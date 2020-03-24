Tuesday’s Insider Report: A billionaire businessman is scooping up this depressed stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI-T)
On March 17, chairman and Canadian billionaire Murray Edwards invested $620,000 in shares of Ensign. He purchased 2-million shares at a cost per share of 31 cents, raising this account’s balance to 31,582,085 shares.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. (FC-T)
Between March 12 and March 18, director Edward Gilbert acquired a total of 15,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $11.28, raising this account’s holdings to 60,000 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $169,000.
Between March 12 and March 17, chief operating officer Jonathan Mair bought a total of 14,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $10.72, lifting this account’s position to 90,400 shares. The cost of these investments totaled over $150,000.
Fortis Inc. (FTS-T)
On March 13, chief operating officer David Hutchens invested over US$495,000 in shares of Fortis. He acquired 14,200 shares at a price per share of US$34.91, after which this account held 50,877 shares.
Listed below is a security that has had selling activity reported by an insider.
Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV-T)
On March 17, president and chief operating officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares at a price per share of $155.124, trimming this account’s position to 204,395 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, exceeded $977,000.