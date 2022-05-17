On today’s Breakouts report, there are 18 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 37 stocks are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Featured today is a small-cap industrial stock whose share price quickly rebounded from its COVID low and continues to surge higher - IBI Group Inc. (IBG-T). Prior to the widespread emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the share price closed at $5.15 on Feb. 28, 2020. By March 23 of that year, the share price declined to $2.79. However, since then, the share price has been charging back. A little over two years later, the share price closed at $13.03 on May 16.

Month-to-date, the share price is up 15 per cent on the back of better-than-expected quarterly earnings reported earlier in the month. If this positive price momentum continues, the stock may soon resurface on the positive breakouts list.

The next potential catalyst that may lift the stock price is an acquisition announcement that may lead analysts to raise their earnings expectations. On the first-quarter earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Stephen Taylor stated, “We expect at least one to two more acquisitions to come in the door over the coming months.”

The stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from eight analysts and a 12-month forecast return of 39 per cent.

A brief outline on IBI Group is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research when conducting your own due diligence.

The company

Toronto-based IBI Group is a design and technology firm with three main business segments: Buildings, Infrastructure and Intelligence.

In terms of net revenue reported last quarter, Buildings represented over 51 per cent, Infrastructure at 31 per cent and Intelligence more than 17 per cent.

Its Building segment provides interior design, architecture, and engineering expertise for building projects including hospitals, schools, and high-rises. Its Infrastructure segment includes planning, design, engineering for projects, such as the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in Toronto and Hurontario LRT. The Intelligence segment includes software, systems design and systems integration expertise used for ground and air traffic management, lighting, and tolling, for instance.

Investment thesis

Earnings visibility. Backlog, an indication of future earnings, at $661-million, up 6 per cent sequentially, equating to 17 months of contracted work.

Steady growth. IBI reported net revenue of $444-million in 2021, $393-million in 2020, $377-million in 2019, $368-million in 2018, $361-million in 2017, $354-million in 2016, $327-million in 2015, $298-million in 2014, and $257-million in 2013.

Continued growth ahead. By 2026, management targets having revenue of $960-million, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of between $130-million and $160-million, and a debt leverage ratio of 1 times. In 2021, the company reported revenue of $444.5-million and adjusted EBITDA of $68-million .

Acquisition growth. On the earnings call, Mr. Taylor indicated that an acquisition could be announced quite soon. He said, "Our M&A [mergers and acquisitions], we have an in-house corporate development capability now that we didn't have 12 months ago. We have a healthy pipeline of opportunities that we're working on and we expect at least one to two more acquisitions to come in the door over the coming months. Our debt, as we've said before, we would be comfortable at anything up to sort of 2 times to 2.5 times EBITDA. So we've got a long way to go in terms of getting close to those numbers."

Healthy balance sheet. As at March 31, the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio stood at 0.6 times. The company has the financial flexibility to make acquisitions.

As at March 31, the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio stood at 0.6 times. The company has the financial flexibility to make acquisitions. Reasonable valuation with room for multiple expansion.

Key potential risks to consider include: 1) potential recession or stagflation; 2) low trading volume for this small-cap stock can increase share price volatility; 3) weakness in overall markets with low investor sentiment.

Quarterly earnings

After the market closed on May 5, the company reported its better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Net revenue was $120.8-million, up 11 per cent year-over-year and ahead of the Street’s forecast of $112-million. Organic, or internal, growth was 9.3 per cent. Revenue growth was strong across all business segments, the company’s Buildings sector realized 6 per cent year-over-year growth, the Infrastructure segment was up 6 per cent year-over-year, and revenue from the Intelligence segment increased 5 per cent year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $18.9-million, exceeding the consensus estimate of $16.8-million. Earnings per share came in at 21 cents, topping the consensus estimate of 17 cents. The company’s backlog increased 13 per cent year-over-year to $661-million, representing roughly 17 months of contracted work. Management raised its 2022 net revenue outlook by 3.5 per cent, now forecasting $473-million, up from its prior guidance of $457-million. The following day, the share price rallied an impressive 14 per cent on high volume.

Dividend policy

The company does not pay its shareholders a dividend.

Analysts’ recommendations

This small-cap stock with a market capitalization of approximately $408-million is covered by eight analysts. The stock has a unanimous buy recommendation.

The firms providing research coverage on the company are: Acumen Capital, Desjardins Securities, Laurentian Bank, National Bank Financial, PI Financial, Raymond James, Stifel Canada and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Month-to-date, three analysts have made minor increases to their target prices.

Acumen’s Jim Byrne to $18 from $17.50.

Desjardins’ Benoit Poirier to $18 from $17.

