Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

While they think Canada’s manufacturing activity in third quarter was “strong” and end market demand trends were “solid,” RBC Dominion Securities analysts Walter Spracklin and James McGarragle warned freight volumes have been “weak” and likely to weigh on transportation and diversified industrial companies in the near term.

“Canadian freight pricing moved down year-over-year, and continues to decline sequentially off August highs,” they said. “In addition, indications from conferences and from Canadian rail carload data suggest that the freight environment is in a recession, which we expect to continue to weigh on results at the transportation companies within our coverage in Q3 and Q4. Overall, we continue to expect higher interest rates to negatively affect consumer and industrial production during the remainder of the year and therefore weigh on transport volumes looking ahead.”

“We therefore adjust our Q3 estimates for weaker than expected macro at MTL (lower expected pricing and freight volumes) and company specific factors at CJT (lower due to fuel passthrough lag), TFII (higher from Yellow shutdown), and WTE (higher reflecting year-to-date throughput trends), and leave our estimates unchanged at AND and SJ.”

In a research report released Tuesday, Mr. Spracklin lowered his recommendation for Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T) to “sector perform” from a “outperform” recommendation, despite raising forecast for the Delta, B.C.-based company.

“We now view the shares as fully valued following meaningful increases to consensus estimates and WTE shares year-to-date (up 26 per cent) and therefore downgrade the shares,” he said.

“Our Q3 EBITDA estimate moves higher to $50-million (from $45-million), above consensus $45-million on solid year-to-date throughput trends and higher throughput guidance. Our 2023 EBITDA estimate increases to $199-million (from $190-million), above consensus $188-million. Our 2023 throughput estimate aligns with guidance for volumes “in excess of 27.5Mt” (RBC estimate: 27.8MMt). Our 2024 EBITDA estimate remains at $187-million, above consensus $173-million, driven by our view that strong thermal coal demand will persist into 2024 while potash loading capabilities are built out. Our 2025 estimate is unchanged at $19-million well above consensus $150-million. Our price target is lowered to $29 (from $32) due to our higher discount rate of 9 per cent (from 8 per cent), which reflects the impact of higher interest rate.”

His new target for its shares fell of $29, down from $32, remains higher than the average target on the Street of $28.50, according to Refinitiv data.

The analysts see Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T) as the “best-positioned” stock heading into third-quarter earnings season. However, Mr. McGarragle cut his target to $77, matching the average, from $79 with an “outperform” rating.

“Our Q3 EBITDA estimate remains at $147-million, above consensus $143-million,” he said. “Our Q3 estimate represents year-over-year EBITDA growth of 23 per cent, resulting from solid organic trends in poles as well as higher expected margin. Our 2025 estimate of $593-million is in line with implied EBITDA guidance of more than $576-million, which we continue to view as incorporating conservatism, reflecting upside related to the US infrastructure bill. Price target lowered to $77 due to our lower target multiple of 9.5 times (from 10.5 times).”

Mr. Spracklin also made these target adjustments:

* Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T) to $187 from $197, remaining the high on the Street, with an “outperform” rating. The average is $144.33.

* TFI International Inc. (TFII-N, TFII-T) to $153 from $155 with an “outperform” rating. Average: US$150.15.

“Transportation and diversified industrial share prices largely underperformed in the quarter, with AND, CJT, MTL SJ, and WTE all underperforming the index, and TFII ending higher,” they said. “We believe TFII performed best, up 18 per cent, on the back of positive trends in LTL sector fundamentals due to the unique opportunity to capture volumes on the back of the Yellow shutdown, despite management having lowered guidance on the Q2 call amid a challenging macro backdrop. CJT traded lower, down 3 per cent, better than most peers likely due to solid margin performance in Q2, which we believe sets the stage for solid operating leverage when macro conditions inflect. On the other hand, MTL down 12 per cent and AND down 9 per cent traded lower, we believe due to indication that freight volumes continue to trend below expectations and reflecting a lack of visibility on an H2 rebound. SJ traded down 7 per cent, despite positive indication from Koppers that infrastructure spending is expected to drive an uptick in poles and ties demand, and WTE traded down 10 per cent despite a recent increase to guidance.”

