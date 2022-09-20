Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG-T)

On Sept. 13, chief executive officer and managing director Ken Rotman invested over $1.2-million in shares of Clairvest. He acquired 18,500 shares at a price per share of $69.26, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 27,809 shares.

On Aug. 4, this thinly traded stock closed at a record high of $77.49.

Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSG-T)

On Sept. 14, Sandra Hanington bought 1,650 shares at a price per share of $91, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this investment exceeded $150,000.

In June, Ms. Hanington was appointed to the company’s board of directors. She is also a director for Extendicare Inc. (EXE-T) as well as Aimia Inc. (AIM-T).

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH-T)

Between Sept. 6-13, director Rusty Lewis bought a total of 118,259 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$1.46, after which this particular account held 143,259 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled over US$172,000, not including commission charges.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT-T)

Between Sept. 8-15, vice-president of corporate development Sue Ennis sold a total of 50,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $2.71, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 50,587 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $135,000, excluding trading fees.

