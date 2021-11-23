Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two dividend stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)

On Nov. 12, chairman of the board Bill Holland bought 25,000 shares at a cost per share of $29.5132 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (WH Corp.), after which this particular account held 975,000 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $737,000.

CI Financial pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share.

TMX Group Ltd. (X-T)

Between Nov. 10 and 18, director Luc Bertrand invested over $2.6-million in shares of TMX Group. He acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $133.26, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 600,000 shares.

Mr. Bertrand is also the vice-chair of National Bank Group Inc.

TMX Group pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 77 cents per share.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T)

On Nov. 16, president and chief executive officer John Sicard divested 8,589 shares at a price per share of $218.0992, leaving 272,275 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $1.8-million, excluding trading fees.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA-T)

On Nov. 11 and 12, director Keith MacPhail sold 175,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $7.25, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 3,357,042 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $1.2-million, not including commission charges.

Mr. MacPhail is also the chairman of the board of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T).

