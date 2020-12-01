 Skip to main content
Analysis

Tuesday’s breakouts: This growth stock is in an uptrend with an expected return of over 40%

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

On today’s Breakouts report, there are 55 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and nine stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a stock that is on the positive breakouts list. On Monday, the share price closed at a record high on high volume. The stock has six buy-equivalent ratings and one “neutral” recommendation. The average one-year target price implies a potential 41 per cent return - on top of its 121 per cent year-to-date gain.

The security discussed today is Ayr Strategies Inc. (AYR.A-CN), which is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Story continues below advertisement

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.

The company

Ayr Strategies is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with established operations in Massachusetts and Nevada and expansion plans in three other U.S. states.

Its recently announced acquisitions in the states of Ohio (processing facility and cultivation under construction) and Arizona (three dispensaries) are expected to be completed in the first quarter or early second quarter of 2021. In addition, the company is expanding into Pennsylvania (three dispensaries will be opened in the first quarter of 2021 and another three dispensaries will be opened in the second and third quarters of 2021).

Investment thesis highlights

  • ·Continued legalization across U.S. states.
  • Growing mainstream acceptance of marijuana.
  • Robust growth profile – organic and acquisition growth. Management targets having future operations in approximately 12 U.S. states.
  • EBITDA positive with high margins.
  • Valuation. Room for multiple expansion as the company expands its footprint into other U.S. states, continues to deliver strong revenue growth, and liquidity improves (daily average trading volume).

Quarterly earnings

On Nov. 18, the company reported solid third-quarter financial results.

The company reported revenue of US$45.5-million, up 42 per cent year-over-year and slightly ahead of the Street’s forecast of US$43.6-million. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) came in at US$19.3-million, exceeding the consensus estimate of US$17.8-million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 42.4 per cent. The company generated cash from operations of over US$13-million. At quarter end, the company had US$23.2-million of cash on its balance sheet.

To fund its recently announced acquisitions, management mentioned debt financing on the third-quarter earnings call, “We have been working diligently with strong institutional financing partners to seek to ensure that our expansion is fully funded. We are in the process of finalizing debt financing documents at terms that have only improved over the last several months … and when these are definitive, we’ll announce the terms to the market. This financing is above and beyond the warrant proceeds and cash flow from operations that we generate every month.”

Dividend policy

The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend. Capital is retained in order to fund future growth opportunities.

Story continues below advertisement

Analysts’ recommendations

There are seven firms providing research coverage on this small-cap stock with a market capitalization of $610-million. Five analysts have buy recommendations and one has a “speculative buy” recommendation. Pablo Zuanic at Cantor Fitzgerald has a “neutral” recommendation.

The firms providing research coverage on Ayr Strategies are: Beacon Securities, Canaccord Genuity, Cantor Fitzgerald, Echelon Wealth Partners, Needham & Co., Northland Strategies, and Roth Capital Partners.

On the third-quarter earnings call, Jason Zandberg, an analyst at PI Financial, was on the call asking questions. Consequently, he may initiate coverage on the company in the near future.

Revised recommendations

In November, all seven analysts covering the company increased their target prices, including:

  • Beacon Securities’ Russell Stanley to $44 from $37.
  • Canaccord Genuity’s Robert Burleson to $40 from $33.
  • Echelon Wealth Partners’ Andrew Semple to $43 from $23.
  • Roth Capital Partners’ Scott Fortune to US$30 from US$20.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic to US$24 from US$13.50.

Financial forecasts

Robust revenue growth is anticipated by analysts in the upcoming years.

The Street is forecasting revenue of US$151-million in 2020, US$305-million in 2021, and US$401-million in 2022. The Street is anticipating the company to report adjusted EBITDA of US$48-million in 2020, US$131-million in 2021, and US$177-million in 2022. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 81 US cents in 2021 and US$1.73 in 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Valuation

Analysts commonly value the stock on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple basis.

The average one-year target price is $38.13, implying the stock has 41 -per-cent upside potential over the next 12 months. Individual target prices are as follows in numerical order: US$24, US$25, US$28, US$30, $40 (Canadian) ,$43 and $44.