“WTE is trading toward the top end of its historical range driven by strong thermal coal demand. TFII is trading at the middle of its historical range, despite a significant increase in the company’s share price, likely reflecting an expected pick up in M&A activity and the Yellow shutdown, offset by a weak truckload market. SJ is also trading at its mid-range despite solid tailwinds resulting from US infrastructure spending. On the other hand, AND, MTL and CJT are toward the bottom of their historical valuation ranges, we believe due to recessionary headwinds and the potential negative impact on freight volumes.”

=====

National Bank Financial analyst Tal Woolley says Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWH.UN-T) is “taking steps in the right direction,” but he thinks further action is required to reduce its cost of debt and equity.

The Toronto-based REIT dropped 8.7 per cent on Monday following a late Friday announcement of a reduction to its monthly dividend by 55 per cent as well as update to its ongoing strategic review, which now includes a full or partial sale of its Brazil and U.S. portfolios. On Monday, the Globe and Mail first reported an activist fund manager has launched a campaign to acquire 14 hospitals in Britain.

“While institutional investors largely expected a distribution cut at some point, the more surprising incremental information released was the $0.16-$0.20 per unit FFO hit from expiring rate caps,” the analyst said. “The degree to which these caps were deep in the money was more than expected, making their expiry more impactful. We estimate that on expiration in Q1 2024, the term loans will carry high rates (possibly 10 per cent or more). NWH will explore alternatives for refinancing $125-million (Series G) converts, considering both a modification proposal and/or a new issue refinancing.”

Mr. Woolley estimates the full sale of the combined U.S. and Brazil portfolios could garner more than $1-billion, but he cautioned that it won’t be a quick deal.

“We would expect these dispositions to be accretive to FFO/u [funds from operations per unit] given NWH’s high-cost debt,” he said. “The decision not to look immediately at selling the UK portfolio would seem to indicate that a workable JV still lies ahead; however, a JV seems unlikely to happen until NWH’s strategic review concludes. Just [Monday], TMR Capital, an activist investor, press released its interest in the UK portfolio, following interest expressed by HMC Capital in Australia weeks ago. We do see [Monday’s] announcement as ripping off the band-aid’ to get street expectations properly calibrated for the near-term.”

The analyst lowered his 2024 FFO per unit forecast by 37 per cent to account for the estimate 16-20 cent hit from the expiration of interest rate caps, “offset by continued asset monetizations outlined by NWH and savings from the distribution cut.”

In a separate note released Sunday, Mr. Woolley noted Northwest shares had weakened heading into the distribution announcement, and he expects they will remain weak in the short term.

“Progress on giving the balance sheet breathing room (approximately $200-million in disposition proceeds anticipated by the end of Q1, the one-year extension on $172-million of credit facility debt) is helpful, but the impact of the expiring rate caps, along with likely higher refinancing rates, will likely lead to forecast reductions,” he said. “We were hoping that a significant cut to the distribution would leave NWH in a more permanent lower payout structure, but with what looks like a lower starting point on FFO/u with the rate cap expiry, the net impact of disposition activity will likely result in lower FFO/u than we had originally anticipated.”

Maintaining a “sector perform” recommendation, he cut his target to $5.50 from $7. The average target on the Street is $7.57.

“Property-level performance at NWH has been healthy in recent quarters, and management is taking steps to reduce its cost of debt and equity, so we are applying a slightly above average multiple on what we expect could be at/near-trough earnings,” Mr. Woolley concluded.

Elsewhere, CIBC’s Dean Wilkinson cut his target to $6 from $9 with a “neutral” recommendation.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* Canaccord Genuity’s Doug Taylor increased his Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG-T) target to $8.75 from $8.50 with a “buy” rating. The average is $8.88.