Tuesday’s Insider Report: As oil and gas prices spike, company leaders top up positions in these three energy stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three energy stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW-T)
On Oct. 7, executive chairman and one of the company’s founders Ron Mathison purchased a total of 350,000 shares for two accounts at a price per share of $4.15, lifting one account’s position to 280,466 shares and a separate account’s holdings to 581,042 shares (Matco Investments Ltd. for which he has indirect ownership). The cost of these purchases exceeded $1.4-million.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T)
Between Sept. 20 and Oct. 4, vice-president of business development Scott Robinson invested over $185,000 in shares of Peyto. He purchased a total of 20,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $9.28, increasing this particular account’s holdings to 391,507 shares.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)
On Oct. 6, founder, chairman, president and chief executive officer Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $44.0906, after which this particular account held 8,846,058 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $440,000.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
BlackBerry Limited (BB-T)
On Oct. 6, president and chief operating officer Tom Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares at a price per share of US$9.3482, eliminating his position in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over US$1.6-million.
Mr. Eacobacci resigned from his position as president and chief operating officer effective Oct. 29, 2021.
Tecsys Inc. (TCS-T)
On Sept. 30, executive chairman of the board of directors Dave Brereton sold 70,000 shares at a price per share of $55.50 with proceeds from this sale exceeding $3.8-million, excluding commission fees. At month-end, this account held 1,232,172 shares.
