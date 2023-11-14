Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Ahead of the release of ECN Capital Corp.’s (ECN-T) third-quarter financial results, National Bank Financial’s Jaeme Gloyn said he was “seeking signs of execution towards strong 2024 guidance and a favourable resolution of the ongoing RV & Marine (RVM) strategic review.”

“Sadly, the quarter delivered neither,” said the equity analyst, leading him to downgrade the Toronto-based firm to “sector perform” from “outperform” based on a “modest” 11-per-cent total return to his revised target price for its shares.

Before the bell on Monday, ECN reported “weak” adjusted revenues of $50-million, missing the $57-million estimate of both Mr. Gloyn and the Street. That led to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $24-million that also fell below projections ($31-million).

“First, Q3 results were uninspiring as originations, revenues, and EPS all missed,” he said. “In addition, fair value marks on a portfolio of manufactured home loans re-occurred in Q3, contrary to management’s previous guidance. This hints at the potential for future negative marks and/or increasing risk to achieving the 2024 EPS guidance of $0.19 to $0.25.

“Separately, while we continue to view earnings as secondary given the ‘event-driven’ nature of the story, that “event” potentially involves further bulking up of the RV & Marine segment. While that may prove to be the most appropriate strategy course, we believe it adds a layer of uncertainty to the value creation story. Therefore, we lowered our target multiple to 10 times (was 12 times, slightly above the current 9 times mutliple on 2024 consensus) and our 2024 EPS estimate to $0.19 (was $0.23).”

Seeing both its Manufactured Housing and RV and Marine operation units continuing to “struggle” with a year-over-year decline in originations, Mr. Gloyn reduced his target for ECN shares to $2.75 from $3.50. The average target on the Street is $2.87, according to Refinitiv data.

Elsewhere, CIBC’s Nik Priebe raised his target to $2.60 from $2.25 with a “neutral” rating.

=====

Eight Capital analyst Christian Sgro expects Q4 Inc. (QFOR-T) shareholders to approve its definitive agreement to be acquired by Silicon Valley-based Sumeru Equity Partners for $6.05 per share, seeing little likelihood of a superior competing bid.

Accordingly, he revised his recommendation for the Toronto company that sells digital tools that public companies use to host shareholder meetings to “tender” from “buy” previously.

“Using the reported total equity value of $257-million and current consensus 2024 estimated revenue figures, we calculate a transaction multiple of 2.5 times,” said Mr. Sgro. “In the context of similar-sized Canadian software peers, we think this valuation is reasonable. This considers similar peers that have subscription revenues, software gross margins, and comparable profitability profiles. Importantly, the transaction offers liquidity to shareholders, which we think will be taken favourably in this environment.”

“In our view, Q4 is a highly attractive target for PE given the recurring revenue profile, impressive market penetration, zero debt, and stable path to profitability. We flagged a private equity takeout as upside risk in our recent initiation of coverage report (link here). Players like Apollo Global Management (APO-NYSE, Not Rated) and Viking Global have been active consolidators. With that all said and considering the break fee, we think that a competitive offer is unlikely, given that we believe the current deal price is reasonable.”

To reflect the deal, Mr. Sgro moved his target to $6.05 from $6. The average is $5.33.

“As we think of similar-sized software companies within our coverage, there are several opportunities for investors to redeploy capital,” he said. “In descending order of market capitalization, the following mid-cap companies have similar subscription dynamics and gross margin profiles and would be a suitable replacement: D2L Inc. (DTOL-T, BUY, $11.00 target), Kneat.com Inc. (KSI-T, BUY, C$4.50 target), Vitalhub Corp. (VHI-T, BUY, $5.00 target), and MediaValet Inc. (MVP-T, BUY, $2.50 target). We see the potential for these companies to also be taken out by U.S. private equity, with recent USD/CAD foreign exchange trends making this opportunity more attractive.”

Elsewhere, CIBC’s Stephanie Price moved her target for to $6.05 from $4. The average is $5.33.

=====

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRR.U-T, DRR.UN-T) is now “deeply discounted” despite “solid” third-quarter financial results, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Kyle Stanley.

“DRR’s extensive value-add program has translated into above-average rental growth in a tough market,” he said in a note released Tuesday. “At 8.1 times 2024 FFO [funds from operatoins] and a 10-per-cent implied cap rate, it is difficult to overlook the discounted valuation; we believe risks are more than adequately priced in, and investors who can get past the limited trading liquidity should be rewarded.”

On Nov. 8, the Toronto-based REIT reported funds from operations per unit of 18 US cents, up 18.8 per cent year-over-year and matching the expectation of Mr. Stanley and the Street. He said the “merits” of the REIT’s “unique geographic exposure and value-add strategy were on display in 3Q23,” pointing to a 5.4-per-cent rise in blended leasing spreads.

“For the first time, DRR reported yearover-year same-property results, highlighted by 11.4-per-cent SP NOI [same-property net operating income] growth,” he said. “As fundamentals in the Sun Belt in particular have softened due to supply pressures, DRR’s portfolio has been insulated. Its focus on affordability and the middle market segment have contributed to the healthy performance, along with solid results from its value-add program, in our view. It completed 122 renovations in 3Q23, with trade-outs generating a 23.5-per-cent rent lift over the expiring rate, which translated into an ROIC [return on invested capital] of approximately 19 per cent (ahead of the 12–16-per-cent target). It is on pace to complete 400 value-add renos in 2023 and is finalizing the Cincinnati market study, which will open the door to a reno program in that market shortly.”

