Tuesday's Insider Report: CEO and CFO pile into this rising dividend stock

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD-T)

Despite the spiking share price of this dividend stock in recent months (rising to the mid-$30s from the mid-$20s in October), two C-suite executives have been buyers in the public market.

Between Jan. 2 and Jan. 8, chief financial officer Jerry Schiefelbein bought a total of 15,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately U.S.$24.29, increasing the account’s position to 20,000 shares. The total cost of these purchases amounted to over U.S.$364,000.

On Jan. 4, president and chief executive officer Paul Vanderberg invested nearly $320,000 in shares of the company. He bought 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $31.99, lifting his account’s holdings to 58,500 shares.

Osisko Metals Inc. (OM-X)

Between Jan. 3 and Jan. 8, executive chairman of the board Robert Wares purchased a total of 200,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately 50 cents, increasing his portfolio’s position to 10,140,567 shares.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY-T)

On Jan. 8, chairman James Pasieka acquired 70,600 shares at a cost per share of $1.48, raising his account balance to 511,827 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled over $104,000.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

Enerplus Corp. (ERF-T)

Between Dec. 9 and Dec. 11, Glen Roane, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 40,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $11.92 eliminating his portfolio’s position. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $476,000.

