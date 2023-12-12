Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Allied Gold Corp. (AAUC-T)

On Dec. 4, two company leaders each invested $900,000 in shares of the company.

Chairman and chief executive officer Peter Marrone acquired 250,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.60, lifting the holdings in this particular account to 14,531,805 shares.

Co-founder and vice-chairman Justin Dibb also bought 250,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.60, increasing the position in this specific account to 27,505,431 shares.

On Sept. 11, the stock began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

CAE Inc. (CAE-T)

On Nov. 30, François Olivier, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $200,000 in shares of CAE. He purchased 7,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $26.82, initiating a position in this particular account.

Mr. Olivier is the former president and chief executive officer of Transcontinental Inc. (TCL-A-T).

**

The following two securities have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T)

On Nov. 28, corporate secretary Karen Aram exercised her options, receiving 18,435 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $13.03, and sold 18,435 shares at an average price per share of roughly $17.32, after which this specific account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $79,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL-T)

Between Nov. 27–Dec. 1, chief operating officer Pierre Beaudoin sold a total of 43,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $8.25 for three accounts (Emile Beaudoin TFSA, Nathalie Beaudoin TFSA and Pierre Beaudoin TFSA), eliminating the holdings in each of these accounts. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $354,000, not including trading fees.

Between Nov. 21-23, president Chris Ritchie sold a total of 80,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $7.50, after which this particular account held 710,900 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $600,000, excluding trading fees.

Between Nov. 14-16 chief executive officer and director Eric Fier exercised his options, receiving 250,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.24 and sold 250,000 shares at an average price of approximately $7.38, leaving 1,010,075 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $1-million, not including any associated transaction charges.

Previously, we reported chief financial officer Anne Yong exercised her options on Nov. 14, receiving 125,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.24 and sold 125,000 shares at an average price of approximately $7.15 with 170,596 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $488,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

