent downward revisions to estimates and guidance downgrades by comps, appears high to the Street. We suspect this has been driving recent weakness in the stock. Only Globant’s guidance is projecting stronger revenue growth than TI, with EPAM now at down 3 per cent, Concentrix at 4-6per cent, Cognizant at negative 1.2 per cent to a gain of 0.8 per cent, and Genpact at 6-7.5 per cent. The key for TI now is the extent which some projects in its own pipeline convert (particularly those in advanced stages) within F2023. Importantly, TI’s outlook is also boosted by business from TELUS Corp, which rose 40 per cent year-over-year in Q1/23, having risen 20.9 per cent year-over-year in 2023. Furthermore, synergistic gains from the WillowTree acquisition can also be a material driver. We believe these factors can differentiate TI from its comps.

“Given that TI’s stock price is down 19.5 per cent year-to-date and 21.3 per cent quarter-to-date, we would surmise that a miss vs 2023 guidance is mostly built into the stock, while any sign of reaching even the low-end of expectations could drive a sharp rebound.”

Mr. Galappatthige thinks the company’s second-quarter call is likely to provide a clearer picture on its year moving forward.

“We note that the quarterly cadence implied within guidance suggests organic revenue growth rising towards the mid-to-low teens by H2/23 (and reported revenue growth to mid-20s), as WillowTree synergies play out more materially,” he said. “There should be greater clarity around this by July/August.”

The analyst maintained a “buy” recommendation and US$28 target. The average is currently US$26.08.

“TI’s stock now trades at 8.4 times EV/EBITDA 2023 estimates falling to 6.9 times in 2024 and a FCF yield of 8.1 per cent on F2023 estimates rising to 9.5 per cent on 2024,” said Mr. Galappatthige. “Considering TI’s longterm growth trajectory, including the expectation of mid-to-high teens growth beyond the present economic slowdown and high FCF conversion of EBITDA (approximately 50 per cent), these are compelling valuations.”

While he expects iron ore prices to continue to fall, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Tyler Broda upgraded Vale SA (VALE-N) to “outperform” from “sector perform” after a period of underperformance, seeing it set to participate in “a sector bounce on stimulus expectations” and believing the sale of a stake in its base metals business “could start a series of positive catalysts.”

“Even with potential measures to support the beleaguered real estate sector, the return of supply post-Brumadinho and Juukan Gorge combined with lower structural demand for Chinese fixed asset investment, should leave iron ore in a large structural surplus,” he said. “However, unlike a few months ago, sentiment around iron ore now matches our expectations. This has seen VALE underperform and on our calculations VALE is basically pricing in cost support at $75 per ton.

“Although there could remain scope for VALE’s earnings to deteriorate if it is unable to restore volumes to capacity levels owing to weak demand, especially in the short term, higher iron ore prices and positive expectations on stimulus should allow for shares to bounce. As the steelmakers continue to accelerate their decarbonization plans, VALE’s pellet, DRI and high grade inputs, we think, are likely to hold pricing better than lower quality production at peers. With this we take a neutral view on its iron ore business here with negative expectations now in the share price.”

Mr. Broda said the Rio de Janeiro-based firm’s move to separate its base metals assets from its iron ore business is “well telegraphed” at this point, but he thinks “value creation is on its way.”

“In a sector with limited catalysts, VALE’s expected sale of a 10-per-cent stake in its base metals business provides interesting differentiation (RBC estimate $2.1-billion),” he said. “We think the stake sale, followed up by a potential IPO in due course for this nickel and copper business, with turnaround potential and an attractive organic project base, should become a bigger part of the VALE story. With base metals companies trading at an appreciable premium (c. 20-30-per-cent RBC long-term estimates), this may be the first tangible value uplift from separating base metals from steelmaking inputs. The potential value paid by a long-term financial partner could help to catalyze some of this value in the near term.”

Believing Vale “provides a compelling exposure even if its main commodity struggles on a 12-month view,” he raised his target for its shares to US$15 from US$13. The average is US$17.23.

In other analyst actions:

* TD Securities’ Graham Ryding upgraded Canaccord Genuity Inc. (CF-T) to “buy” from “hold” with a target of $11, down from $11.60. The average on the Street is $10.33.

* Credit Suisse’s Fahad Tariq lowered his target for Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO-N, ELD-T) to US$10 from US$11 with an “underperform” rating. The average is $16.75 (Canadian).

* CIBC World Markets’ Allison Carson cut her Skeena Resources Ltd. (SKE-T) target to $16.50 from $17 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $16.