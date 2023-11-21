Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a dividend stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by the CEO.

Power Corporation of Canada (POW-T)

On Nov. 15, president and chief executive officer Jeff Orr bought 25,000 shares at a cost per share of $36.203, increasing the holdings in this particular account to 650,000 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $905,000.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 52.5 cents per share, or $2.10 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 5.7 per cent.

According to the company’s third quarter investor presentation, as of Nov. 13, the stock was trading at a 32 per cent discount to its adjusted net asset value.

Year-to-date, the share price is up over 16 per cent.

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH-T)

Between Nov. 8-10, vice-president of strategic investments Brad Martin sold a total of 5,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1,241.40, after which this particular account held 8,473 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $6.2 million, excluding commission charges.

Linamar Corp. (LNR-T)

On Nov. 14, chief technology officer and executive vice-president of sales and marketing Mark Stoddart sold 3,500 shares at a price of $57.73 with 514,300 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $202,000, excluding trading fees.

Magna International Inc. (MG-T)

On Nov. 15, Peter Bowie, who sits on the board of directors, sold 7,000 shares at a price of $76.089 eliminating the holdings in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled more than $532,000, not including trading fees.

