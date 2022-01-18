Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAU-T)

Between Jan. 4-7, chief executive officer and director Ewan Downie invested approximately $222,000 in shares of i-80. He acquired a total of 79,750 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $2.78, increasing this particular account’s position to 5,000,027 shares.

In a Jan. 12 news release, management outlined its key objectives for 2022 - calling it a “catalyst-rich year.”

President and chief operating officer Matt Gili said, “Executing our aggressive growth platform is the key focus for 2022 and management is in the process of building a tier-one management team with a track record of operational excellence in Nevada. We are targeting peer-best production growth through the development of our portfolio of permitted, road accessible deposits. Additionally, the Company has gained a strategic advantage as one of only three companies in the State with infrastructure to process refractory mineral resources, once the facility has been retrofitted to suit the company’s deposits.” The company stated that they will have nearly US $200-million in cash and cash equivalent on its balance sheet to help fund its development plans.

According to Refinitiv, this gold stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from five analysts. The average 12-month target price is $5.37, implying the share price may rise 93 per cent over the next year.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (CMMC-T)

On Jan. 12, Don Strickland, executive vice-president – sustainability, divested 167,447 shares at a price per share of $3.85, reducing this particular account’s position to 509,901 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $644,000, not including trading fees.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY-T)

Between Jan. 5-11, chief financial officer Gerry Gilewicz sold a total of 39,457 shares at an average price per share of approximately $3.12 for two accounts. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $123,000, excluding trading fees.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T)

Between Jan. 7-13, Scott Robinson, vice-president of business development, exercised his options, receiving a total of 26,500 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $3.44, and sold 26,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $10.40, leaving 449,020 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $184,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Between Jan. 10-12, David Thomas, vice-president of exploration, exercised his options, receiving a total of 39,500 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $3.25, and sold 39,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $10.65. Net proceeds totaled over $292,000, not including any associated transaction fees. In addition, Mr. Thomas sold 6,978 shares at a price per share of $10.15 on Jan. 10 with proceeds from this sale exceeding $70,000, excluding commission charges. After these transactions, this specific account held 284,872 shares.

Between Jan. 10-12, president and chief operating officer JP Lachance exercised his options, receiving a total of 50,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $3.25, and sold 50,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $10.43, after which this specific account held 178,633 shares. Net proceeds totaled approximately $359,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

On Jan. 12, chief executive officer Darren Gee exercised his options, receiving 23,700 shares at a cost per share of $3.75, and sold 23,700 shares at a price per share of $11, leaving 180,429 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $171,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

On Jan. 10, Todd Burdick, vice-president of production, exercised his options, receiving 19,000 shares at a cost per share of $2.92, and sold 19,000 shares at a price per share of $10.17 with 52,755 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $137,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Between Jan. 5-7, chief financial officer Kathy Turgeon exercised her options, receiving a total of 35,900 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $3.24, and sold 35,900 shares at an average price per share of approximately $9.99. Net proceeds exceeded $242,000, not including any associated transaction fees. In addition, Ms. Turgeon sold 4,598 shares at a price per share of $9.8512 on Jan. 5 with proceeds from this sale exceeding $45,000, excluding commission charges. After these transactions, this specific account held 139,141 shares.

