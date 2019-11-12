Tuesday’s Insider Report: Billionaire mining mogul tops up his investment in this stock with a $700,000 purchase

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T)
On Nov. 1, Allan Edgeworth, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 32,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $19.02, boosting his portfolio’s position to 32,896 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $608,000.
Lumina Gold Corp. (LUM-X)
On Nov. 4, mining financier and billionaire Ross Beaty, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $700,000 in shares of Lumina Gold. He acquired 1,402,000 shares at a price per share of 50 cents, raising his account balance to 56,231,169 shares.
Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK-B-T)
On Oct. 30 and Oct. 31, Dale Andres, senior vice-president – base metals, acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $21.25, lifting his account’s holdings to 70,000 shares. The purchase price exceeded $212,000.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T)
On Nov. 4, chief commercial officer Ana Mihaljevic exercised her options, receiving 11,484 shares at a cost per share of $1.7879, and sold 11,484 shares at a price per share of $57, leaving 15,556 shares in her account. Net proceeds from the sale, not including commission charges, totaled over $634,000.