Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ-T)

On Jan. 13, director Geoff Beattie acquired a total of 10,000 shares at a price per share of $9.80 for four accounts. The cost of these purchases totaled $98,000, not including commission charges.

That day, fellow director Norman Steinberg made a small purchase as well. He bought 5,000 shares at a price per share of $10.24, increasing this particular account’s position to 15,000 shares.

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK-T)

Between Jan. 13-24, chairman and chief executive officer John Burzynski invested over $460,000 in shares of Osisko, not including trading fees. He bought a total of 115,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $4.01, increasing this particular account’s position to 943,700 shares.

Year-to-date, the share price is up nearly 8 per cent. The positive price momentum began last quarter. Since the beginning of the fourth-quarter of 2021, the share price has rallied 75 per cent.

According to Refinitiv, analysts believe the share price has significant upside potential. The stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from 10 analysts. The average 12-month target price is $6.28, implying the share price may increase 53 per cent over the next year. Target prices vary widely. Individual target prices are: two at $5, $5.25, $5.50, $6.25, two at $6.75, $7, $7.25, and $8.

**

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T)

Between Jan. 13-19, Bill Peterson, senior vice-president – Development Operations, exercised his options, receiving a total of 38,500 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $38.72, and sold 38,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $64.88 with 107,683 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $1-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Between Jan. 13-19, director Steve Laut divested a total of 25,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $64.10, trimming this particular account’s position to 1,935,864 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $2.2-million, not including commission charges.

Between Jan. 6-18, Darren Fichter, chief operating officer – Exploration and Production, exercised his options, receiving a total of 96,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $42.89, and sold 96,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $60.66, with a remaining balance of 71,280 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $1.7-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.

On Jan. 13, Scott Stauth chief operating officer – Oil Sands, exercised his options, receiving a total of 27,000 shares at a cost per share of roughly $36.18, and sold 27,000 shares at a price per share of $62.55, leaving 49,221 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled nearly $712,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Previously, Mr. Stauth, exercised his options, receiving 50,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $44.61, and sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $57.8205 on Jan. 6. Net proceeds exceeded $660,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T)

Between Jan. 13-17, Daryl MacLellan, president and chief executive officer of subsidiary CWB Maxium Financial, sold a total of 22,300 shares at an average price per share of roughly $40.60 with 39,797 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $905,000, excluding commission charges.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had mixed trading with recent buys and sells reported by insiders.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE-X)

On Jan. 17 Helmut Eckert, vice-president – Land, divested 500,000 shares at a price per share of 93.08 cents, after which this specific account held 173,672 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $465,000, not including commission charges.

On that same day, director John Brussa acquired 315,000 shares at a cost per share of 91 cents, lifting this specific account’s position to 1,207,965 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $286,000.

