Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO invests nearly $5-million in this REIT yielding 11%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are five securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP-UN-T)
On March 25, chief operating officer Tom Burns acquired 3,000 units at a price per unit of $39.6563, raising this account’s balance to 66,557 units. The cost of the purchase topped $118,000.
That same day, founder, president, and chief executive officer Michael Emory invested over $99,000 in units of this REIT. He bought 2,400 units at a cost per unit of $41.40 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Prophet Corporation), lifting this account’s position to 110,151 units.
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (FCR-UN-T)
On March 20, trustee Andrea Stephen invested $130,000 in units of this REIT. She bought 10,000 units at a price per unit of $13, after which this account held 22,123 units.
Previously, we reported that between March 17-19, trustee Dori Segal acquired a total of 24,500 units at an average price per unit of approximately $13.80, raising this account’s position to 1,147,452 units. The cost of these purchases exceeded $338,000.
ShawCor Ltd. (SCL-T)
On March 27, James Derrick, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 150,000 shares at a cost per share of US$1.0481, taking this account’s holdings up to 162,000 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded US$157,000.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TNT-UN-T)
Between March 17-20, founder, president, chief executive officer and chairman Daniel Drimmer acquired a total of 956,300 units at an average price per unit of roughly $5.08 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (D.D. Acquisitions Partnership), raising this account’s position to 5,891,982 units. The cost of this investment exceeded $4.8-million.
The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 4.95 cents per unit, or 59.4 cents per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 11 per cent.
Wajax Corp. (WJX-T)
On March 25, chairman Rob Dexter invested over $158,000 in shares of Wajax. He bought 30,000 shares at a price per share of $5.29, increasing this account’s holdings to 191,100 shares.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had selling activity reported by an insider.
Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T)
On April 2, Mike Sylvestre, senior vice-president – Americas operations, sold 15,000 shares at a price per share of $6.77, trimming this particular account’s position to 49,628 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading fees, exceeded $101,000.
