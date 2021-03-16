Tuesday’s Insider Report: Businessman invests over $500,000 in a fund that’s doubled in 2021

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN-T)
Between March 1-5, Lembit Janes, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $563,000 in units of the Fund. He acquired a total of 94,400 units at an average price per unit of approximately $5.97.
Mr. Janes is the chief executive officer of Janes Family Foods, which produces frozen chicken and fish products.
Year-to-date, the unit price has skyrocketed by 108 per cent.
Vizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA-X)
On March 8, chairman Craig Parry bought 100,000 shares at a price per share of $1.38, increasing this specific account’s position to 4,175,818 shares.
Mr. Parry is also co-founder, director, and former president and chief executive officer of IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO-X). IsoEnergy has seen its share price rally 66 per cent year-to-date.
Interestingly, according to Bloomberg, billionaire businessman Eric Sprott is also a shareholder of Vizsla Silver, owning nearly 6 per cent of the shares outstanding.
**
Listed below are a couple of dividend stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T)
On March 10, Cameron Goldade, vice-president - capital markets, sold 13,400 shares at a price per share of $36.85. Proceeds from this sale totaled over $493,000, excluding commission charges.
Wajax Corp. (WJX-T)
Between March 5 and 8, director Thomas Alford sold a total of 20,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $20.31. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $406,000, not including trading fees.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.