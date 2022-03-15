Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T)

On March 8, president and chief executive officer Pat D’Eramo acquired 39,559 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$6.34, increasing this particular account’s position to 231,450 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded US$250,000.

On March 8, executive chairman Rob Wildeboer bought 12,000 shares at a price per share of $8.46, raising this specific account’s holdings to 540,000 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $101,000.

On March, 8, executive vice-president – human resources Armando Pagliari invested over $89,000 in shares of Martinrea. He purchased 11,000 shares at a price per share of $8.10, after which this particular account held 66,898 shares.

Year-to-date, the share price has declined 29 per cent with the stock now in oversold territory. The RSI (relative strength index) is 28. Generally, an RSI reading at or below 30 reflects an oversold condition.

The company pays its shareholder a quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share or 20 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 2.5 per cent.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL-T)

On March 4, director Bill Holland invested over $519,000 in shares of Real Matters. He purchased 100,000 shares at a cost per share of $5.1956 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (WH Corp.), lifting this specific account’s holdings to 653,500 shares.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T)

On March 2, chairman and president Galen Weston exercised his options, receiving 35,667 shares at a cost per share of $53.41, and sold 35,667 shares at a price per share of $99.3053 with 183,636 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $1.6-million, not including any associated transaction fees.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS-T)

On March 4, chief operating officer Steve Busby exercised his options, receiving 16,576 shares at a cost per share of $9.76, and sold 16,576 shares at an average price per share of approximately $33.92, after which this specific account held 97,904 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $400,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Solaris Resources Inc. (SLS-T)

On March 2 and 3, Christian Milau divested a total 72,975 shares at an average price per share of roughly $13.72 with 440 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $1-million, not including trading fees.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX-T) is a strategic investor in Solaris Resources, owning approximately 16 per cent of its shares. Christian Milau is the chief executive officer of Equinox Gold Corp.

