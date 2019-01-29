Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO cashes out over $1.8-million in this stock yielding over 6%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Continental Gold Ltd. (CNL-T)

On Jan. 17 and Jan. 18, Martin Carrizosa, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $522,000 in shares of the company. He purchased a total of 264,185 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.98, initiating a portfolio position.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T)

On Jan. 23, president and chief executive officer Craig Bryksa invested over $48,000 in shares of the company. He bought 12,000 shares in his personal account at a price per share of $4.07, increasing his portfolio’s position to 72,400 shares. Earlier this month, we reported that in two relatively small transactions, Mr. Bryksa acquired a total of 10,197 shares across two accounts for which he has control or direction over (7,252 shares in one account and 2,945 shares in separate account) on Jan. 10.

In a relatively small transaction, Brad Borggard, senior vice-president – corporate planning and capital markets, purchased 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $4.11 on Jan. 22, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 102,520 shares.

Osisko Metals Inc. (OM-X)

Between Jan. 9 and Jan. 23, executive chairman of the board Robert Wares invested over $365,000 in shares of the company. He bought a total of 725,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately 50 cents, raising his account’s holdings to 10,865,567 shares.

Previously, we reported that between Jan. 3 and Jan. 8, Mr. Wares purchased a total of 200,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately 50 cents,

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T)

Between Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, president and chief executive officer Brian Vaasjo exercised his options, receiving 96,401 shares. On Jan. 23, he sold 65,000 shares at a price per share of $28.69, leaving 149,593 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $1.8-million.

The stock pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend, equating to a current yield of over 6 per cent.