Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

New Found Gold Corp. (NFG-X)

On March 15, businessman Eric Sprott, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, acquired 100,000 shares at a price per share of $5.8662, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 24,298,700 shares. The cost of this investment totaled more than $586,000.

Telus Corp. (T-T)

On March 13, president and chief executive officer Darren Entwistle invested nearly $4-million in shares of Telus. He bought 150,400 shares at a price per share of $26.5787. This particular account currently holds 556,904 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 35.11 cents per share, equating to a current annualized yield of over 5 per cent.

**

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T)

On March 3, senior vice-president, chief strategy and sustainability officer Kate Chisholm exercised her options, receiving 9,984 shares at a cost per share of $17.33, and sold 9,984 shares at a price per share of $41.7099, after which this specific account held 26,708 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $243,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT-UN-T)

On March 13, chairman Kelly Marshall sold 3,000 units at a price per unit of $83.25, eliminating his position in this specific account. Proceeds totaled approximately $250,000, excluding commission charges.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.