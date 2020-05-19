 Skip to main content
Tuesday's Insider Report: Canadian billionaire invests over $2.8-million in this stock

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Balmoral Resources Ltd. (BAR-T)

Between May 4-8, Canadian billionaire Eric Sprott, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, invested over $2.8-million in shares of this company. He purchased a total of 4.5-million shares at an average price per share of approximately 64 cents for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.), increasing this account’s holdings to 24,885,853 shares.

Colabor Group Inc. (GCL-T)

On May 4, president and chief executive officer Louis Frenette bought 500,000 shares at a cost per share of 33 cents. The cost of this purchase, not including trading fees, totaled $165,000.

Metro Inc. (MRU-T)

On May 11, Pierre Boivin, who was appointed to the company’s board of directors in 2019, invested over $295,000 in shares of Metro. He purchased 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $59.1573.

Listed below is a security that has had selling activity reported by an insider.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA-T)

On May 11, Louis Audet, the executive chair of the board and the former president and chief executive officer of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc., exercised his options, receiving 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $39, and sold 20,000 shares at a price per share of $101.2564, leaving 93,943 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds, not including commission charges, exceeded $1.2-million.