Laurentian Bank’s Troy Sun to $18 from $17.50.

Financial forecasts

The Street is forecasting steady growth for the company.

The consensus revenue estimates are $468-million in 2022, up from $444-million reported in 2021, and anticipated to increase to $487-million in 2023. The consensus adjusted EBITDA estimates are $74-million in 2022, up from $68-million reported in 2021, and $79-million in 2023. The consensus earnings per share estimates are 82 cents in 2022, up from 66 cents reported in 2021, and 92 cents in 2023.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 6.6 times the 2023 consensus estimate, below its five-year historical average multiple of 7.6 times.

The average 12-month target price is $18.06, implying the share price has 39 per cent upside potential over the next year. Individual target prices are: $17 (from Stifel’s Ian Gillies), two at $17.50, three at $18, $18.50, and $20 (from National Bank’s Maxim Sytchev).

Insider transaction activity

Year-to-date, there has not been any trading activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Chart watch

Year-to-date, the share price is down 3.8 per cent, outperforming the S&P/TSX SmallCap Industrials Sector Index, which is down 11.3 per cent.

However, the share price has rebounded nicely after the company reported better-than-expected earnings earlier this month. Month-to-date, the stock is up 15 per cent, making it the top performing stock in the S&P/TSX SmallCap Industrials Sector Index.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, there is an initial ceiling of resistance between $14.50 and $15. After that, there is overhead resistance around $17. Looking at the downside, the share price has initial technical support around $11. Failing that, there is major support around $10.

ESG Risk Rating

Looking at three risk rating providers, Sustainalytics, MSCI and Bloomberg, the company currently does not have an ESG risk rating.

POSITIVE BREAKOUTS May 16 close BIR-T Birchcliff Energy Ltd 10.34 CU-T Canadian Utilities Ltd 39.75 CPX-T Capital Power Corp 44.61 CJ-T Cardinal Energy Ltd 8.61 CCL-B-T CCL Industries Inc 60.64 CVE-T Cenovus Energy Inc 26.51 EFN-T Element Fleet Management Corp. 13.49 TPX-B-T Molson Coors Canada Inc. 72.65 SES-T Secure Energy Services Inc 6.92 SW-T Sierra Wireless Inc 26.8 SDE-T Spartan Delta Corp. 12.94 STEP-T STEP Energy Services Ltd. 4.62 SU-T Suncor Energy Inc 48.18 SOY-T SunOpta Inc 9.88 SPB-T Superior Plus Corp 12.17 X-T TMX Group Ltd 136.8 TPZ-T Topaz Energy Corp. 23.83 WTE-T Westshore Terminals Investment Corp 36.27 NEGATIVE BREAKOUTS BOS-T AirBoss of America Corp 18.32 ALYA-T Alithya Group Inc. 2.69 ARR-T Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. 9.15 ABX-T Barrick Gold Corp 26.38 BLN-T Blackline Safety Corp. 4.2 BEPC-T Brookfield Renewable Corporation 43.85 BEP-UN-T Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP/ 43.15 CIX-T CI Financial Corp 14.2 CVG-T Clairvest Group Inc. 60.5 DSV-X Discovery Silver Corp. 1.19 EQX-T Equinox Gold Corp. 6.97 GRN-T Greenlane Renewables Inc. 0.73 HIVE-X HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. 1.11 III-T Imperial Metals Corp 3.6 IMV-T IMV Inc. 1.24 LNF-T Leon's Furniture Ltd 16.18 LGT-B-T Logistec Corp 39 LUC-T Lucara Diamond Corp 0.59 MAL-T Magellan Aerospace Corp 8.18 MOZ-T Marathon Gold Corporation 1.93 DR-T Medical Facilities Corp 8.22 MOGO-T Mogo Inc. 1.37 OR-T Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 13.78 PPTA-T Perpetua Resources Corp. 3.9 PRYM-X Prime Mining Corp. 2.23 STC-T Sangoma Technologies Corp. 11.37 SEA-T Seabridge Gold Inc 18.17 S-T Sherritt International Corp 0.6 SII-T Sprott Inc 44.75 SLF-T Sun Life Financial Inc 60.93 TC-T Tucows Inc. 60.62 VOYG-T Voyager Digital Ltd. 2.88 WFC-T Wall Financial Corp. 13.51 WEF-T Western Forest Products Inc 1.89 WPM-T Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. 51.05 WSP-T WSP Global Inc 132.44 XBC-T Xebec Adsorption Inc. 0.94 Source: Bloomberg and The Globe and Mail

This report is not an investment recommendation. The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company’s dividend policy, analysts’ recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.

