Tuesday’s Insider Report: Board members sell millions worth of these dividend stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX-T)
On Nov. 13, James Morris, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $282,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 14,600 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $19.38, increasing his portfolio’s position to 35,000 shares.
**
Listed below are three dividend stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS-T)
Between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21, executive chairman of the board Bill Wells sold a total of 130,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $18.14, trimming his account’s holdings to 952,250 shares. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, totaled over $2.3-million.
Savaria Corporation (SIS-T)
Between Nov. 15 and Nov. 18, director Jean-Marie Bourassa sold a total of 41,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $14.44 reducing his holdings in his personal account to 76,500 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $592,000. Additionally, during this time period he divested 23,667 shares at an average price per share of roughly $14.44 from an account in which he has indirect ownership (9099-1258 Québec Inc.), eliminating this account’s position. Proceeds from these sales exceeded $341,000.
Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR-B-T)
Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 19, director Wilard Yuill divested a total of 275,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $27.43 from an account in which he has indirect ownership (Family Trust), reducing this account’s holdings to 2,671,712 shares. Proceeds from the sales, not including commission charges, exceeded $7.5-million.