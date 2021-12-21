Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Linamar Corp. (LNR-T)

On Dec. 14, chief executive officer and director Linda Hasenfratz invested over $3.6-million in shares of Linamar. Ms. Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares at a price per share of $72.55, increasing this particular account’s position to 250,000 shares.

This year, the stock has been a laggard. Year-to-date, the share price is up less than 5 per cent, underperforming the broader market. The S&P/TSX composite index is up 18 per cent in 2021.

Looking forward, analysts anticipate this auto stock will rebound. According to Refinitiv, there are five buy recommendations and the average one-year target price is $96, implying the share price has 36 per cent upside potential.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T)

On Dec. 15, director Robert Robotti acquired 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $13.1612, after which this specific account held 170,492 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled over $658,000.

**

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T)

On Dec. 13, Laura Dottori-Attanasio, senior executive vice-president and group head - personal and business banking for Canada, exercised her options, receiving 57,090 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $108.97, and sold 57,090 shares at an average price per share of roughly $141.52, with 4,339 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $1.8-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Dye & Durham Ltd. (DND-T)

On Dec. 10, executive vice-president and chief legal officer Charlie MacCready sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $45.51, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 15,763 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $455,000, not including trading fees.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.