“While the cost of capital and lack of private market deal flow have impeded external growth to date, management is exploring partnerships with third-party capital to help facilitate acquisition activity. Broken capital structures are becoming more prevalent in the market and are offering attractive acquisition opportunities. DRR’s ability to partner with a financial backer would stretch its capital further and likely enhance the going-in yield via management fees. For a deal to be accretive today, DRR would target a going-in yield of 6.5–7.0 per cent.”

Seeing it “financially flexible” with ample acquisition capacity with its existing equity base and limited debt maturities through 2025, Mr. Stanley lowered his target for Dream units to US$8.50 from US$9 to reflect a “slightly moderated” FFOPU outlook and reduced multiple. The average on the Street is US$10.69.

“Revisions to our 2023 outlook incorporates lower expected property taxes in Texas following the recently passed tax cut proposal,” said the analyst. “As a result, our SP NOI margin increased 130bps to 52.1 per cent. Revisions to our 2024 and 2025 estimates primarily reflect a slightly higher SP NOI growth outlook, offset by increased G&A and interest expense. Our revised FFOPU estimate was unchanged in 2023 (US$0.71) but decreased 2 per cent in 2024 and 2025 to US$0.75 and US$0.80, respectively, translating into a two-year CAGR [compound annual growth rate] of 6 per cent. Our NAVPU increased 3 per cent to US$13.10, reflecting a higher NOI profile.”

=====

Following last week’s release of “mixed” third-quarter results from Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T), National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen said he continues to “remain positive on the overall outlook for regional aircraft leasing (market values and lease rates for regional aircraft generally trending positively) with the company’s shift to an asset-light model to drive better free cash flow generation and shareholder returns as well as lower leverage in the coming years.”

On Nov. 8, the Halifax-based company repored revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $448-million and $113-million, respectively. Both exceeded the projections of both Mr. Doerksen ($418-million and $112-million) and the Street ($410-million and $108-million). However, reported adjusted earnings per share of 6 cents fell short of the 11-cent expectation due to higher interest and income tax expenses.

“Chorus reiterated its full-year 2023 guidance ranges for revenue, EBITDA, EBT, FCF and leverage, and while there were no substantive changes to the guidance, management expects to finish the year at the high end of the range for revenue, EBITDA, FCF and leverage, with EBT tracking toward the low end of the range,” said Mr. Doerksen. “Additionally, the company expects to close some asset sales in Q4, but will come in at the lower end of its targeted range for the year of US $50-US$100 million.”

Pushing back his expectation from when its new US$500-million Falko Fund III will begin contributing financially due to “the uncertain macroeconomic environment” and warning of the rising costs of reacting to the industry-wide pilot shortage, Mr. Gloyn trimmed his EPS forecast for the fourth quarter to 8 cents from 10 cents, citing a higher depreciation expense and a slightly higher assumed tax rate. His full-year 2023 and 2024 estimates slid to 33 cents and 35 cents, respectively, from 40 cents for both.

That led him to reduce his target for Chorus shares to $3.50, below the $3.73 average, from $4 with an “outperform” rating.

In a separate note, Mr. Doerksen cut his Taiga Motors Corp. (TAIG-T) target to $1.40 from $2.25 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $1.83.

“We are encouraged to see the company is making progress on the production front,” he said. “However, we remain cautious on the stock as the company will need to significantly ramp production further over the next several years to reach consistent profitability and positive cash flow. We also still forecast additional financing will be needed over the next two years to support the production ramp. We have made significant changes to our forecast to reflect what we think is a more realistic production ramp and as a result, our target moves to $1.40.”

=====

In other analyst actions:

* Barclays’ Benjamin Theurer upgraded Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-N, NTR-T) to “overweight” from “underweight” with a US$68 target, up from US$64 but below the US$73.78 average on the Street.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Robert Young downgraded Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX-T) to “speculative buy” from “buy” and lowered his target for its shares to $1.50 from $3. The average on the Street is $2.61.

* Needham’s Ryan MacDonald initiated coverage of Docebo Inc. (DCBO-Q, DCBO-T) with a “buy” recommendation and US$56. The average is US$50.17.

* CIBC’s Krista Friesen raised her Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD-T) target to $285 from $280, keeping a “neutral” rating. The average is $282.38.

* Mr. Friesen also lowered her Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) target to $58 from $64.50. The average is $63.60.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Matthew Lee lowered his Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG-T) target to $13 from $13.50. The average is $11.35.

* RBC’s Pammi Bir cut his Choice Properties REIT (CHP.UN-T) target by $1 to $15 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $14.67.

* CIBC’s Cosmos Chiu reduced his Mag Silver Corp. (MAG-T) target to $17.50 from $21 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $22.18.

* CIBC’s Allison Carson lowered her target for Marathon Gold Corp. (MOZ-T) to 84 cents from $1.70 with a “neutral” recommendation. The average is $1.69.

* Canaccord Genuity’s Yuri Lynk cut his Neo Performance Materials Inc. (NEO-T) target to $11 from $13 with a “buy” rating. The average is $12.60.

* CIBC’s Bryce Adams, currently the lone analyst covering Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT-T), raised his target to 75 cents from 50 cents with a “neutral” rating.

* Jefferies’ Owen Bennett increased his Street-high TerrAscend Corp. (TSND-T) target to $6.10 from $5.40 with a “buy” rating. The average is $3.73.

* TD Securities’ Greg Barnes lowered his Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM-T) target to $22, below the $23.14 average, from $26 with a “buy” rating.