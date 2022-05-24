Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Cascades Inc. (CAS-T)

Between May 13-17, president and chief executive officer Mario Plourde acquired a total of 17,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $9.59, lifting this particular account’s position to 251,187 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled approximately $163,000, excluding trading fees.

On May 13, co-founder and executive chairman of the board of directors Alain Lemaire invested over $607,000 in shares of Cascades. He bought 62,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $9.80 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Gestion Alain Lemaire Inc.), increasing this specific account’s holdings to 4,962,090 shares.

On May 12, the share price plunged 23 per cent sending the stock briefly into oversold territory. That day, the stock price closed at $9.16, down from its prior day’s close of $11.89, after the company released its weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings results. The share price has since bounced back, closing at $10.26 on May 20.

In the earnings release, Mr. Mario Plourde said, “Our first-quarter performance was disappointing and lower than our expectations. While demand levels were stable for our packaging segments and continued to show positive underlying momentum in tissue, two main factors caused results to come in below our outlook. The first was the important escalation in production and operational costs, the effects of which were further compounded for our Tissue segment by persistently higher raw material prices. The second was logistics from both a cost and availability standpoint. Inflation driven fuel surcharges increased already elevated cost levels. The ongoing transportation constraints slowed order inflow levels from some customers experiencing shipping challenges while also delaying delivery of our products to some customers. Production was therefore temporarily adjusted in several of our operations, which impacted sales levels.

Looking forward, Mr. Plourde said, “We are implementing price increases in our packaging segments that will help to offset input cost headwinds. These, combined with good demand for our packaging products as we enter the summer season, will progressively improve profitability levels in the coming months.”

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share, or 48 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 4.7 per cent.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Altus Group Ltd. (AIF-T)

Between May 10-13, chief financial officer Angelo Bartolini exercised his options, receiving a total of 15,912 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $30.64, and sold 15,912 shares at an average price per share of roughly $44.38. Net proceeds totaled over 218,000, excluding any associated transaction charges. On May 16, Mr. Bartolini sold 940 shares at a price per share of $45.115 with proceeds from this sale exceeding $42,000, not including trading fees. After all of these transactions, this particular account held 34,394 shares.

CCL Industries Inc. (CCL.B-T)

On May 16, Alan Horn, who sits on the board of directors, divested 105,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $59.41 for an account in which he has control or direction over (ATL Inc.) with 95,000 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $6.2-million, not including commission charges.

Mr. Horn is the president and chief executive officer of Rogers Telecommunications Limited.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL-T)

Between May 10-12, director Bill Holland sold a total of 481,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.64 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Eastwood Capital Corp.), after which this specific account held 1,019,700 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $2.2-million, not including commission charges.

Mr. Holland is also the chair of the board of directors of CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T) and is CI’s former chief executive officer.

