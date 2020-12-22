Tuesday’s Insider Report: Additional selling activity is reported in this bank stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)
On Dec. 16, board chair Keith MacPhail invested over $346,000 in shares of Cenovus. He acquired 46,000 shares at a cost per share of $7.54 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (1136050 Alberta Ltd.).
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T)
Between Dec. 10-15, Corey Bieber exercised his options, receiving 35,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately 27.15, and sold 35,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $31.83. Net proceeds exceeded $163,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
Effective March 29, 2019, Mr. Bieber stepped down from his position as the company’s chief financial officer and remains with the company as an executive advisor.
FirstService Corp. (FSV-T)
On Dec. 10, director Brendan Calder sold 1,000 shares at a price per share of $166.14. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $166,000, excluding commission charges.
National Bank of Canada (NA-T)
On Dec. 8, William Bonnell, executive vice-president – risk management, exercised his options, receiving 19,256 shares at a cost per share of $34.09, and sold 19,256 shares at a price per share of $72.0795. Net proceeds totaled over $731,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
Previously, we reported the following trading activity.
Between Dec. 3-7, president and chief executive officer Louis Vachon exercised his options, receiving 283,840 shares at a cost per share of $34.34, and sold 283,840 shares at an average price per share of approximately $71.65. Net proceeds exceeded $10-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
