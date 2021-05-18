Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO, COO and CFO increase their positions in this energy stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)
On May 11, multiple senior management executives have been accumulating shares of this stock.
President and chief executive officer Alex Pourbaix acquired 75,000 shares at a cost per share of $9.26, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 785,997 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $1.2-million.
Chief operating officer Jon McKenzie invested over $316,000 in shares of Cenovus. He bought 35,000 shares at a price per share of $9.04, lifting this particular account’s position to 209,651 shares.
Chief financial officer Jeff Hart acquired 10,500 shares at a cost per share of $9.39, after which this specific account held 40,179 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $98,000.
**
Listed below are four stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG-T)
Between May 7-11, co-founder and former chairman Steven Dean sold a total of 505,250 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.46 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Dean Holdings Trust), leaving 396,000 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $739,000, not including commission charges.
Previously, we reported Ross Beaty, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, sold 2,307,800 shares at a price per share of $1.2788 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Kestrel Holdings Ltd.) with 17,747,792 shares remaining in this particular account on May 6. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $2.95-million, not including trading fees.
Capstone Mining Corp. (CS-T)
On May 4, president and chief executive officer Darren Pylot exercised his options, receiving 612,192 shares at a cost per share of $1.68, and sold 612,192 shares at a price per share of $5.4529 with 3,347,512 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $2.3.-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
On May 6, chief operating officer Brad Mercer sold 120,000 shares at a price per share of $5.9581, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 444,947 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled just under $715,000, not including trading fees.
On May 6, chief financial officer Raman Randhawa exercised his options, receiving a total of 72,195 shares at a cost per share of $1.20, and sold 72,195 shares at a price per share of $5.9526, leaving 81,313 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $343,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.
Between May 5-7, senior vice-president of corporate development Jason Howe exercised his options, receiving a total of 168,472 shares at a cost per share of $1.44, and sold 168,472 shares at an average price per share of roughly $5.97, leaving 986,219 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $763,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
CGI Inc. (GIB.A-T)
On May 4, president and chief executive officer George Schindler exercised his options, receiving a total of 60,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $21.39, and sold 60,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $109.33. Net proceeds exceeded $5.2-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.
On May 5, president and chief operating officer Jean-Michel Baticle exercised his options, receiving a total of 32,658 shares at a cost per share of $63.23, and sold 32,658 shares at an average price per share of approximately $109.97. Net proceeds exceeded $1.5-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.
On May 4, Mark Boyajian, executive vice-president and chief business engineering officer, exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $63.23, and sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $109.50. Net proceeds totaled over $462,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
On May 7, Dave Henderson, president of the company’s Global IP Solutions, exercised his options, receiving 8,000 shares at a cost per share of $37.11, and sold 8,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $110.40. Net proceeds totaled over $586,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.
Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T)
On May 10, president of Shoppers Drug Mart Jeff Leger exercised his options, receiving 9,718 shares at a cost per share of $39.97, and sold 9,718 shares at a price per share of $71 with 16,551 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $301,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
