Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Air Canada (AC-T)

In a relatively small transaction, on June 3, chief financial officer Amos Kazzaz invested over $88,000 in shares of Air Canada. He acquired 4,126 shares at a cost per share of $21.3562, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 17,043 shares.

Firan Technology Group Corp. (FTG-T)

On June 3, president and chief executive officer Brad Bourne acquired 100,000 shares at a cost per share of $2.20, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 2,723,900 shares. The cost of this investment totaled $220,000, not including trading fees.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

CareRx Corp. (CRRX-T)

On June 1, president, chief executive officer and director David Murphy sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $4.60, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled $230,000, not including trading fees.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T)

On June 3, Jaret Sprott, senior vice-president and chief operating officer – pipelines and facilities, exercised his options, receiving 31,544 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $41.90 and sold 31,544 shares at a price per share of $52.2072, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds totaled over $325,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

On June 2, director David LeGresley sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $52.2343 in his RSP, leaving 10,103 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $522,000, excluding commission charges.

TFI International Inc. (TFII-T)

On June 2, chairman, president and chief executive officer Alain Bédard exercised his options, receiving 35,000 shares at a cost per share of $24.93, and sold 35,000 shares at a price per share of $104.99 with 4,244,501 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $2.8-million, not including any associated transaction charges.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.