Insider transactions

Over the past year, there has not been any trading activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Chart watch

For several months, the share price has been in an uptrend, making higher highs and higher lows. Year-to-date, the share price is up 121 per cent.

On Nov. 30, the share price closed at a record high of $27.03 on high volume with over 377,000 shares traded. This is well above the three-month historical daily average trading volume of approximately 105,000 shares.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, there is a major ceiling of resistance around $30. Looking at the downside, there is initial technical support around $25. Failing that, there is technical support around $20 (close to its 50-day moving average at $20.15).

Story continues below advertisement

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

Tuesday's breakout stocks

Positive BreakoutsNov. 30 close
VNP-T5N Plus Inc $2.48
APHA-TAphria Inc. $10.91
ACQ-TAutoCanada Inc $29.76
AYR-A-CNAYR Strategies Inc. $27.03
BLN-XBlackline Safety Corp. $7.41
GBT-TBMTC Group Inc $12.00
BBD-B-TBombardier Inc $0.53
BEP-UN-TBrookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP $82.54
CF-TCanaccord Genuity Group Inc $8.94
CPX-TCapital Power Corp $33.24
CS-TCapstone Mining Corp $1.97
CERV-TCervus Equipment Corp $12.03
CWEB-TCharlotte's Web Holdings Inc. $6.86
CMMC-TCopper Mountain Mining Corp $1.59
CRON-TCronos Group Inc. $11.59
DIV-TDiversified Royalty Corp $2.28
DCBO-TDocebo Inc. $67.69
DOL-TDollarama Inc $53.16
DND-TDye & Durham Ltd. $27.63
BABY-XElse Nutrition Holdings Inc. $4.93
FTT-TFinning International Inc $26.50
FM-TFirst Quantum Minerals Ltd $18.43
GTII-CNGreen Thumb Industries Inc. $27.59
GCG-TGuardian Capital Group $25.49
HEXO-THEXO Corp. $1.43
HIVE-XHIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. $1.25
H-THydro One Ltd. $30.30
IMCC-CNIM Cannabis Corp. $2.27
IVN-TIvanhoe Mines Ltd $6.08
LNF-TLeon's Furniture Ltd. $20.50
LGT-B-TLogistec Corp $37.75
LUN-TLundin Mining Corp $10.38
MOZ-TMarathon Gold Corporation $2.63
BCI-TNew Look Vision Group Inc $32.00
NUAG-TNew Pacific Metals Corp. $7.09
NVEI-TNuvei Corporation $60.61
ONC-TOncolytics Biotech Inc $4.51
OCO-XOroco Resource Corp. $1.52
PVT-XPivotree Inc. $11.41
PLTH-CNPlanet 13 Holdings Inc. $6.33
PTM-TPlatinum Group Metals Ltd $3.38
PRN-TProfound Medical Corp. $25.99
RICH-CNRaffles Financial Group Limited $9.01
RCI-B-TRogers Communications Inc $61.26
RSI-TRogers Sugar Inc $5.58
STC-XSangoma Technologies Corp. $3.20
SAP-TSaputo Inc $36.03
SCR-TScore Media and Gaming Inc. $1.68
SOY-TSunOpta Inc. $13.15
TER-CNTerrAscend Corp. $12.81
TCL-A-TTranscontinental Inc $19.28
TWC-TTWC Enterprises Ltd. $16.90
VFF-TVillage Farms International $14.80
WSP-TWSP Global Inc $96.45
XBX-XXebec Adsorption Inc. $5.99
Negative Breakouts
CKG-TChesapeake Gold Corp. $4.26
EMP-A-TEmpire Co Ltd $35.54
JE-TJust Energy Group Inc $6.34
MRU-TMetro Inc $59.66
OGC-TOceanaGold Corp $1.62
REAL-TReal Matters $19.16
RPI-UN-TRichards Packaging Income Fund $65.10
SBB-TSabina Gold & Silver Corp $2.33
WM-TWallbridge Mining Company Limited $0.76

Source: Bloomberg

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies