Tuesday’s Insider Report: Billionaire businessman tops up his investment in this penny stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.
Goldsource Mines Inc. (GXS-X)
Between April 16 and April 24, billionaire businessman Eric Sprott, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, acquired a total of 506,000 shares in the public market at a price per share of 16 cents for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.), lifting the account's holdings to 27,561,500 shares. The cost of these purchases was relatively small, totaling over $80,000.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B-T)
On April 16, the company's president and chief executive officer Brian Hannasch exercised his options, receiving 75,000 shares at a cost per share of $6.1867, and sold the corresponding number of shares received 75,000 shares at a price per share of $80.8834. His remaining account balance stood at 311,143 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $5-million.
On April 15, co-founder and director Jacques D'Amours divested 10,000 shares at a price per share of $81.7727 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Fondation D'Amours), lowering the account's position to 270,000 shares. Gross proceeds from sale totaled over $817,000.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T)
On April 23, Todd Anthony, vice-president of corporate development, sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $7.91, reducing this portfolio's holdings to 25,000 shares.
Great Canadian Gaming Corp. (GC-T)
Between April 16 and April 25, Craig Betts, a senior officer at the company, exercised his options, receiving 3,333 shares, and sold a total of 4,378 shares at an average price per share of $51.32 with 70 shares remaining in this account.