Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a security that has had buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN-T)

On March 9 and 10, Mike Vels invested over $105,000 in units of Crombie. He purchased a total of 5,800 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $18.13, initiating a position in this specific account.

Mr. Vels is the chief development officer at Empire Company Ltd. (EMP.A-T). Empire has a 41.5 per cent interest in Crombie REIT.

Crombie pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 7.417 cents per unit, or 89 cents per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 4.76 per cent.

**

Listed below are four stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Cameco Corp. (CCO-T)

On March 7, Caroline Gorsalitz, a senior officer at the company, exercised her options, receiving 12,000 shares at a cost per share of $16.38, and sold 12,000 shares at a price per share of $31.88, leaving 31,150 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled $186,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T)

Between March 7-16, director Steve Laut divested a total of 76,965 shares at an average price per share of roughly $74.71, trimming this particular account’s holdings to 1,853,899 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $5.7-million, not including trading fees.

Mr. Laut is the former president of Canadian Natural.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T)

On March 1 and 8, senior executive vice-president and group head of CIBC Capital Markets Harry Culham exercised his options, receiving a total of 32,449 shares at a cost per share of $111.69, and sold 32,449 shares at an average price per share of roughly $158.41. Net proceeds totaled over $1.5-million, not including any associated transaction fees. After these transactions, this specific account held 1,494 shares.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T)

On March 8, director Pierre Lassonde exercised his options, receiving 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $24.235, and sold 20,000 shares at a price per share of $35.7782, eliminating his position in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $230,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Mr. Lassonde is the chairman of Franco-Nevada Corporation and the co-founder and co-chief executive officer of the original Franco-Nevada.

