Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO cashes out over $7-million from this large-cap dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD-T)
On Nov. 12, director Glen Roane invested over $352,000 in shares of Badger. He purchased 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $35.249, increasing this particular account’s position to 58,400 shares.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI-T)
On Nov. 5, chief operating officer Peter MacPhail exercised his options, receiving 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $6.56, and sold 20,000 shares at a price per share of $13.015. Net proceeds totaled over $129,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
That day, Greg Fisher, vice-president of finance, exercised his options, receiving 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $6.56, and sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $13.05. Net proceeds exceeded $32,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T)
On Nov. 6, Zenon Wozniak, director of projects, divested 18,284 shares at a price per share of $15.50, reducing this particular account’s position to 36,881 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $282,000.
Magna International Inc. (MG-T)
On Nov. 11, chief executive officer Don Walker sold 100,000 shares at a price per share of $78.83, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 1,116,605 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $7.8-million, not including trading fees.
