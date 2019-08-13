 Skip to main content

Tuesday's Insider Report: A family trust purchases nearly $5-million worth of this dividend stock

Tuesday’s Insider Report: A family trust purchases nearly $5-million worth of this dividend stock

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU-UN-T)

On Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, David Court, who sits on the board of directors, acquired a total of 5,300 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $37.35, increasing his portfolio’s position to 14,205 units. The cost of these purchases totaled roughly $198,000.

Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T)

On Aug. 6 and Aug. 7, a private corporation owned by a trust Nemesia S.à.r.l. (a Lundin Family Trust), with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, purchased a total of 850,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $5.836, increasing the account’s holdings to 93,672,698 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled nearly $5-million.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T)

On Aug. 8, chair of the board of directors Michael Waites invested over $62,000 shares in the company. He bought 50,000 shares at a price per share of $1.25, lifting his account balance to 175,000 shares.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T)

On Aug. 1, Scott Medhurst exercised his options, receiving 9,813 shares at a cost per share of $23.40, and sold 3,000 shares at a price per share of $65.57, leaving 163,494 shares in his account. Net proceeds from the sale, not including brokerage fees, totaled over $126,000.

On July 30 and Aug. 1, chief financial officer Paul Jewer exercised his options, receiving a total of 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $26.52, and sold 20,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $65.8719, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Net proceeds from these transactions, excluding commission charges, exceeded $787,000.

On July 29 and July 30, director Wayne Hill exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $20.76, and sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $66.275 with a remaining account balance of 22,650 shares. Net proceeds, not including brokerage fees, exceeded $455,000. In addition, on July 30, he divested 5,000 shares at a price per share of $66.28 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, leaving 160,100 shares in this account. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, totaled over $331,000.

